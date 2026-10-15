Govt Signs Rs 4,106 Crore Contracts For Communication Satellite For IAF, Heavyweight Torpedoes For Navy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said it has signed contracts worth Rs 4,106 crore for the acquisition of a dedicated communication satellite capability for the Indian Air Force, and Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

Both contracts mark a significant step towards advancing the development of domestic defence manufacturing capabilities while promoting self-reliance in critical technologies in line with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' vision.

The contract for the GSAT-7C satellite, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, was signed with New Space India Limited, Bengaluru.

According to an official statement, this indigenously designed, developed and manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient and seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the contract for Varunastra, worth Rs 1,543 crore, was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad.

Varunastra is an indigenous ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory.

"Equipped with advanced manoeuvring capabilities, it is capable of engaging enemy submarines at long ranges, thereby enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy," said the statement.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 661.50 crore deal with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the procurement of BrahMos fire control system and launchers for Indian Navy ships under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

With a minimum of 68 per cent indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the supply chain. The project will generate employment over a period of three years.

It also bolsters India's maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology, according to the Defence Ministry statement.

The BrahMos System fitted on board various frontline warships is the Indian Navy's primary Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system for maritime strike operations. The weapon system is capable of targeting land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.