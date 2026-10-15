K'taka Sting Op Row: Kumaraswamy Stages Dharna Outside B'luru Police Commissioner's Office

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) The sting operation row took a dramatic turn with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) Karnataka President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday staging a dharna outside the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, demanding an investigation into the alleged sting operation and challenging the state government to begin the probe with him.

Kumaraswamy sat on the steps of the Police Commissioner's office along with Janata Dal (Secular) leaders and staged a protest. He also held a meeting with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh for around 30 minutes.

Speaking to the media at the protest site, Kumaraswamy said state Home Minister Priyank Kharge had stated that an investigation would be conducted against him and his party workers.

"Today, the Home Minister says that a probe will be conducted against me and my workers. We are ready to sit here for two days, if required. He claims to have information, so let them investigate," he said.

Alleging that the government was treating those directly involved in the alleged sting operation favourably while expressing suspicion against him, Kumaraswamy questioned the approach of the investigation.

"They know who has done it and who is behind the sting operation. They are giving royal treatment to those directly involved, while they suspect me and want to investigate me. Begin the investigation with me and find out who all are involved in the case," he said.

Kumaraswamy said he and his party leaders had decided to continue their protest and urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge to ensure a proper investigation.

"We have made our decision. We are telling Chief Minister Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge that we do not know how many families you will ruin. You may carry on, but we will sit here and demand an investigation," he said.

The protest comes amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka over the alleged sting operation, with Kumaraswamy repeatedly challenging the state government over its handling of the case.

It can be recalled that the political row over the alleged sting operation has intensified in Karnataka, with Kumaraswamy earlier in the day daring Chief Minister Shivakumar and Home Minister Kharge to arrest him, while accusing them of misusing the police and state machinery to target him.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy demanded a probe headed by a retired judge into the alleged sting operation and challenged the state government to conduct a fair investigation. He said a CBI probe was not necessary, and insisted that the inquiry be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge.

“Mr Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, if you have the courage, conduct a probe under a retired judge. I am speaking bravely and am not a coward like you. Do you think I will get scared? You have said that I would be taken into custody if there was an element of suspicion. Dare to touch me. The agitation will begin, and I will see who all you can touch,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said he would cooperate with the investigation if his party workers had committed any wrongdoing. He added that he was even prepared to visit the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office and ask the police to arrest him if there was evidence against him.

“I will support you if they have made mistakes. I will come forward myself. But you cannot misuse your power and the police to play political games. You do not deserve respect. Do you have a conscience?” he asked.

Apologising to the public for his language, Kumaraswamy said he had never stooped to such a level while addressing a press conference, but maintained that the state's interests were at stake.