Navratri 2026: 5 AI Prompts To Create Stunning Torans And Rangoli Designs At Home

Give your Navratri decor a creative twist with AI. These five prompts help you visualise colourful torans, floral rangolis, mirror-work hangings and diya decorations for your home.

Here are 5 AI Prompts To Create Navratri Torans And Rangoli Designs

1. Traditional Marigold And Mango Leaf Toran

AI Prompt: Create a photorealistic image of a traditional Indian Navratri toran hanging across a wooden entrance door. Use fresh orange and yellow marigolds, green mango leaves, small brass bells and delicate floral strings. Include warm festive lighting, a traditional Indian home entrance and intricate details. Make the design beautiful, realistic and easy to recreate at home.

2. Gujarati Mirror-Work Toran

AI Prompt: Generate a vibrant Gujarati-style Navratri toran featuring colourful Bandhani fabric, intricate mirror work, cowrie shells, embroidered elephants and multicoloured pom-poms. Use rich shades of red, royal blue, yellow and green. Show the toran hanging neatly above a decorated doorway in a traditional Indian home. Make the design festive, detailed and suitable for DIY crafting.

3. Peacock-Inspired Floral Rangoli

AI Prompt: Design a stunning peacock-shaped rangoli for Navratri using fresh flower petals in blue, pink, orange, yellow and white. Add intricate feather patterns, symmetrical floral borders and small lit diyas around the edges. Place the rangoli on a clean Indian home floor with soft festive lighting. Make the design colourful, symmetrical and achievable using flower petals.

4. Goddess Durga-Inspired Mandala Rangoli

AI Prompt:Create an elaborate Navratri rangoli inspired by Goddess Durga, featuring a symmetrical mandala, lotus motifs and traditional Indian geometric patterns. Use red, white, yellow and orange rangoli powders, with small brass diyas placed around the design. Show the artwork from a top-down perspective with crisp patterns and realistic powder textures, making it suitable for a festive home entrance.

5. Floral Urli And Diya Decoration

AI Prompt: Generate a photorealistic Navratri decoration featuring a traditional brass urli filled with water, floating pink lotus flowers, orange marigolds and tiny floating diyas. Surround the urli with a circular rangoli made from colourful flower petals and green leaves. Place the arrangement in a warmly lit Indian home entrance. Make it elegant, festive and easy to recreate with accessible materials.