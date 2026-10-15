Veteran Batter Wayne Madsen Signs New One-Year Red-Ball Deal With Derbyshire

MENAFN - IANS) Derby, Oct 15 (IANS) Veteran batter Wayne Madsen has signed a new one-year red-ball contract with Derbyshire. The long-serving skipper, who first walked into the Derbyshire dressing room in 2009, has amassed more than 24,000 runs across formats for the club, including 52 centuries.

That body of work that has earned him a place among the county championship's batting greats. Madsen continues to captain the side in the longer format, a role he returned to ahead of the 2025 season. He had earlier led Derbyshire to the County Championship Division Two title in 2012.

The South Africa-born batter had retired from domestic T20 cricket in July, after playing his last T20 Blast match against Leicestershire Foxes. The new deal means he will play only red-ball cricket for Derbyshire in 2027.

"The County Championship is so important to me and I know how much it means to our members and supporters. Getting back to Division One is a goal I still have, and I'll do everything I can to help us achieve it.

"To be going into my 19th season with Derbyshire is something I'm incredibly proud of. I've loved my time at the Club and I'm really excited to have the opportunity to keep representing Derbyshire and contributing to the team," said Madsen in a statement by the club on Thursday.

Having moved back to South Africa last winter, Madsen, who was present in Italy's maiden Men's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year in India, but was sidelined due to a shoulder injury, said the arrangement suited his family as well.

"I often speak about how Derbyshire has become an adopted home for me and my family, and this new deal will allow us to spend time here, but also in South Africa, having moved back there last winter.

"I'd like to thank the Derbyshire supporters for always being behind the team and me. Their support has meant so much throughout my career and I still have the same hunger and excitement to perform for Derbyshire as I did when I first joined in 2009," he added.

Reflecting on a mixed 2026 campaign, Madsen remained upbeat about the season ahead. "While results didn't always go the way we'd hoped in 2026, there were plenty of positive signs and I believe strongly in the quality we have within the group. I'm really excited about what we can achieve next summer and we'll be determined to put ourselves in contention for promotion."

Derbyshire's Head of Cricket Mickey Arthur said the veteran still had plenty to offer. "Wayne's leadership and skill remain key assets for us and I'm pleased he will be returning in 2027. He scored two excellent centuries this summer, which shows the level he's still capable of operating at in our red ball team.

"Wayne is under no illusions, he knows he is closer to the end of his career than the start, but he will continue to give his all for Derbyshire for as long as he is playing and we could not be happier to have him," he said.