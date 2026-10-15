Kyrgyzstan Assesses Disaster Recovery Readiness With ADB Support

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance has conducted a two-day mission with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to assess the country's readiness for disaster recovery, focusing on strengthening institutional mechanisms, interagency coordination, and recovery financing instruments.

This was reported in a press release by the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic hosted a disaster recovery readiness assessment mission aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms, interagency coordination, and financial instruments to ensure sustainable recovery following emergencies. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) serves as the executing agency for the initiative, while the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) act as the implementing organizations," the statement said.

The mission was held under the technical assistance initiative "Enhancing Asia and the Pacific's Readiness for Resilient Disaster Recovery" supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ADB is the executing agency, while the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) are the implementing organizations. The initiative covers four countries and aims to strengthen national systems needed for effective, inclusive, and risk-informed recovery following emergencies.

The mission marked the official launch of the Disaster Recovery Readiness Assessment process in Kyrgyzstan. During meetings, representatives of the Technical Working Group, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and United Nations agencies were presented with the results of a self-assessment covering recovery and public financial management.

Participants focused on validating the self-assessment results, identifying priority areas for further work, and determining existing gaps in national recovery and public financial management systems.

The discussions also covered ways to improve interagency coordination, develop data collection and use systems, and strengthen financing mechanisms needed to plan and implement post-disaster recovery measures.

The assessment findings and recommendations will be used to develop a National Roadmap outlining further steps to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's institutional readiness, enhance the country's resilience to disasters, and improve financing mechanisms for recovery efforts.