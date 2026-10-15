Uzbekistan, IFAD Set Agricultural Project Priorities For 20262028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have discussed expanding cooperation in agricultural mechanization, artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technologies, with new joint initiatives planned under grant projects for 2026–2028 during a meeting in Tashkent on October 14.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, IFAD Vice President Donal Brown and the organization's representative in Uzbekistan, T. A. Monem, during Abdurakhmonov's visit to Italy from October 11 to 14 to attend the World Food Forum.

The parties reviewed Uzbekistan's ongoing agricultural reforms and the implementation and future prospects of the project “Effective Solutions for Agribusiness: Higher Income, Investment and Sustainability.”

During the meeting, the IFAD vice president recognized Uzbekistan's role in advancing food security and agricultural development in the region. Brown also highlighted that Tashkent hosts IFAD's only office in Central Asia.

The discussions focused on opportunities to introduce AI technologies into agriculture, expand mechanization and increase the use of drones in farming under grant-funded initiatives planned for 2026–2028.

Moreover, the parties agreed to continue joint projects and explore further opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The planned initiatives are aimed at supporting agricultural modernization, improving productivity and promoting more sustainable farming practices in Uzbekistan.

IFAD is an international financial institution and specialized United Nations agency that works to reduce rural poverty and improve food security by investing in rural communities and agricultural development.