Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 31.97 Billion As Medical, EV, And Aerospace Demand Drives 11.23% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$17.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$31.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts' Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerations
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic/Demographic Snapshot
6. Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry
6.7. Regional and Country Analysis Framework
6.7.1. Regional Analysis: Market Size by Value, Market Share by Country, and Market Size and Forecast by Alloy Type, Functionality Type, and End-use Industry
6.7.2. Country Analysis: Market Size by Value and Market Size and Forecast by Alloy Type, Functionality Type, and End-use Industry
7. North America Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
7.1. United States Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
7.2. Canada Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
7.3. Mexico Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8. Europe Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8.1. Germany Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8.2. United Kingdom (UK) Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8.3. France Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8.4. Italy Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8.5. Spain Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
8.6. Russia Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
9.1. China Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
9.2. Japan Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
9.3. India Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
9.4. Australia Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
9.5. South Korea Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
10. South America Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
10.1. Brazil Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
10.2. Argentina Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
10.3. Colombia Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
11.1. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
11.2. Saudi Arabia Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
11.3. South Africa Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players' Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players' Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Profile Framework: Company Snapshot, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Geographic Insights, Business Segment & Performance, Product Portfolio, Key Executives, and Strategic Moves & Developments
12.6.2. ATI Inc.
12.6.3. SAES Getters S.p.A.
12.6.4. Fort Wayne Metals
12.6.5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
12.6.6. Dynalloy Inc.
12.6.7. Confluent Medical Technologies
12.6.8. Resonetics
12.6.9. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited
12.6.10. G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG
12.6.11. Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
12.6.12. Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.
12.6.13. Metalwerks PMD Inc.
12.6.14. Minitubes SAS
12.6.15. Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co., Ltd.
12.6.16. Lepu ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
12.6.17. Enovis Corporation
12.6.18. Heraeus Group
12.6.19. Goodfellow Ltd.
12.6.20. Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (BTIC)
12.6.21. Shenzhen Starspring Materials Co. Ltd.
13. Strategic Recommendations
14. Annexure
14.1. FAQs
14.2. Notes
15. Disclaimer
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [86]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ATI Inc. SAES Getters S.p.A. Fort Wayne Metals Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Dynalloy Inc. Confluent Medical Technologies Resonetics. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd. Metalwerks PMD Inc. Minitubes SAS Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co., Ltd. Lepu ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Enovis Corporation Heraeus Group Goodfellow Ltd. Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (BTIC) Shenzhen Starspring Materials Co. Ltd.
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