Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 31.97 Billion As Medical, EV, And Aerospace Demand Drives 11.23% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Forecast to Exceed USD 31.97 Billion by 2031

The global shape memory alloys market is expanding rapidly as advanced materials gain strategic importance across biomedical, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense applications. According to the report, the market was valued at more than USD 17.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed USD 31.97 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.23% from 2026-2031.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, vehicle electrification, lightweight aerospace systems, and miniaturized consumer electronics. Shape memory alloy adoption has expanded beyond traditional medical applications into smartphone camera actuators, electric vehicle thermal management systems, adaptive aircraft structures, and precision positioning technologies.

Aging populations and the growing incidence of cardiovascular disease continue to increase demand for Nitinol stents, heart valve frames, orthodontic archwires, and guidewires. More than 4 million stent procedures are performed annually worldwide, while global cardiovascular disease accounts for approximately 17.9 million deaths each year. These trends support continued investment in advanced medical components capable of meeting demanding fatigue resistance, biocompatibility, and performance requirements.

Key Shape Memory Alloys Market Drivers



Expansion of minimally invasive procedures: Self-expanding Nitinol stents and related devices can reduce hospital stays and complication rates compared with conventional surgical approaches. The established FDA 510(k) pathway and a substantial base of cleared Nitinol devices also support product development in the United States.

Aerospace weight reduction: Aircraft manufacturers are evaluating SMA actuators as lightweight alternatives to conventional hydraulic systems. The Boeing Company and Airbus have collectively allocated approximately USD 200 million toward SMA integration across next-generation narrow-body platforms expected to enter service after 2028.

Vehicle electrification: Electric vehicle manufacturers require compact, quiet, lightweight, and energy-efficient actuation and thermal management solutions, creating opportunities for shape memory alloy components.

Consumer electronics miniaturization: SMA actuators are gaining traction in optical image stabilization and autofocus systems for premium smartphones. Huawei's P60 series demonstrated the commercial viability of the technology in high-volume electronics manufacturing. Government support: Programs including Made in China 2025, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the Materials Genome Initiative, and European Horizon Europe are directing investment toward smart materials, domestic manufacturing, and AI-assisted alloy development.

Nitinol Maintains Market Leadership

Nitinol is expected to remain the leading alloy category due to its combination of superelasticity, biocompatibility, fatigue resistance, and transformation temperature flexibility. Medical-grade Nitinol can achieve recoverable strain of up to 8% and fatigue resistance exceeding 40 million cycles, supporting its use in permanent implants and high-performance medical devices.

Copper-aluminum-nickel alloys face functional limitations under cyclic loading, while iron-based manganese-silicon alloys provide lower recoverable strain. Nitinol also benefits from an established regulatory position, with more than 400 devices receiving FDA clearance since 1988. No copper-based or iron-based shape memory alloy has achieved comparable global acceptance for permanent implantation.

Superelasticity represents the largest functionality segment. Its importance is driven by applications such as medical guidewires, self-expanding stents, orthodontic archwires, and eyeglass frames, where immediate strain recovery and long operating life are essential. Biomedical applications remain the largest end-use segment, supported by demand across cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, structural heart, orthodontic, and surgical procedures.

Market Challenges and Emerging Trends

Despite strong growth prospects, the shape memory alloys market faces technical and supply chain constraints. Thermal hysteresis can complicate precise actuator control and increase system development costs by 30% to 50% compared with conventional electric actuators. High-temperature NiTiHf and NiTiZr alloys are available from a limited supplier base, with lead times for specialized compositions reaching 9 to 12 months.

Magnetic shape memory alloys are progressing from laboratory development toward commercial pilot production. NiMnGa materials capable of high-frequency actuation are being evaluated for precision positioning, although current pricing remains substantially higher than thermal Nitinol. AI-assisted alloy discovery is also accelerating composition optimization. Machine learning has reportedly reduced some NiTiHf development cycles from five years to approximately six months, while funded research programs continue to identify high-temperature compositions with lower hafnium content.

Competitive Landscape and Investment Activity

Consolidation and capacity expansion are reshaping the global competitive environment. Resonetics LLC completed the acquisition of Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials from SAES Getters S.p.A. for approximately USD 900 million in October 2023, establishing an integrated Nitinol supply chain extending from raw material processing to finished medical device components.



In October 2025, Medical Device Components rebranded as Lighteum Medical following its establishment as a standalone company and acquisition of Lighteum LLC, strengthening its focus on precision components made from precious metals and Nitinol.

In December 2025, Johnson Matthey Plc launched programmable catalytic materials with shape-memory properties for sustainable energy systems.

In April 2024, ATI Inc. completed an expansion at its Vandergrift Operations, supporting its strategic focus on high-quality titanium and nickel-based alloys.

In March 2024, Montagu announced plans to acquire Johnson Matthey's Medical Device Components business, which manufactures high-precision parts for minimally invasive medical devices.

In March 2024, SAES Getters S.p.A. announced a 25% expansion in Nitinol production capacity to address demand from medical device and aerospace manufacturers.

In January 2024, Confluent and ATI announced an investment exceeding USD 50 million in Nitinol melting and materials conversion infrastructure. The program is expected to more than triple ATI's medical Nitinol melt capacity. In June 2023, Fort Wayne Metals partnered with NASA to advance lunar-grade Nitinol components designed for extreme temperature variations and structural demands.

Entry barriers remain high, particularly for medical-grade Nitinol. Suppliers require specialized vacuum induction melting equipment, advanced metallurgical capabilities, tightly controlled heat treatment, and ISO 13485 certification. Manufacturing also involves precision hot and cold drawing, laser cutting, electropolishing, and transformation temperature tuning.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America holds a leading position due to its established medical device industry, extensive intellectual property portfolio, advanced aerospace research, and mature regulatory framework. United States entities hold approximately 62% of SMA-related patents filed since 2000, while medical device clusters in Minneapolis and California support large-scale demand for Nitinol components.

NASA and the Department of Defense have collectively invested more than USD 500 million in shape memory alloy research since 1990. Strong university research programs and specialized manufacturing capabilities further reinforce the region's position in biomedical, aerospace, and defense applications.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes historical performance from 2020, uses 2025 as the base year, provides estimates for 2026, and presents forecasts through 2031. It evaluates market value, growth drivers, challenges, competitive developments, leading companies, and strategic recommendations.



By alloy type: Nickel-Titanium / Nitinol, Copper-Based Alloys, Iron-Based / Fe-Mn-Si Alloys, and Others

By functionality: Superelasticity / Pseudoelasticity, Constrained Recovery / Force Generation, Free Recovery / Shape Recovery, and Two-Way Shape Memory & Other Specialized Effects By end-use industry: Biomedical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances, and Others

Key Attributes:

