Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 31.97 Billion As EV, Medical, Aerospace, And Electronics Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-margin medical Nitinol, lightweight EV actuators and aerospace alloys; vertical integration, capacity expansion and local sourcing can improve ROI and supply resilience.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Overview, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shape memory alloys market is expanding rapidly as demand rises across biomedical, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. According to the report, the market is projected to exceed USD 31.97 billion by 2031, registering an 11.23% CAGR during 2026-31.

Biomedical applications remain a major source of demand, supported by aging populations and the growing adoption of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. More than 4 million stent procedures are performed annually across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, creating sustained demand for self-expanding Nitinol stents and superelastic guidewires. Entry barriers remain high because medical-grade Nitinol production requires ISO 13485 certification, specialized vacuum induction melting equipment, stringent material consistency, and extensive metallurgical expertise.

Vehicle electrification is also accelerating shape memory alloy adoption. Global electric vehicle production reached 10 million units in 2023, with each vehicle requiring lightweight actuators for thermal management, active aerodynamics, and cabin systems. Shape memory alloy actuators typically weigh 5 to 10 grams, compared with 80 to 100 grams for conventional motor-gearbox assemblies. Reduced weight, low power consumption, and silent operation make the technology increasingly attractive to automotive manufacturers. Bosch, Continental, and BYD are among the companies advancing automotive shape memory alloy applications.

Consumer electronics represent another high-volume opportunity. Shape memory alloy actuators are increasingly used for autofocus and optical image stabilization in premium smartphone cameras. Huawei's P60 series demonstrated the commercial viability of this technology, while Samsung and LG continue to incorporate SMA-based camera actuation systems across large production volumes.

Key Market Drivers



Cardiovascular procedure growth: Approximately 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases each year, while global clinical demand supports annual consumption of more than 15 million SMA guidewires.

Electric vehicle production: Automotive demand could exceed 2,000 metric tons annually as manufacturers deploy 20 to 30 lightweight actuators per vehicle.

Miniaturized electronics: Smartphone cameras, microvalves, micropumps, and other compact systems are creating scalable opportunities for thin-film shape memory alloys. Aerospace and defense investment: High-temperature and high-frequency alloys are moving from research programs into specialized production contracts.

Market Challenges



High production costs: Medical-grade Nitinol tubing from North American and European suppliers can cost USD 200 to USD 400 per kilogram. Lower-cost Chinese production ranges from approximately USD 120 to USD 180 per kilogram but may offer wider transformation temperature variation.

Supply chain pressure: Tariffs and trade restrictions affecting nickel-titanium and specialty alloys have increased costs while encouraging domestic manufacturing and regional sourcing. Recycling limitations: Global recycling rates for SMA components remain below 5% because nickel-titanium separation requires specialized processing infrastructure. Tightening disposal regulations could increase compliance expenses.

Technology and Product Trends

Specialty shape memory alloys are expected to record strong growth as aerospace, defense, and space applications exceed the operating limits of standard Nitinol. NiTiHf alloys retain actuation capability at temperatures of up to 500C, supporting hypersonic systems and other extreme-temperature environments. Magnetic shape memory alloys such as NiMnGa can achieve actuation frequencies of approximately 1000 Hz, while NiTiNb is being deployed in one-time space structures requiring wide thermal hysteresis.

Two-way shape memory effects are gaining attention in deployable space systems, soft robotics, and aircraft components. Trained two-way materials can reduce actuator weight by 50% to 70% and lower component counts by eliminating supporting mechanical elements. The German Aerospace Center, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Boeing have tested two-way SMA systems for solar arrays, robotic grippers, and aircraft engine nacelles.

Thin-film SMA technology is also advancing. Sputter-deposited NiTiCu films are being integrated onto silicon wafers for lab-on-a-chip microvalves and micropumps. Meanwhile, additive manufacturing is improving the economics of customized Nitinol implants. Six FDA 510(k) clearances for additively manufactured Nitinol implants were granted between 2020 and 2024, with production lead times falling from six months to approximately three weeks in some applications.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads global shape memory alloys market growth due to its concentration of automotive, medical device, electronics, and advanced materials manufacturing. China has expanded domestic Nitinol melting capacity, invested in localized supply chains, and increased adoption across medical devices and electric vehicles. Japan holds approximately 35% of global SMA patents, supported by research from JAXA, Furukawa Electric, and other technology leaders. India performs around 500,000 cardiovascular procedures annually, while South Korea's electronics industry supports high-volume demand for smartphone camera actuators.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments



In October 2025, Medical Device Components rebranded as Lighteum Medical following its divestment and acquisition of Lighteum LLC, strengthening its position in precision nitinol and precious-metal components.

In April 2024, ATI completed the expansion of its Vandergrift Operations, improving efficiency and increasing output of high-value titanium and nickel-based alloys.

In March 2024, Montagu announced plans to acquire the Medical Device Components business from Johnson Matthey.

In March 2024, SAES Getters announced a 25% expansion in Nitinol production capacity to serve medical device and aerospace customers.

In January 2024, Confluent and ATI announced an investment exceeding USD 50 million to more than triple ATI's medical Nitinol melt capacity.

In October 2023, Resonetics completed the approximately USD 900 million acquisition of Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials, creating a vertically integrated Nitinol supply chain. In June 2023, Fort Wayne Metals partnered with NASA to develop lunar-grade Nitinol components for extreme space environments.

Leading participants include SAES Getters, Fort Wayne Metals, ATI Wah-chang, Furukawa Electric, Nippon Seisen, PEIER Tech, and Saite Metal. Competition increasingly centers on medical-grade quality, melt capacity, alloy consistency, application-specific engineering, and regional supply security.

Report Coverage



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Alloy types: Nickel-Titanium / Nitinol, copper-based alloys, iron-based / Fe-Mn-Si alloys, and other specialty materials

Functionality: Superelasticity / pseudoelasticity, constrained recovery / force generation, free recovery / shape recovery, and two-way shape memory effects End-use industries: Biomedical, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics & home appliances, and other industrial applications



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

7. North America Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share by Country

7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

7.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

7.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

8. Europe Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share by Country

8.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

8.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

8.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

9. Asia-Pacific Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share by Country

9.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

9.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

9.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

10. South America Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size by Value

10.2. Market Share by Country

10.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

10.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

10.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

11. Middle East & Africa Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size by Value

11.2. Market Share by Country

11.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

11.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

11.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profiles

12.6.1. ATI Inc.

12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.1.2. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

12.6.1.7. Key Executives

12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. SAES Getters S.p.A.

12.6.3. Fort Wayne Metals

12.6.4. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.6.5. Dynalloy Inc.

12.6.6. Confluent Medical Technologies

12.6.7. Resonetics.

12.6.8. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

12.6.9. G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.10. Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

12.6.11. Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.

12.6.12. Metalwerks PMD Inc.

12.6.13. Minitubes SAS

12.6.14. Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co., Ltd.

12.6.15. Lepu ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

12.6.16. Enovis Corporation

12.6.17. Heraeus Group

12.6.18. Goodfellow Ltd.

12.6.19. Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (BTIC)

12.6.20. Shenzhen Starspring Materials Co. Ltd.

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Annexure

14.1. FAQs

14.2. Notes

15. Disclaimer

List of Figures [13]

List of Tables [25]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ATI Inc.

SAES Getters S.p.A.

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Dynalloy Inc.

Confluent Medical Technologies

Resonetics.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.

Metalwerks PMD Inc.

Minitubes SAS

Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co., Ltd.

Lepu ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Enovis Corporation

Heraeus Group

Goodfellow Ltd.

Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (BTIC) Shenzhen Starspring Materials Co. Ltd.

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