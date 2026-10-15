North America Shape Memory Alloys Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Biomedical Demand And Aerospace Innovation Accelerate Nitinol Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-margin biomedical and aerospace applications, leverage clear FDA pathways, and invest in specialty alloys, additive manufacturing and supply resilience.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America shape memory alloys market is the world's most technologically mature and clinically integrated smart materials ecosystem. Regional leadership is supported by major medical device manufacturers in Minneapolis and California, aerospace engineering programs backed by NASA and the United States Department of Defense, and the discovery of Nitinol at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Silver Spring, Maryland.

According to the report, the North America shape memory alloys market was valued at more than USD 6.30 million in 2025 and is expected to expand through 2031. Growth is being driven by rising cardiovascular procedure volumes, an aging population, defense modernization, aerospace innovation, and increased adoption of shape memory alloy components in consumer electronics. Approximately 10,000 Americans reach age 65 each day, expanding the patient population for cardiovascular and other minimally invasive procedures.

The biomedical industry remains the region's largest end-user. The United States performs more than 1,000,000 coronary stent procedures annually, with each procedure typically requiring multiple superelastic Nitinol guidewires and delivery systems. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared more than 400 Nitinol devices across cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, structural heart, orthodontic, and other clinical categories. Established 510(k) pathways support product development and shorten time-to-market for qualifying applications.

Recent regulatory activity continues to strengthen the market outlook. The FDA cleared multiple Nitinol-based Class II devices during 2026, including Escala Medical's Mendit device, a 4-prong Nitinol anchor for pelvic floor suture fixation, and Corcym's TriMemo semirigid annuloplasty ring with a Nitinol core for tricuspid valve repair. These clearances demonstrate continued regulatory acceptance of Nitinol-based medical technologies.

Key North America shape memory alloys market drivers



Cardiovascular procedure demand: More than 1,000,000 annual coronary stent procedures create sustained demand for guidewires, stents, delivery systems, and related Nitinol components. Annual SMA guidewire consumption across North American hospitals and catheterization laboratories is estimated to exceed 5,000,000 units.

Aerospace and defense investment: The United States Department of Defense has allocated approximately $300,000,000 since 2015 to high-temperature NiTiHf and magnetic SMA development. Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have qualified specialty alloys for adaptive engine inlets used in next-generation tactical aircraft programs.

Consumer electronics adoption: SMA optical image stabilization systems are increasingly standard in premium smartphones. Samsung and LG collectively consume more than 100 million actuators annually. Advanced materials research: Researchers collaborating with the University of California Berkeley developed pre-strain warm laser shock peening that increased NiTi fatigue life from 1,654 cycles to more than 5 million cycles.

Market challenges



Supply chain concentration: Approximately 85% of North American medical-grade Nitinol tubing is supplied by only 3 specialized foundries in Indiana and California. Inventory buffers cover less than 60 days of consumption, increasing exposure to equipment failures, natural disasters, and labor disruptions.

Specialty material constraints: United States manufacturers depend on imported hafnium for NiTiHf high-temperature alloys because there is no domestic production source. Lead times for specialty compositions can reach 9 to 12 months.

Tariff-related costs: Tariffs on imported Nitinol from Germany and Belgium have increased component costs by 7 to 12%, while some stent manufacturers have reported margin compression of 5 to 8%. High entry barriers: Market participation requires ISO 13485 certification, specialized heat treatment and vacuum induction melting equipment, and extensive metallurgical expertise.

Technology and market trends

Superelasticity is the largest functionality segment in North America, supported by extensive use in cardiovascular devices and orthodontics. Medical-grade Nitinol tubing commands approximately USD 200 to 400 per kilogram, reflecting demanding quality, consistency, and biocompatibility requirements. Raw nickel and titanium are processed through vacuum induction melting, hot rolling, cold drawing, and heat treatment before finished tubing is supplied to manufacturers such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott Laboratories. Total lead time from raw material to finished medical device generally ranges from 6 to 9 months.

Additive manufacturing is also advancing rapidly. Selective laser melting of Nitinol powder can reduce lead times for patient-specific cranial implants by approximately 80% compared with conventional production. Five FDA 510(k) clearances for 3D-printed Nitinol devices were granted between 2020 and 2024, supporting wider use of complex implant structures.

Specialty alloys represent the fastest-growing alloy category. NiTiHf alloys retain actuation capability at temperatures up to 500C, supporting jet engine and propulsion applications where conventional Nitinol is unsuitable. Magnetic shape memory alloys such as NiMnGa can achieve actuation frequencies exceeding 1000 Hz, creating opportunities in precision guidance systems and high-speed flight control surfaces. Annual production contracts for emerging aerospace and defense applications now exceed $50 million.

Fort Wayne Metals, ATI, and other specialized producers provide critical melting and processing capacity. Fort Wayne Metals received the 2025 Supplier Innovation Excellence Award from Medtronic for expanding Nitinol melt capabilities and improving material consistency for next-generation medical devices.

Regional outlook

The United States leads the North America shape memory alloys market through its concentration of medical technology companies, aerospace contractors, research institutions, patents, and regulatory expertise. United States entities hold approximately 62% of SMA-related patents filed since 2000, while NASA and the Department of Defense have collectively funded more than $500 million in SMA research since 1990. Oklahoma Commerce also reported USD 146.6 million in new United States aerospace and defense capital investment during 2024.

Report coverage



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, trends, competitive profiles, and strategic recommendations. Segmentation covers Nickel-Titanium / Nitinol, Copper-Based Alloys, Iron-Based / Fe-Mn-Si Alloys, and other specialty alloys. Functionality categories include Superelasticity / Pseudoelasticity, Constrained Recovery / Force Generation, Free Recovery / Shape Recovery, and Two-Way Shape Memory & Other Specialized Effects. End-use industries include Biomedical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances, and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. North America Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Alloy Type

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Functionality Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-use Industry

6.6. United States Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size by Value

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast by Alloy Type

6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast by Functionality Type

6.6.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-use Industry

6.7. Canada Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size by Value

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Alloy Type

6.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Functionality Type

6.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-use Industry

6.8. Mexico Shape Memory Alloys Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Alloy Type

6.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Functionality Type

6.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-use Industry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. ATI Inc.

7.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.4.1.2. Company Overview

7.4.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.4.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.4.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.4.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.7. Key Executives

7.4.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. SAES Getters S.p.A.

7.4.3. Fort Wayne Metals

7.4.4. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

7.4.5. Dynalloy Inc.

7.4.6. Confluent Medical Technologies

7.4.7. Resonetics.

7.4.8. G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.9. Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

7.4.10. Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.

7.4.11. Metalwerks PMD Inc.

7.4.12. Minitubes SAS

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

10. Disclaimer

List of Figures [6]

List of Tables [17]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ATI Inc.

SAES Getters S.p.A.

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Dynalloy Inc.

Confluent Medical Technologies

Resonetics.

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.

Metalwerks PMD Inc. Minitubes SAS

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900