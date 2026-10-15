DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

NHS Announces £838m GP IT Framework

DXS International plc ( AQSE: DXSP ), the UK healthcare technology provider, welcomes the announcement from NHS England which has announced plans for a new £838.7m open framework for GP IT solutions, marking a significant step towards revitalising procurement across UK general practice.

The new framework is intended to replace GP IT Futures, which expired in March 2023 and whose subsequent procurement constraints have created challenges for suppliers seeking to access the GP practice market.

The proposed framework is designed to simplify access to the NHS market, support innovation and provide a route for a broader range of clinical and operational software solutions. With the tender expected to commence in November 2026 and the framework anticipated to launch on 20 September 2027, the initiative could create renewed opportunities for DXS to expand its reach across primary care.

David Immelman, CEO of DXS International said "The planned framework represents a potentially important catalyst for DXS and the wider GP software market, providing greater clarity on the future procurement landscape and a route to market for innovative solutions. Since GP IT Futures was frozen in March 2023, it presented a significant barrier to DXS being able to grow our revenue and we welcome this new initiative.”

Steven Bauer COO of DXS International said:“The framework is aimed at technologies like ours which are used in GP surgeries and aim to improve the lives of patients and clinicians by improving the efficiency of care delivery while enhancing outcomes for patients. This new framework will again encourage the adoption of innovative solutions in the primary healthcare space and provide an important frictionless procurement route for healthcare organisations. With an 81.7% uplift in central funding as part of the new framework, it is a tangible signal that the government is actively encouraging and supporting the adoption of innovative digital solutions across the primary care landscape. We also expect the tender to include new opportunities for DXS to engage with and progress."

The details of the GP IT Framework can be found at:

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman, CEO

DXS International plc

Tel: 01252 719800

AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

Tel: 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

Attachment

GPIT Framework Update 15 October 2026