United Arab Emirates (UAE) Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 7.57% CAGR Unlocks EV, Smart Grid, And Industrial Automation Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through long term supplier agreements, recycling, diversified sourcing and localized processing, while targeting EVs, automation, renewables and high frequency electronics.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE soft magnetic materials market is entering a new phase of growth as the country expands beyond its traditional energy and heavy industry base. Digital integration, industrial automation, electric mobility, renewable energy and smart infrastructure are creating new opportunities for advanced magnetic materials across power and electronic systems.

According to the report, the UAE soft magnetic materials market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.57% from 2026 to 2031. This expansion is supported by increasing investment in wireless charging, high frequency electronics, power conversion equipment and automated industrial systems. Soft magnetic materials are essential to charging pads, converters, inverters, power conditioning modules, actuators, servo motors and sensors that require reliable performance under changing magnetic fields and rapid switching conditions.

Wireless charging is gaining visibility across electric mobility initiatives, connected devices and smart city infrastructure. At the same time, telecommunications networks, modular data centers and digitized industrial facilities are increasing demand for magnetic components capable of supporting compact, efficient and high frequency power systems. These developments align with the UAE's broader objective of creating resilient energy infrastructure and technology-driven industrial ecosystems.

Electrical steel (silicon steel) remains the leading material category in the UAE soft magnetic materials market. It is extensively used in transformer cores, electric motor laminations, industrial generators and large electrical drive systems serving utilities, manufacturing operations and infrastructure projects. Its magnetic performance, low core losses and structural stability support prolonged operation in demanding desert and coastal environments.

Soft ferrites are also gaining market share, particularly in telecommunications, renewable energy inverters, advanced power converters and smart building systems. Their use in inductors, chokes and high frequency magnetic assemblies is expanding as electronic equipment becomes smaller and switching rates increase. Amorphous & nanocrystalline alloys are emerging in specialized power infrastructure applications where reduced energy losses and improved conversion efficiency are priorities.

Electric motors represent a major application segment. Manufacturing facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, logistics hubs, water treatment plants, automated warehouses and smart factories rely on motors equipped with soft magnetic cores. These materials influence energy efficiency, torque response, thermal performance and operating noise. Growing electrification across transport fleets, industrial equipment and urban mobility systems is expected to accelerate demand for optimized motor core materials.

Transformers provide another significant source of demand as the UAE modernizes its electricity grid and integrates solar power, distributed generation and intelligent power distribution technologies. High performance magnetic cores enable efficient voltage regulation, lower energy losses and reliable electricity delivery across industrial and urban load centers. Grid interface converters, voltage stabilization units and dynamic response power systems also require materials that maintain efficiency under fluctuating loads.

The expansion of electric mobility extends beyond passenger vehicles to electric bicycles, last mile transport, drone platforms and emerging urban air mobility technologies. These applications depend on advanced magnetic materials for propulsion systems, control electronics and power conditioning units. As the UAE advances its electric vehicle and smart transportation strategies, automotive (EV/HEV) applications are expected to become increasingly important to market growth.

Raw material availability remains a strategic consideration. Iron, cobalt, nickel and silicon are essential inputs for many soft magnetic alloys. The UAE relies on import contracts and regional supply networks to secure high purity feedstocks while expanding localized processing and refining capabilities. Manufacturers are also strengthening supply resilience through long term supplier agreements, diversified sourcing, recycling initiatives and material recovery programs. This approach supports domestic demand while creating opportunities to supply finished magnetic components to export markets.

Collaborative research and development initiatives are increasingly focused on high efficiency magnetic materials for power electronics, renewable energy integration and digital automation. These investments are expected to support product innovation while reducing energy losses across electrical and electronic systems.

Considered in the report



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Key aspects covered



UAE soft magnetic materials market value, forecast and segment analysis

Major market drivers and challenges

On-going trends and technology developments

Profiles of leading companies Strategic recommendations

Market segmentation by material type



Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel)

Soft Ferrites

Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder)

Market segmentation by application



Electric Motors

Transformers

Inductors & Chokes Others (Alternators, Sensors)

Market segmentation by End-User Industry



Automotive (EV/HEV)

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Power Others (Healthcare, Aerospace)

With continued investment in grid modernization, renewable power, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and electric mobility, the UAE soft magnetic materials market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2031. Electrical steel will retain its central role, while soft ferrites and advanced alloys are expected to benefit from growing demand for compact, efficient and high performance power systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Structure

2.1. Market Considerate

2.2. Assumptions

2.3. Limitations

2.4. Abbreviations

2.5. Sources

2.6. Definitions

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. UAE Geography

4.1. Population Distribution Table

4.2. UAE Macro Economic Indicators

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Recent Developments

5.3. Market Drivers & Opportunities

5.4. Market Restraints & Challenges

5.5. Market Trends

5.6. Supply chain Analysis

5.7. Policy & Regulatory Framework

5.8. Industry Experts Views

6. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segmentations

7.1. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Material Type

7.1.1. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel), 2020-2031

7.1.2. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Soft Ferrites, 2020-2031

7.1.3. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys, 2020-2031

7.1.4. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder), 2020-2031

7.2. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Application

7.2.1. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Electric Motors, 2020-2031

7.2.2. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Transformers, 2020-2031

7.2.3. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Inductors & Chokes, 2020-2031

7.2.4. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Others (Alternators, Sensors), 2020-2031

7.3. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by End-User Industry

7.3.1. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Automotive (EV/HEV), 2020-2031

7.3.2. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Electrical & Electronics, 2020-2031

7.3.3. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Energy & Power, 2020-2031

7.3.4. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Others (Healthcare, Aerospace), 2020-2031

7.4. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Region

7.4.1. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by North, 2020-2031

7.4.2. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by East, 2020-2031

7.4.3. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by West, 2020-2031

7.4.4. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by South, 2020-2031

8. UAE Soft Magnetic Materials Market Opportunity Assessment

8.1. by Material Type, 2026 to 2031

8.2. by Application, 2026 to 2031

8.3. by End-User Industry, 2026 to 2031

8.4. by Region, 2026 to 2031

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Porter's Five Forces

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Company 1

9.2.1.1. Company Snapshot

9.2.1.2. Company Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial Highlights

9.2.1.4. Geographic Insights

9.2.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

9.2.1.6. Product Portfolio

9.2.1.7. Key Executives

9.2.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

9.2.2. Company 2

9.2.3. Company 3

9.2.4. Company 4

9.2.5. Company 5

9.2.6. Company 6

9.2.7. Company 7

9.2.8. Company 8

10. Strategic Recommendations

11. Disclaimer

List of Figures [6]

List of Tables [21]

For more information about this report visit

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