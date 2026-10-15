Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Forecast 2026-2030 By Cancer, Payload, Target, Product, User, And Region Pipeline Growth And Licensing Deals Fuel Expansion
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecasts (2026-2030) by Cancer, Payload, Target, Product, User and Country/Region with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market, profiling 100 companies actively pursuing commercial, clinical, and strategic opportunities across this rapidly expanding industry. It evaluates company strategies, competitive positioning, development priorities, and market participation, enabling healthcare executives, investors, manufacturers, and other decision-makers to assess the evolving competitive landscape.
A concise Situation Analysis presents the broader market outlook, highlighting the most influential trends, commercial developments, growth drivers, risks, and strategic considerations. This focused overview allows readers to quickly understand the current state of the ADC market while gaining access to the detailed data required for planning, investment evaluation, product development, and competitive benchmarking.
The global ADC market is analyzed across several essential segments, including Cancer Type, Payload, Target, Product, User, and Country. These perspectives provide a structured view of market demand, development activity, potential revenue opportunities, and competitive dynamics. The segmentation also helps organizations identify areas of unmet need, assess promising therapeutic applications, evaluate target selection, and compare opportunities across geographic markets.
Already established as a multi-billion-dollar industry, the global ADC market is positioned for significant expansion as clinical research advances, product pipelines mature, and interest in targeted cancer therapies increases. The report examines the potential implications of this growth for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, healthcare providers, investors, suppliers, and other organizations participating in the oncology market.
Five-year market forecasts support informed strategic planning by outlining expected market development and potential market size. These projections are designed to help decision-makers evaluate growth expectations, prioritize resources, assess commercial potential, and prepare for changes in the competitive environment. The analysis also addresses market risks and key variables that may influence adoption, investment, and long-term performance.
Coverage of 100 companies offers insight into the organizations shaping the ADC industry. By examining strategic plans and market activity, the report helps readers identify established participants, emerging competitors, prospective partners, and areas of increasing investment. This company-level intelligence can support partnership decisions, business development, market entry strategies, portfolio assessment, and competitive monitoring.
Purchasers receive access to the research team's insights, including unlimited assistance and breakout data. This support enables users to explore specific findings, clarify market assumptions, and obtain additional detail relevant to their business requirements. All report data is also available in Excel format upon request, making it easier to conduct internal analysis, develop presentations, compare market segments, and integrate findings into forecasting or strategic planning processes.
Combining current market data, detailed segmentation, company intelligence, and forward-looking forecasts, the report provides a clear assessment of ADC market opportunities and challenges. It equips industry stakeholders with actionable intelligence for evaluating potential market size, understanding competitive activity, managing risk, and identifying areas with strong growth potential across the global antibody-drug conjugate market.
Companies Featured
- AbbVie Abzena ADC Therapeutics Adcendo Adcentrx Therapeutics Adcytherix Alentis Therapeutics Alphamab Oncology Alteogen Ambrx Amgen Antengene Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca Axcynsis Therapeutics Axplora BeiGene BeOne Medicines Bicycle Therapeutics Bio-Thera Solutions BioAtla BioNTech Biotheus BiVictriX Therapeutics Bolt Biotherapeutics Bright Peak Therapeutics Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) Byondis Callio Therapeutics Catalent Biologics CSPC Pharmaceutical Group CytomX Therapeutics Daiichi Daiichi Sankyo Debiopharm Duality Biologics Eisai Eli Lilly Exelixis Foreseen Biotechnology Fosun Pharma Genentech (Roche) Genmab GenScript Biotech Gilead Sciences GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Hansoh Pharma Heidelberg Pharma Hengrui Pharma Iksuda Therapeutics ImmunoGen Innate Pharma Innovent Biologics iProgen Biotech Ipsen Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson) Kelun-Biotech KLUS Pharma LegoChem Biosciences (LegoChemBio) Lepu Biopharma Lonza Pharma & Biotech / Synaffix MacroGenics MBrace Therapeutics MediLink Therapeutics Merck & Co. (MSD) Merck KGaA (EMD Serono) Mersana Therapeutics MilliporeSigma Molecular Templates NBE Therapeutics (subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim) Novartis OBI Pharma OmniAb Oncomatryx OnCusp Therapeutics Ono Oqory Orum Therapeutics Oxford BioTherapeutics Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Phrontline / Phrontline Biopharma ProfoundBio Promega Pyxis Oncology Radiance Biopharma Rakuten Aspyrian (Aspyrian Therapeutics) RemeGen Roche Rongchang Pharmaceuticals (RCBio) Samsung Bioepis Samsung Biologics Sanofi Seagen Solve Therapeutics (Solve Tx) Sorrento Therapeutics Starpharma Sutro Biopharma Synaffix (a Lonza Company) SystImmune Takeda Takeda Pharmaceutical Tesaro / GSK Oncology Tubulis UCB VelosBio WuXi XDC Xencor Zai Lab
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