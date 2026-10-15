Global Closure Device Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2032 Robotic-Assisted Surgery And Stapling Demand Propel Market Toward $5.88 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through recurring staple cartridge sales, platform standardization and closure systems supporting laparoscopic and robotic-assisted workflows.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Closure Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Laparoscopic Staplers, Endosuturing Devices, and Clip Appliers" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global closure device market was valued at nearly $4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $5.875 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Market growth is supported by sustained laparoscopic procedure volumes, increased use of stapling devices and demand for closure systems compatible with traditional laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery.

The report analyzes staple firing guns, staple cartridges, endosuturing devices and clip appliers used in laparoscopic and minimally invasive procedures. It provides historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year and forecasts through 2032. Coverage includes unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market size, market shares, growth rates, market drivers and limiters, product portfolios, company profiles, recent mergers and acquisitions, and competitive positioning.

Closure Device Market Overview

Laparoscopic staplers represent the primary value driver within the global closure device market. Their ability to support controlled tissue transection and closure makes them important across gastrointestinal, colorectal, bariatric and thoracic procedures. Continued demand for staple cartridges also generates recurring revenue, even during periods of slower capital equipment replacement.

Closure device demand is closely linked to minimally invasive procedure volumes, surgical complexity, hospital purchasing strategies and adoption of advanced operating room platforms. General surgery, gynecology, urology and other minimally invasive specialties contribute to global utilization. Traditional laparoscopy remains widely performed across healthcare systems, supporting consistent demand for stapling, suturing and mechanical ligation technologies.

Robotic-assisted surgery is also influencing product development and procurement. Hospitals increasingly seek closure systems that can operate across conventional laparoscopic and robotic-assisted workflows. This focus on platform standardization can reduce training requirements, improve procedural consistency and support purchasing efficiencies across high-volume surgical departments.

Key Market Drivers



Growing stapling device utilization: Modern staplers provide greater control over staple height, length and spacing, supporting consistent performance across varying tissue requirements.

Procedural efficiency: Stapling systems can perform tissue transection and closure during the same procedural step, helping optimize operating room workflows and reduce procedure times.

Sustained laparoscopic procedure volumes: Continued use of minimally invasive techniques across major surgical specialties supports recurring closure device demand.

Robotic-assisted surgery adoption: Expanding robotic procedure volumes are increasing demand for compatible stapling and suturing technologies. Recurring cartridge sales: Per-case use of staple cartridges provides an ongoing revenue stream for manufacturers and suppliers.

Market Limiters

Cost-effectiveness remains a significant consideration for hospitals evaluating closure methods. Although staplers provide speed, consistency and procedural efficiency, their use may not be economically justified in every case. Cost-sensitive healthcare facilities increasingly assess closure technologies according to procedure type, clinical requirements and total per-case expenditure.

Advanced bipolar and ultrasonic energy devices also create competitive pressure, particularly within the clip applier segment. Improved vessel sealing performance and simplified workflows may reduce the use of mechanical clips in selected procedures. Endosuturing devices remain relevant where greater closure flexibility is required, helping balance demand across the principal market segments.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The closure device market is segmented by device type into endosuturing, laparoscopic stapler and clip applier categories. Each segment is evaluated using market size, market share, forecast growth, units sold and average selling prices. Revenue estimates are modeled from unit sales and ASP data to assess demand patterns and commercial performance.

Geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The regional assessment examines differences in procedure volumes, technology adoption, healthcare purchasing behavior and competitive presence.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic led the global closure device market in 2025, accounting for slightly below 50% of total market share. The company held a particularly strong position in North America, supported by its broad product portfolio, established hospital relationships and extensive presence across major healthcare systems.

Ethicon ranked second globally, trailing Medtronic by only a few percentage points. It demonstrated notable strength in Europe, including leadership across several key national markets. Its surgical device portfolio, brand recognition and surgeon relationships reinforce its competitive standing.

Competition between Medtronic and Ethicon remains close. Both companies benefit from substantial installed customer bases, comprehensive laparoscopic product portfolios and the ability to support stapling, suturing and wider minimally invasive surgery workflows. Clinical familiarity, product reliability, purchasing scale and cross-specialty integration remain important competitive factors.

Technology and Purchasing Trends

Product innovation continues to focus on precise staple formation, adaptability to tissue thickness and compatibility with advanced surgical platforms. Hospitals performing high procedure volumes increasingly prioritize technologies that can be standardized across specialties and operating room environments.

Purchasing decisions are also being shaped by workflow integration, recurring disposable costs and competition from alternative vessel sealing technologies. These factors are expected to influence segment growth, pricing strategies and product development through 2032.

Report Scope and Deliverables



62 pages of narrative analysis, data tables and figures

5 charts and 31 figures covering market segmentation and performance

Historical data from 2022 and forecasts through 2032

Unit sales, ASPs, market values, growth rates and competitive shares

Company profiles, product portfolios, and recent mergers and acquisitions

Methodology Appendix and Acronym Glossary Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options

The report supports strategic planning by enabling readers to evaluate closure device demand, benchmark leading competitors, assess pricing and unit trends, and examine the effects of robotic-assisted surgery, advanced energy devices and hospital cost pressures. It also provides actionable insights into the performance of endosuturing devices, laparoscopic staplers and clip appliers across the global minimally invasive surgery market.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Closure Device Market

13.1 Executive Summary

13.1.1 Global Closure Device Market Overview

13.1.2 Competitive Analysis

13.1.3 Markets Included

13.1.4 Regions Included

13.2 Introduction

13.3 Market Overview

13.3.1 By Segment

13.3.2 By Region

13.4 Market Analysis And Forecast

13.4.1 Total Closure Device Market

13.4.2 Endosuturing Device Market

13.4.3 Laparoscopic Stapler Market

13.4.3.1 Staple Firing Gun Market

13.4.3.2 Staple Cartridge Market

13.4.4 Clip Applier Market

13.5 Drivers And Limiters

13.5.1 Market Drivers

13.5.2 Market Limiters

13.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Appendix

List of Charts

Chart 13-1: Closure Device Market, Global, 2025 & 2032

Chart 13-2: Laparoscopic Procedures, Global, 2025

Chart 13-3: Closure Device Market by Segment, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 13-4: Closure Device Market by Region, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 13-5: Leading Competitors, Closure Device Market, Global, 2025

List of Figures [31]

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