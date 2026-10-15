United States Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis, 2026-2032 Digital Dentistry And Replacement Demand Propel Market To $10.6 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with digital workflows that reduce remakes, shorten turnaround times and increase throughput, while replacement-driven demand supports steady market activity.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | United States | 2026-2032 | Includes: Crowns and Bridges, Inlays and Onlays, and 4 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. dental prosthetics market was valued at $10.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. Market performance is supported by replacement-driven demand, a substantial installed base of restorations and continued investment in digital dentistry across dental laboratories, clinics and organized group practices.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of crowns and bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers, dentures, denture teeth and CAD/CAM milled prosthetics. It examines unit sales, average selling prices, market size, market shares, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data from 2022. The analysis also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, product portfolios and the competitive positions of leading market participants.

Market Growth Drivers and Limiters

Replacement demand remains a central driver of the U.S. dental prosthetics market. Crowns, bridges, implants and dentures have finite clinical lifetimes and eventually require repair or replacement. This recurring need supports procedure volumes across fixed and removable prosthetics, including during periods when patients may postpone elective dental care.

Digital workflows are also changing prosthetic design and production. Intraoral scanning, CAD design and digitally driven manufacturing can reduce remakes, improve consistency, shorten turnaround times and increase laboratory throughput. Chairside systems are supporting same-day restorations in selected indications, while digital denture workflows are improving reproducibility and reducing chair time.

Dental 3D printing continues to gain traction in provisional and transitional prosthetic applications, including dentures, crowns and bridges. Laboratory consolidation and technician shortages are further accelerating automation, as larger organizations standardize production and distribute technology investments across higher case volumes.

Market expansion remains constrained by patient affordability, reimbursement limits and broader economic conditions. High out-of-pocket costs and copayments may cause patients to delay or phase treatment, particularly for veneers, full-arch restorations and complex rehabilitation. Inflation, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may also increase demand for lower-cost alternatives. Annual insurance maximums, coverage restrictions and reimbursement pressure can limit near-term utilization and slow the adoption of premium materials or advanced digital workflows.

Market Segmentation



Crowns and bridges: Full-cast, PFM and ceramic products manufactured through traditional and digital methods.

Inlays and onlays: Gold, zirconia, other ceramic and composite resin products, segmented by direct and indirect techniques and fabrication method.

Veneers: Porcelain/ceramic, composite resin and zirconia products manufactured through traditional and digital workflows.

Dentures: Full and partial denture categories.

Denture teeth: Premium, standard and economy grades across acrylic, porcelain/ceramic and composite resin materials. CAD/CAM milled prosthetics: Crowns and bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers and dentures.

Each segment is assessed using market value, unit sales, average selling prices, market shares, growth rates and forecasts. Revenue estimates are modeled from unit sales and average selling prices to evaluate demand across the covered product categories.

Competitive Landscape

Glidewell Dental led the U.S. dental prosthetics market in 2025, supported by its manufacturing scale, vertically integrated operations and broad digital product ecosystem. Its presence spans crowns and bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers and dentures, with continued investment in proprietary CAD/CAM materials, zirconia products, digital dentures and chairside solutions.

National Dentex remained a major competitor across all principal prosthetic segments. Its affiliated laboratory network, acquisition strategy, broad product portfolio and pricing flexibility support its ability to serve dental service organizations, group practices and independent dentists. Aspen Dental also maintained a notable market position, primarily through its clinic network and strong exposure to dentures and removable prosthetics.

Report Scope and Deliverables

The report covers the United States and includes 327 pages of market analysis, tables and figures, along with 15 charts and 139 figures illustrating segmentation and performance metrics. Supporting materials include a Methodology Appendix and Acronym Glossary. Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options are available.

The report enables dental manufacturers, laboratories, clinics, investors and strategic decision-makers to evaluate market growth through 2032, benchmark leading competitors, analyze average selling price trends and assess the impact of digital dentistry, CAD/CAM adoption, dental 3D printing, reimbursement constraints, laboratory consolidation and workforce pressures on the U.S. dental prosthetics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

U.S. Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Analysis Updates

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

U.S. Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

3.3 Drivers And Limiters

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Limiters

3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5 Mergers And Acquisitions

Crown And Bridge Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Crowns

4.1.2 Bridges

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Total Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.1.1 Crown Market

4.3.1.2 Bridge Market

4.3.2 Full-Cast Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.2.1 Full-Cast Crown Market

4.3.2.2 Full-Cast Bridge Market

4.3.3 Pfm Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.3.1 Non-Precious Pfm Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.3.1.1 Non-Precious Pfm Crown Market

4.3.3.1.2 Non-Precious Pfm Bridge Market

4.3.3.2 Semi-Precious Pfm Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.3.2.1 Semi-Precious Pfm Crown Market

4.3.3.2.2 Semi-Precious Pfm Bridge Market

4.3.3.3 Precious Pfm Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.3.3.1 Precious Pfm Crown Market

4.3.3.3.2 Precious Pfm Bridge Market

4.3.4 Ceramic Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.4.1 Ceramic Crown Market

4.3.4.2 Ceramic Bridge Market

4.3.4.3 Zirconia Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.4.3.1 Layered Zirconia Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.4.3.2 Monolithic Zirconia Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.4.4 Other Ceramic Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.4.4.1 Layered Other Ceramic Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.4.4.2 Monolithic Other Ceramic Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.5 Traditional Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.5.1 Traditional Crown Market

4.3.5.2 Traditional Bridge Market

4.3.6 Digital Crown And Bridge Market

4.3.6.1 Digital Crown Market

4.3.6.2 Digital Bridge Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Inlay And Onlay Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

5.3.1 Total Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.2 Inlay And Onlay Market By Material Type

5.3.2.1 Gold Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.2.2 Zirconia Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.2.3 Other Ceramic Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.2.4 Composite Resin Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.3 Inlay And Onlay Market By Technique

5.3.3.1 Direct Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.3.2 Indirect Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.4 Inlay And Onlay Market By Fabrication Method

5.3.4.1 Traditional Inlay And Onlay Market

5.3.4.2 Digital Inlay And Onlay Market

5.4 Drivers And Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Veneer Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

6.3.1 Total Veneer Market

6.3.2 Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market

6.3.2.1 Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market

6.3.2.2 Porcelain Veneer Market

6.3.3 Composite Resin Veneer Market

6.3.4 Zirconia Veneer Market

6.3.5 Traditional Veneer Market

6.3.6 Digital Veneer Market

6.4 Drivers And Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Denture Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.3.1 Total Denture Market

7.3.2 Total Full Denture Market

7.3.2.1 Full Denture Market By Grade

7.3.2.1.1 Premium Full Denture Market

7.3.2.1.2 Standard Full Denture Market

7.3.2.1.3 Economy Full Denture Market

7.3.2.2 Full Denture Market By Product Type

7.3.2.2.1 Conventional Full Denture Market

7.3.2.2.2 Immediate Full Denture Market

7.3.2.3 Full Denture Market By Fabrication Type

7.3.2.3.1 Traditional Full Denture Market

7.3.2.3.2 Digital Full Denture Market

7.3.2.4 Full Denture Market By Case Type

7.3.2.4.1 Single Arch Full Denture Market

7.3.2.4.2 Full Mouth Full Denture Market

7.3.3 Total Partial Denture Market

7.3.3.1 Partial Denture Market By Material Type

7.3.3.1.1 Cast Metal Partial Denture Market

7.3.3.1.2 Acrylic Partial Denture Market

7.3.3.1.3 Flexible Partial Denture Market

7.3.3.2 Partial Denture Market By Fabrication Type

7.3.3.2.1 Traditional Partial Denture Market

7.3.3.2.2 Digital Partial Denture Market

7.4 Drivers And Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Denture Teeth Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.2.1 Denture Teeth Market By Grade

8.2.2 Denture Teeth Market By Material Type

8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

8.3.1 Total Denture Teeth Market

8.3.2 Denture Teeth Market By Grade

8.3.2.1 Premium Denture Teeth Market

8.3.2.2 Standard Denture Teeth Market

8.3.2.3 Economy Denture Teeth Market

8.3.3 Denture Teeth Market By Material Type

8.3.3.1 Acrylic Denture Teeth Market

8.3.3.2 Porcelain/Ceramic Denture Teeth Market

8.3.3.3 Composite Resin Denture Teeth Market

8.4 Drivers And Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Cad/Cam Milled Prosthetics Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

9.3.1 Total Cad/Cam Milled Prosthetics Market

9.3.2 Cad/Cam Milled Crown And Bridge Market

9.3.3 Cad/Cam Milled Inlay And Onlay Market

9.3.4 Cad/Cam Milled Veneer Market

9.3.5 Cad/Cam Milled Denture Market

9.4 Unit Analysis

9.4.1 Cad/Cam Milled Crown And Bridge Market Units Sold By Setting

9.4.2 Cad/Cam Milled Inlay And Onlay Market Units Sold By Setting

9.4.3 Cad/Cam Milled Veneer Market Units Sold By Setting

9.4.4 Cad/Cam Milled Denture Market Units Sold By Setting

9.5 Drivers And Limiters

9.5.1 Market Drivers

9.5.2 Market Limiters

Abbreviations

List of Charts

Chart 1-1: Dental Prosthetics Market By Segment, U.S., 2025 - 2032

Chart 1-2: Dental Prosthetics Market Overview, U.S., 2025 & 2032

Chart 3-1: Dental Prosthetics Market By Segment, U.S., 2022 - 2032

Chart 3-2: Leading Competitors, Dental Prosthetics Market, U.S., 2025

Chart 4-1: Crown And Bridge Market By Segment, U.S., 2022 - 2032

Chart 4-2: Leading Competitors, Crown And Bridge Market, U.S., 2025

Chart 5-1: Inlay And Onlay Market By Segment, U.S., 2022 - 2032

Chart 5-2: Leading Competitors, Inlay And Onlay Market, U.S., 2025

Chart 6-1: Veneer Market By Segment, U.S., 2022 - 2032

Chart 6-2: Leading Competitors, Veneer Market, U.S., 2025

Chart 7-1: Denture Market By Segment, U.S., 2022 - 2032

Chart 7-2: Leading Competitors, Denture Market, U.S., 2025

Chart 8-1: Denture Teeth Market By Grade, U.S., 2022 - 2032

Chart 8-2: Leading Competitors, Denture Teeth Market, U.S., 2025

Chart 9-1: Cad/Cam Milled Prosthetics Market By Segment, U.S., 2022 - 2032

List of Figures [139]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900