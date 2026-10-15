Advanced Artificial Flower Wholesale In China Henan Yongnuo 30,000M2 Factory

KAIFENG, HENAN, CHINA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KAIFENG, CHINA – Global supply chain disruptions and shifting consumer preferences have placed increased demands on international trade distributors. In the artificial botanical sector, commercial buyers require suppliers capable of guaranteeing large-volume inventory, stable pricing, and rapid order fulfillment. Henan Yongnuo Trading Co., Ltd., leveraging its modern manufacturing facility, announces expanded capabilities for Advanced Artificial Flower Wholesale In China, providing global partners with a reliable, factory-direct supply infrastructure.Market Dynamics: The Imperative for Scalable Factory Direct SourcingThe global wholesale market for synthetic flowers and holiday supplies is experiencing steady growth, driven by demand from commercial real estate, wedding planning agencies, and home decor retailers. However, small-scale manufacturers often struggle with inventory bottlenecks, inconsistent dye lots, and long lead times during peak seasonal demands.B2B importers increasingly prioritize direct manufacturing partnerships over intermediate trading companies. Direct factory access ensures transparent pricing, strict quality control enforcement, and the ability to customize technical specifications-such as UV resistance, flame retardance, and custom colorways-directly at the production stage.Industrial Scale and Production EfficiencyAt the center of Yongnuo's operational success is its 30,000-square-meter modern manufacturing plant. Operating 20 specialized production lines, Henan Yongnuo Trading Co., Ltd. maintains continuous production across its primary product categories.The facility's integrated inventory management system ensures that core lines-such as rose balls, floral runners, and green plant walls-remain well-stocked. This structural readiness allows Yongnuo to deliver shorter fulfillment lead times, helping global distributors respond quickly to changing market demand.Core Wholesale OfferingsYongnuo's product catalog includes a wide selection of artificial botanicals:Artificial Flower Rows & Runners: Scalable YN-series flower rows suitable for stage decor, aisle walkways, and long table runners.Large-Scale Backdrop Sets: 8ft x 8ft blue, pink, and white artificial flower walls for bridal showers and trade shows.Simulated Foliage & Greenery: UV-treated synthetic plant walls and hanging garlands for indoor and outdoor commercial spaces.Commercial Case Study: Large-Scale Retail Display DeploymentA global home decor retailer partnered with Yongnuo to manufacture custom long table floral garlands for seasonal retail displays across 150 store locations.Utilizing its 20 parallel production lines, Yongnuo manufactured and dispatched 1,500 custom-color units within 14 days. The client cited high product uniformity and robust protective packaging as key factors in choosing Yongnuo for ongoing commercial fulfillment.High-Capacity Sourcing Options for Retail Chain DisplaysTo assist retail merchandisers and regional wholesalers managing volume deployments across multi-location networks, Yongnuo provides scalable supply contracts backed by 20 high-speed assembly lines. The company delivers UV-resistant, color-matched floral runners and backdrop panels packaged in high-density reinforced export cartons. Supported by flexible minimum order quantities and direct port freight logistics, Yongnuo ensures reliable inventory flow for seasonal campaigns. To examine wholesale pricing tiers or request custom fabric color samples, visit .

Yongnuo

Yongnuo

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Advanced Artificial Flower Wholesale In China | Henan Yongnuo 30,000m2 Factory News Provided By Globalso October 15, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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