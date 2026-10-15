KAIFENG, HENAN, CHINA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KAIFENG, CHINA – The line between residential home design and commercial event decor is increasingly blurring. Modern consumers and event planners favor versatile decorative elements that can serve as centerpieces at a formal wedding ceremony and subsequently transition into high-end home interior accents. Addressing this demand for dual-purpose decor, Henan Yongnuo Trading Co., Ltd. continues to expand its offerings as a China Top Artificial Plants Supplier, serving both wedding and home decoration markets worldwide.Industry Analysis: Demand for Multi-Functional BotanicalsThe global consumer decor and event rental markets are increasingly aligned around reusable, adaptable design assets. Event planning agencies and homeowners seek decor solutions that offer long-term value, moving away from single-use fresh florals toward durable, re-configurable artificial arrangements.Artificial plants and floral arrangements manufactured from high-density eco-friendly fabrics satisfy both decorative needs. A high-quality floral runner, for instance, can frame a wedding aisle during a weekend ceremony and subsequently serve as a permanent mantle or dining table display in a residential setting. Suppliers capable of designing products for both commercial and residential applications gain a distinct market advantage.Manufacturing Operations and Enterprise StrengthsHenan Yongnuo Trading Co., Ltd. manufactures its broad product catalog within a 30,000-square-meter modern facility featuring 20 dedicated production lines. With two decades of foreign trade experience, the enterprise combines large-scale manufacturing capacity with refined product design.Yongnuo enforces strict quality control across every production stage. Raw silk and rayon materials undergo washing and dye-fixation tests to ensure that finished flowers retain their color and structure across diverse environmental conditions.Product Range & Dual-Use ApplicationsYongnuo's catalog spans key wedding and home decor categories:Artificial Floral Rows & Runners: YN-series pink, green, and white floral rows suitable for wedding head tables, mantles, and shelf accents.Table Ornament Balls: 50cm rose balls with integrated green leaves, designed for banquets and permanent residential decor.Full-Scale Arches & Walls: Elegant Monet garden arches and 8ft x 8ft floral walls for events and architectural installations.Application Case Study: Convertible Wedding and Home Interior SetupAn interior staging agency sourced Yongnuo's YN-series pink, green, and white artificial floral rows to decorate a high-end summer lawn wedding. The floral runners were initially deployed along the outdoor ceremony aisle.Following the ceremony, the same floral runners were re-purposed as interior decorative accents for luxury residential staging projects. The agency noted that the high-density construction and durable backing materials preserved product quality throughout multiple handling transitions.Multi-Scenario Botanical Arrangements for Staging and RetailFor home staging professionals, wedding rental agencies, and retail buyers seeking versatile, multi-use botanical arrangements, Yongnuo produces adaptable YN-series floral rows and rose ornament balls. Designed for dual-purpose use across formal event spaces and residential interiors, these items incorporate durable fabric backings and color-fast dyes that withstand repeated handling. Backed by 20 active manufacturing lines and a 24/7 foreign trade service desk, Yongnuo accommodates both custom OEM orders and direct bulk shipments. To request product catalogs or explore multi-use design options, visit .

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China Top Artificial Plants Supplier | Henan Yongnuo Wedding & Home Decor News Provided By Globalso October 15, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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