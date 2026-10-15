KAIFENG, HENAN, CHINA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KAIFENG, CHINA – Managing international freight deadlines and seasonal supply shortages presents ongoing challenges for global event planners and wholesale distributors. When preparing for major wedding seasons or global holiday demands, buyers require suppliers with substantial manufacturing capacity and dependable fulfillment schedules. Positioned as a premier manufacturing partner, Henan Yongnuo Trading Co., Ltd. demonstrates its market leadership as China Best Artificial Flowers Exporter, backed by 20 high-speed production lines and a modern 30,000-square-meter facility.Market Dynamics: Capacity and Speed in Foreign TradeThe global market for artificial flowers and holiday decor operates on tight seasonal timelines. Importers must secure large inventory volumes well ahead of commercial event seasons. Traditional suppliers with limited capacity often face bottlenecks, resulting in delayed shipments, missed sales windows, and increased air freight expenses.To address these supply risks, international buyers are turning to consolidated manufacturing partners capable of scaling output on demand. Suppliers featuring automated production processes, ample raw material reserves, and established export logistics provide the operational stability needed to safeguard global supply chains.Industrial Infrastructure and Production EfficiencyWith two decades of dedicated foreign trade experience, Henan Yongnuo Trading Co., Ltd. operates an expansive manufacturing base in Kaifeng, Henan. The 30,000-square-meter facility houses 20 continuous production lines designed for high efficiency.Yongnuo's manufacturing model incorporates real-time scheduling and inventory monitoring. This framework allows the company to rapidly allocate machinery and workforce resources toward urgent high-volume orders, ensuring consistent production timelines even during peak demand periods.Core Commercial Product RangeYongnuo's comprehensive catalog encompasses a wide range of artificial florals:Full-Scale Arch Systems: 2.1m x 2.1m square decorative flower arches for wedding stages, outdoor venues, and photo settings.Backdrop Walls: 8ft x 8ft blue, pink, and multi-color artificial flower backdrop sets.Table Decor: YN-series artificial rose rows, cascading runners, and table centerpieces.Commercial Case Study: Seasonal Wholesale Order ExecutionAn overseas wedding equipment distributor required urgent fulfillment of 500 sets of 8ft x 8ft blue artificial flower backdrop sets ahead of the peak summer event season.Leveraging its 20 active production lines, Yongnuo completed production and quality auditing in 10 days. The order was packaged into compact, high-density export cartons and dispatched on schedule, allowing the distributor to meet market demand without incurring express shipping surcharges.Rapid-Fulfillment Bulk Packages for Peak Seasonal SourcingFor large-scale importers and event rental suppliers confronting imminent seasonal deadlines, Yongnuo provides high-volume manufacturing solutions powered by 20 specialized production lines. Capable of dispatching bulk orders within compressed lead times, the company supplies 8ft x 8ft backdrop sets and 2.1m stage arches packed for secure ocean transit. Yongnuo's 24/7 logistics team handles export documentation and container booking to prevent customs delays. To secure production line priority or evaluate high-volume price tiers, visit .

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China Best Artificial Flowers Exporter | Henan Yongnuo 20 Production Lines News Provided By Globalso October 15, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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