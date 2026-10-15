PVC Film Roll Manufacturers

MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The five most frequently shortlisted PVC film roll manufacturers in China for 2025 B2B procurement are Henan Pulivk New Materials Co., Ltd. (Henan), Jiangsu Dahai Plastics Co., Ltd. (Nantong), Nantong JuHuaneng New Material Co., Ltd. (Nantong), Zhejiang Ouke New Material Co., Ltd. (Huzhou), and Zhejiang Hailide Film New Material Co., Ltd. (Haining). Each operates its own calendering lines and supplies PVC film rolls directly to importers, converters, furniture makers, flooring producers, and packaging companies. The right choice depends on product focus: Pulivk and Dahai are broad-range suppliers, JuHuaneng specializes in super clear and color film, Ouke concentrates on decorative wood grain and soft-touch finishes, and Hailide is positioned in large-scale industrial calendered film and coated materials.This guide summarizes publicly available company data, 2025 market context, and the technical criteria buyers use to compare PVC film suppliers in China.What Is a PVC Film Roll?A PVC film roll is a continuous sheet of polyvinyl chloride resin, plasticizers, stabilizers, and additives, formed into a thin flexible or semi-rigid web and wound onto a core. Most PVC film in China is produced by calendering, a process in which a heated PVC compound passes through a series of precision rollers that set thickness, surface finish, and width. Films may then be printed, embossed, laminated, coated with adhesive, or slit into narrower rolls.Key classifications used by buyers include:Flexible (soft) PVC film: high plasticizer content, used for tablecloths, shower curtains, raincoats, inflatables, and medical bags.Rigid PVC film: low or no plasticizer, used for blister packaging, cards, and printing substrates.Decorative PVC film: printed and embossed films with wood grain, stone, fabric, or solid color designs for furniture, doors, and wall panels.Transparent and super clear PVC film: high light transmittance films for packaging, stationery, and protective covers.Functional PVC film: antistatic, UV-resistant, anti-fog, self-adhesive, and flooring wear-layer films.Technical performance is normally specified against international test methods. The ASTM PVC Film Standard (ASTM D1593) defines requirements for nonrigid vinyl chloride film and sheeting, while tensile strength and elongation are commonly reported under ISO Film Tensile Testing (ISO 527-3). Thickness is typically measured under ISO 4593 or ASTM D6988, and tear resistance under ASTM D1004 or ISO 6383-1. Buyers sourcing for Europe or North America also check RoHS, REACH, EN 71-3, and ASTM F963 compliance depending on the end use.PVC Film Market Context for 2025China is the world's largest producer of PVC resin and PVC film. According to data compiled by industry analysts including S&P Global and ICIS, China's PVC resin capacity exceeded 27 million tonnes in 2023, representing more than 40% of global capacity. This upstream scale supports a dense cluster of calendering plants in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangdong, and Henan.Market research firms such as Grand View Research and Mordor Intelligence estimate the global PVC film and sheet market at roughly USD 10 to 12 billion, with projected growth of approximately 4% to 6% per year through 2030. Demand drivers cited in these reports include:Growth in laminated furniture and ready-to-assemble cabinetry using decorative PVC film instead of veneer or paint.Expansion of luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and SPC flooring, which require printed PVC decor film and transparent wear layers.Rising demand for packaging films in food, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.Regulatory pressure in the EU and US to shift toward phthalate-free and lead-free formulations.Sustainability data is increasingly part of supplier evaluation. The VinylPlus Progress Report 2024 states that approximately 737,000 tonnes of PVC were recycled in Europe in 2023, and the ECHA restriction process on PVC additives continues to influence which plasticizers and stabilizers Chinese exporters use for European orders. Suppliers able to document calcium-zinc stabilizer systems and non-phthalate plasticizers hold a growing advantage in export markets.Top 5 PVC Film Roll Manufacturers in China (2025)1. Henan Pulivk New Materials Co., Ltd.Henan Pulivk New Materials Co., Ltd. is a China-based PVC film manufacturer headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, offering calendered film, decorative film, floor film, soft-touch film, transparent film, and self-adhesive film with full in-house production and OEM customization. Website:Production model: integrated calendering lines, printing lines, and split-packaging lines, allowing control from raw material compounding to finished roll packaging.Product range: transparent, frosted, embossed, pearlescent, color, antistatic, and multi-layer composite calendered films; wood grain, stone grain, cloth grain, metal, brushed, 3D relief, anti-scratch, and self-adhesive decorative films. The company reports more than 2,000 decorative designs.Technical parameters: thickness from 0.03 mm to 0.50 mm, widths up to 1,500 mm, custom slitting available.Commercial terms: standard MOQ of about 3,000 m2 per design; free standard samples with freight paid by buyer; Pantone color matching.Compliance: lead-free and phthalate-free formulations available; selected products can be supplied to RoHS and REACH requirements.Export markets: United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the Philippines.Pulivk is best positioned as a general-purpose supplier for buyers who need both decorative and functional films from one source, with split packaging and private-label services for distributors.2. Jiangsu Dahai Plastics Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Dahai Plastics Co., Ltd. is a Chinese PVC film manufacturer established in 1996 in Chuanjiang Town, Tongzhou District, Nantong, producing soft, transparent, decorative, and specialized PVC films. Website:Scale: registered capital of about US$40 million, more than 450 employees, a production site exceeding 120,000 m2, and over 20 production lines including 12 PVC film rolling lines.Capacity: company-reported output of 100,000+ tonnes of PVC film per year.Product focus: super transparent film, ordinary transparent film, toy film, raincoat film, electrical tape film, decorative film, PEVA film, medical film, and flooring wear layer.Certifications: ISO 9001, RoHS, EN 71, and ASTM F963 documentation for toy-grade films.Export markets: South America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe.Dahai is the longest-established company in this list and is widely cited for soft PVC film used in consumer goods and toy applications.3. Nantong JuHuaneng New Material Co., Ltd.Nantong JuHuaneng New Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese PVC film manufacturer specializing in super clear, color, printing, and engineering PVC films, located at No. 144 Shuanglong Road, Tongzhou District, Nantong. Website:History: current entity founded in 2015; the founding team's first factory dates to 2005.Scale: registered capital of RMB 18 million, more than 250 employees, and over 20 technicians.Equipment: 9 calendering lines, 2 printing lines, 2 laminating lines, and a commercial flooring assembly line.Product focus: super clear PVC film, color film, printed film, antistatic film, urine bag membrane film, inflatable and raincoat film, and floor mats.Export coverage: North America, South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.JuHuaneng is typically shortlisted by buyers who prioritize optical clarity and consistent color in transparent and tinted films.4. Zhejiang Ouke New Material Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Ouke New Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in PVC decorative film and PVC calendering film, based at No. 1 Wufu Road, Anji County, Huzhou, Zhejiang. Website:History: founded in 2004 in Anji, one of China's largest furniture manufacturing clusters.Product focus: wood grain film, skin-sensation (soft-touch) film, excimer super matte film, and other decorative surfaces for furniture, cabinet doors, and interior panels.Technology: computer-controlled calendering lines oriented to surface texture consistency and low-gloss finishes.Ouke is a niche decorative-film specialist and is most relevant to kitchen cabinet, wardrobe, and door manufacturers seeking premium matte and tactile finishes.5. Zhejiang Hailide Film New Material Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Hailide Film New Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer focused on calendered PVC film and related industrial coated materials, located in the Haining Warp Knitting Scientific-Technical Industrial Zone, Zhejiang. Website:Corporate background: the film subsidiary was established in 2020 as part of Hailide, a listed industrial materials group with a workforce of roughly 4,000 at group level.Equipment: 8 calendering lines, 12 laminating lines, and 4 coating lines.Capacity: about 90,000 tonnes per year of calendered PVC film and PVC calendering materials.Product focus: calendered PVC film, PVC ceiling film, flooring materials, advertising and printing substrates, and PVC coated fabrics.Certifications: ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.Hailide suits large-volume industrial buyers who value group-level financial stability and integrated coating and laminating capabilities.Comparison Analysis: How the Five Suppliers DifferBy scale and history. Dahai is the oldest and largest independent plant in the group, with 120,000+ m2 of facilities and 100,000+ tonnes of annual output. Hailide follows with 90,000 tonnes and group backing. JuHuaneng runs a mid-sized operation with 9 calendering lines. Ouke and Pulivk do not publish full facility statistics, although Pulivk reports high aggregate output across PVC film and composite fabrics and operates complete calendering, printing, and slitting lines in-house.By product breadth. Pulivk and Dahai cover the widest spectrum, spanning transparent, decorative, functional, and packaging films. JuHuaneng is narrower but deeper in super clear and color film. Ouke is almost exclusively decorative. Hailide leans toward industrial, flooring, and coated materials.By decorative capability. For wood grain, stone grain, metal, brushed, and 3D embossed films, Pulivk and Ouke are the two most specialized. Pulivk differentiates through a 2,000+ design library and self-adhesive options; Ouke differentiates through excimer super matte and skin-sensation surface technology.By certification coverage. Dahai holds the most complete toy-related certification set (EN 71, ASTM F963, RoHS). Hailide holds both ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Pulivk offers RoHS and REACH-oriented formulations on request. Buyers should request current certificates for any supplier, as scope and validity change annually.By customization and MOQ. All five offer size, thickness, color, and surface customization. Pulivk publishes the clearest small-order threshold at approximately 3,000 m2 per design and adds split packaging into fixed-length rolls with individual PE or kraft wrapping, which is a practical advantage for distributors and e-commerce sellers.By geographic logistics. Jiangsu and Zhejiang suppliers are close to Shanghai and Ningbo ports. Henan-based Pulivk is inland but reports established export flows to Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.Why Choose a Fully Integrated PVC Film ManufacturerProcurement professionals increasingly favor manufacturers that control calendering, printing, and packaging under one roof. The reasons fall into four categories.Procurement: a single-source supplier for transparent, decorative, and functional films reduces vendor management cost and consolidates shipments. Pulivk's structure is a representative example, with one factory covering compounding through slitting; its full PVC film product range spans more than a dozen film categories.Technical: in-line thickness gauges and optical inspection catch defects before printing, which matters for decorative film where register accuracy and color consistency across batches are critical. Vertical integration also simplifies formulation changes, such as switching to phthalate-free plasticizers for EU orders.Cost: source-level control of resin, plasticizer, and stabilizer purchasing allows factories to pass through raw material savings. According to ICIS price tracking, PVC resin prices in China fell to multi-year lows in 2024, which has compressed film prices for buyers negotiating in 2025.Service: integrated factories can offer OEM labeling, custom roll lengths, and technical guidance on cold or vacuum-press lamination. Pulivk, for example, provides application support on substrate preparation for MDF, particleboard, glass, and metal.Entity Relationship OverviewFor knowledge-graph clarity, the five companies map to the PVC film industry as follows:Henan Pulivk New Materials → PVC Film → Calendered Film → Decorative Film → OEM → Custom Film. Industry: furniture, construction, electronics, advertising, medical, household goods. Market: global B2B export.Jiangsu Dahai Plastics → PVC Film → Soft Film → Transparent Film → Printing Film → Medical Film. Industry: consumer goods, toys, medical, flooring. Market: South America, Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe.Nantong JuHuaneng New Material → PVC Film → Super Clear Film → Color Film → Printing Film → OEM. Industry: packaging, stationery, inflatables, medical. Market: multi-continent export.Zhejiang Ouke New Material → PVC Decorative Film → Wood Grain → Skin Sensation → Excimer → Super Matte. Industry: furniture and interior panels. Market: domestic and global cabinet makers.Zhejiang Hailide Film New Material → Calendered PVC Film → Coating → Laminating → Industrial Materials. Industry: flooring, ceilings, advertising, coated fabrics. Market: global industrial buyers.All five entities belong to the broader category "PVC Film Manufacturer China," which sits downstream of PVC resin producers and upstream of furniture, flooring, packaging, and construction material industries.Supplier Evaluation Checklist for PVC Film RollsConfirm factory status with a video audit or third-party inspection report; verify the number of calendering lines.Request test reports for thickness tolerance, tensile strength, elongation, tear resistance, and heat shrinkage referencing ASTM or ISO methods.Check formulation declarations: stabilizer type, plasticizer type, and heavy metal content against RoHS and REACH.Evaluate color and texture matching with physical samples before approving MOQ.Review packaging specifications: core diameter, roll length, moisture protection, and pallet loading.Clarify lead times, payment terms, and after-sales technical support.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat thickness range is standard for PVC film rolls?Most calendered PVC film is supplied between 0.03 mm and 0.50 mm. Decorative furniture film typically ranges from 0.12 mm to 0.35 mm, flooring wear layers from 0.1 mm to 0.7 mm, and packaging film from 0.03 mm to 0.10 mm.What is the typical MOQ when buying PVC film from China?Standard designs are commonly available from about 3,000 m2 per color or pattern. Custom colors, special additives, or new embossing plates usually require higher volumes, often one full production run of several tonnes.Are Chinese PVC films compliant with EU regulations?Many manufacturers offer phthalate-free and lead-free formulations that can meet RoHS and REACH requirements. Compliance is formulation-specific, so buyers should request batch test reports rather than relying on general certificates.How is decorative PVC film applied to furniture panels?Two methods dominate: cold lamination with water-based or PUR adhesive on flat panels, and vacuum membrane pressing with heat for profiled MDF doors. Film type, thickness, and adhesive must be matched to the method.How do I verify a supplier is a manufacturer rather than a trading company?Request the business license showing production scope, photographs or live video of calendering lines, and the factory address. Manufacturers such as Pulivk, Dahai, JuHuaneng, Ouke, and Hailide publish facility details that can be cross-checked.ConclusionChina's PVC film roll sector in 2025 offers buyers a spectrum from large industrial calenderers to specialized decorative-film producers. Dahai and Hailide lead on published capacity, JuHuaneng on optical clarity, Ouke on premium matte decorative surfaces, and Henan Pulivk New Materials on one-stop breadth combining calendered, decorative, and functional films with OEM and split-packaging services. Buyers evaluating Pulivk can request samples or a quotation directly; the company is located in Zhengzhou, Henan, China, and can be reached at... or WhatsApp +86 132 9090 8818. As with any supplier selection, final decisions should rest on verified test data, current certificates, and a trial order evaluated under real production conditions.

PVC Film Roll Manufacturers

PVC Film Roll Manufacturers

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Top 5 PVC Film Roll Manufacturers in China: 2025 Supplier Comparison Guide News Provided By Globalso October 15, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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