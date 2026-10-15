Sofema Aviation Academy Expands Individual Freedom Pass Program For Aviation Regulatory Training

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation Academy (SAA) has announced the expansion of its Individual Freedom Pass, an e-learning subscription designed to provide aviation engineering, maintenance, and quality assurance personnel with continuous access to regulatory compliance training.Professional development in commercial aviation has conventionally relied on short-format, episodic classroom seminars to maintain regulatory qualifications, such as European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part-145 compliance. While traditional seminars address singular subject areas over one- or two-day periods, operational downtime and logistics often present administrative complexities for ongoing personnel qualification.The Individual Freedom Pass restructures regulatory training into an ongoing, self-paced digital framework. The development of the underlying curriculum aligns with the company's broader regulatory experience, which includes previously developing a specialized training syllabus covering International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annexes 1, 6, and 8 under a project commissioned by EASA.Under the program, participants receive continuous access to more than 525 digital courses, packages, and structured diploma programs. The curriculum encompasses a range of technical disciplines, including EASA Part-145 maintenance, Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) requirements, Root Cause Analysis, and Aviation Safety Management Systems (SMS). The technical maintenance modules incorporate structured audio narration to support practical comprehension and knowledge retention.Subscribers also receive access to the Sofema Library, an operational technical database containing more than 900 reference documents, Emergency Response Planning (ERP) templates, quality audit checklists, and guidance materials for EASA Part-IS (Information Security) compliance.The program is structured around six-month and twelve-month access periods, allowing personnel to complete requirements on an ongoing basis rather than through isolated course sessions.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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Sofema Aviation Academy Expands Individual Freedom Pass Program for Aviation Regulatory Training News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services October 15, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education



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