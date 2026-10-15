Youth Must Adapt To Emerging Tech, Contribute To Country's Development: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged students to take responsibility for their own learning, adapt to emerging technologies and contribute to the country's development.

Sustained effort, ambitious goals and the willingness to take on new challenges would enable young Indians to contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and help create better opportunities for future generations, said the minister while addressing the inauguration of the SRCC 'Centenary Conclave' here.

He emphasised that investments in manufacturing, technology adoption and skill development would create opportunities for India's youth and strengthen the country's position in the global economy.

The minister called upon young people to prepare for the changing employment landscape by developing skills in AI, cybersecurity and the practical application of emerging technologies.

Large language models and other AI systems would need to be developed into practical tools that businesses and ordinary citizens could use.

Drawing a parallel with India's growth in the information technology sector during the 1990s and 2000s, he urged the youth to take a leading role in developing and applying new technologies rather than limiting themselves to their adoption.

Goyal also emphasised the importance of continuous learning and personal development.

He encouraged students to view skill enhancement as a lifelong responsibility and to identify emerging opportunities that could help them contribute to business growth, ease of doing business, and ease of living.

India's youth could play a significant role in translating technological advances into practical solutions across sectors.

He also referred to the role of India's culture, traditions and heritage in shaping the country's future, and underscored the importance of collective effort and a sense of duty among citizens.

Goyal encouraged students to set ambitious goals and define their individual aspirations, noting that the combined efforts of citizens could contribute to India's emergence as a leading global power.

The minister also highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of young Indians, particularly startup founders who are taking risks, addressing challenges and pursuing innovative solutions.