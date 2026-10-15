Raghav Juyal Starts Shooting For 'Any Body Can Dream'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who was recently in 'Bhai Tera Star Hai', has started filming for his upcoming film 'Any Body Can Dream'. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza, with Raghav stepping into the lead role.

The film brings him back to a franchise, as he was previously part of the ensemble cast of 'ABCD 2', which also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of a clapperboard with the details of the scene.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“ANY BODY CAN DREAM Today, I begin the most important film of my career. Not because it's the biggest, but because I saw it, dreamed of it, and lived it in my mind 12–13 years ago. It's important because it brings me full circle. It's a reminder that when you keep working towards something, manifest it, and live it long before it becomes reality, sometimes the universe finds a way to make it happen. What makes it even more magical is that today, I'm the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines”.

“This is the same film I believed and dreamed to be a part of all those years ago. And now, it's finally happening. I'm going to give this everything I have. This will be the best dance film ever made, and I intend to deliver a performance unlike anything seen in a dance film before. Some dreams take years to come full circle. And when they do, you realise that perhaps they never really left you. ANY BODY CAN DREAM ZINDAGI ZINDABAAD”, he added.