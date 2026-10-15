Culprits In Bhadana Murder Case Will Not Be Spared, Says Minister Of State For Home Jawahar Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedam, has said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken the murder of former BJP MLA from Bharatpur, Atar Singh Bhadana, very seriously, asserting that those responsible will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

Describing the incident as deeply distressing, Bedam said a dispute between villagers and the accused had been continuing for some time. Several panchayats were held to resolve the matter through mediation, but the efforts failed to reach a settlement.

Responding to the Opposition's demand for a CBI investigation, he said that while the Opposition was entitled to express its views, the government's responsibility was to ensure justice.

According to officials, the murder stemmed from a longstanding dispute over mining operations and access to a road leading to a stone crusher plant in the name of Bhadana's wife, Kamlesh, in Bhonda village of Bharatpur district. Tensions had reportedly escalated over the resumption of operations at the plant and the use of the access route.

The incident took place on October 11, when Bhadana reportedly reached the plant between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A large crowd allegedly gathered at the site, where he was attacked with sticks, stones and iron rods. His personal security guard, Gagan Sharma, was also seriously injured while attempting to intervene.

Bhadana was initially taken to a hospital in Weir and later shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against approximately 80 people in connection with the incident and have arrested five accused so far.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhagmal Gurjar, Soni Gurjar, Sher Singh Gurjar, Baldev Gurjar and Kumar Singh Gurjar.

They have reportedly been remanded to police custody for questioning, while the search for other suspects, including the alleged prime accused Mukesh Fauji, is continuing.

The case has also drawn attention following a reported confrontation between Bedam and Bhadana on September 27 at the PWD Dak Bungalow, a day before the Chief Minister's scheduled visit to Bayana.

Bhadana had reportedly expressed displeasure over his telephone calls allegedly going unanswered and not being informed about the Chief Minister's programme in Bayana.