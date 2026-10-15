Nuncier Returns To The Moon With Its Second NASA Timepiece

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 100-piece limited edition is an homage to humanity's first steps on the Moon Manama, October 2026: Nuncier, the Arab-born watch brand bringing contemporary design together with a distinct Arabian identity, returns to the Moon with Lunar Mission, its second NASA-approved watch. Limited to just 100 pieces, the new timepiece is an homage to humanity's first steps on the Moon. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Nuncier made its mark as the first Middle Eastern watch brand in the GCC to receive official NASA approval for a watch design with its original NASA edition. Its second NASA-approved watch pays tribute to the Apollo lunar missions, this time looking to the Moon itself and the human mark left upon it to shape the design. The Design: At the heart of Lunar Mission is the idea of translating the character of the lunar surface into the watch itself. Rather than relying solely on familiar imagery associated with space exploration, Nuncier looked to the Moon's texture, terrain and one of its most recognisable human symbols - the footprint - to create a timepiece that feels raw, tactile and distinctly lunar. Central to this is the Titanium Concrete Finish Case, created in-house by Nuncier specifically for Lunar Mission. Applied to Grade 2 titanium, the concrete finish gives the case its textured appearance, echoing the rugged surface of the Moon. The same design philosophy extends to the cratered Moon-texture dial, where an astronaut footprint at 6 o'clock pays tribute to humanity's first steps on the lunar surface. Around the dial, a chapter ring introduces another distinctly NASA detail, referencing the launch sequencing used in NASA missions. The concept carries through to the Miyota 9039 automatic movement, where an astronaut-shaped rotor can be seen through the caseback. Together, these elements bring the Lunar Mission story into the materials, textures and details of the watch rather than treating the Moon simply as a visual reference. Working with globally recognised names and institutions is central to Nuncier's ambition to bring Arabian watchmaking to a wider global audience. From NASA and Peanuts featuring Snoopy to its recent limited-edition collaboration with global tennis icon Ons Jabeur, Nuncier uses collaboration to bring its Gulf-born design perspective into stories and cultural moments recognised around the world. Availability: Limited to just 100 pieces, Lunar Mission will launch officially on October 15th 2026, priced at USD 999. Early sign-ups are now open, giving those who register the opportunity to be among the first to purchase the watch ahead of its wider release. Following the early-access period, Lunar Mission will be available exclusively at Nuncier website. Watch Details

Case Grade 2 Titanium with Concrete Finish Dimension 40.5mm × 47mm Thickness 10mm Lug Width 17mm Caseback Exhibition Dial Moon Texture Base Glass Sapphire Crystal with Anti-reflective Coating Hands SuperLuminova BGW9 Markers Raised Indices with Lume Crown Grade 2 Titanium, Sandblast Finish Strap Nanotech Dirt-Resist, Fabric Texture Buckle Grade 2 Titanium, Sandblast Finish Movement Miyota Cal.9039 Ultra-thin Premium Automatic Mechanical with Customized Rotor Water Resistance 10 ATM / 100m / 328ft Price USD 999

Nuncier is a GCC-based watch brand creating contemporary timepieces that combine Arabian Gulf identity, modern design and a spirit of adventure. Born from a sketch on the island of Nuun in the Arabian Gulf, the brand creates adventure-ready, sports-luxury watches for those who set the pace rather than follow it.

Known for its signature Arabic numerals, limited-edition releases and creative collaborations, Nuncier has developed a growing presence across regional and international markets. Its timepieces combine distinctive design with material innovation, including Carbon X, inspired by the carbon graphite technology used in aerospace and motorsport, and the brand's signature DirtResist Nanoband, engineered for durability and comfort across different environments.

Collaboration remains central to Nuncier's approach, with previous partnerships including NASA and Peanuts featuring Snoopy helping to introduce the brand and its watchmaking to audiences around the world.