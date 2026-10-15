Sting Row: Kumaraswamy Dares Kharge To Interrogate Him Directly

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged defamatory sting operation linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the state government to summon and interrogate him directly instead of detaining Janata Dal (Secular) workers.

'Is This Your Father's Property?': Kumaraswamy to Kharge

Visiting the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's office, Kumaraswamy questioned the Home Minister's warning that anyone suspected of involvement in the case, including him, could be questioned or arrested. He demanded that the police begin their inquiry with him and accused the state government of misusing its power to target his party workers while allegedly extending protection to those responsible for the controversy.

"Does the Home Ministry belong to your father? Your father has not given you this department. It is not your father's. If you are a Home Minister, work like one. Issue me a notice if you want, if you have guts," Kumaraswamy said, taking a direct swipe at Kharge. He further alleged that the Home Minister had joined hands with people who had "ruined the state" and questioned the treatment meted out to his party workers in connection with the circulation of the alleged defamatory videos. "For him (Rakesh Shetty), he gets royal treatment. What have my workers done that you arrest them and take them into custody? Is this department your father's property?. I have a limit, there is a limit to my patience. How many houses do you want to destroy just because you have power and you can do whatever you want?" he added.

Allegations of Harassment

The Union Minister's remarks came after a JD(S) worker was detained and questioned in connection with the alleged circulation of defamatory videos linked to Siddaramaiah. Kumaraswamy alleged that the worker was questioned from 6 am to 8.30 am on Wednesday and subjected to harassment in an attempt to obtain a statement that would suit the Home Minister and the Chief Minister.

"Yesterday they took one of our workers from 6 am to 8.30 am, questioned him not only in a legal way but illegally, tried to harass him and get whatever the Home Minister and Chief Minister want to fix somebody. Yesterday they tried but failed. I got information about what kind of force was used to make him write as they want," he alleged.

Reacting to Kharge's statement that the police would investigate anyone against whom suspicion arose, Kumaraswamy said he had come to the Commissioner's office specifically because of the Home Minister's remarks. "I saw that slip in front of me. As a common citizen, when I was raising some issues before media friends, this government, which is making many mistakes, is supporting people who are facing allegations of atrocities against innocents and giving protection to a person who is continuously misusing the name of media and bringing disrepute to the profession of media, along with some politicians and police officers," he said.

Demand for Inquiry to Start With Him

"They said if there is suspicion on Kumaraswamy also, we will inquire, maybe arrest, I don't know what they said exactly. The slip said 'will inquire'. That is the reason I came to the Commissioner's office today, because of that statement of the Home Minister," he added. Kumaraswamy also questioned why the state government had not acted against those he alleged were the actual culprits in the case. Referring to a photograph that he claimed showed Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala with rowdy-sheeter Bagepalli Prashanth, whom he linked to Rakesh Shetty, the Union Minister alleged that attempts were being made to obtain a statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to implicate him.

"If you want to inquire, start from me itself. I have demanded the Commissioner -- whatever inquiry you want, please start from me. Now itself you can give direction to your officers to inquire me," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar Under Fire

He also questioned the state government's handling of the alleged sting operation, which has been the subject of political controversy over the past week, and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to take responsibility for the alleged leakage of confidential Cabinet discussions. "This whole issue started from the Chief Minister. What was discussed in the Cabinet was broadcast in the media. I have said this hundreds of times. Who leaked the secret talks that happen in the Cabinet to the media? Till today the Chief Minister says, 'time will answer, time will answer'. What bhajan is he doing every day? Why is he silent on one side? To set up what other story is he silent on? As a Chief Minister of a state, if he has to discharge responsibility, does he know how administration should be run? I ask that first," Kumaraswamy said.

In another statement, the Union Minister described the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the alleged "chief architect" of the sting operation controversy, questioning how confidential discussions held in the Cabinet had reached the media. "One important issue has been raised. This sting operation, which has been the subject of discussion over the past week, is an issue that originated with the state's Chief Minister, who is being referred to as its chief architect. You have broadcast in the media what was discussed in the Cabinet. I have already said this hundreds of times. The issue began there. Why did the Chief Minister allow confidential discussions held in the Cabinet to be leaked to the media, and who leaked them? Today, the state Chief Minister keeps repeating every day that 'the truth will come out, the truth will come out'," he said.

Background of the Sting Allegations

Earlier in October, Kumaraswamy had alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar conducted a sting operation against Siddaramaiah, which, according to him, led to the latter being pressured to step down as Chief Minister. "Due to the sting operation conducted by D.K. Shivakumar, the Congress high command insulted and removed Siddaramaiah from the CM post in a very humiliating manner. A news channel and the Congress high command joined hands with D.K. Shivakumar and removed Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah, who went to Delhi believing he was called to discuss Cabinet expansion, was informed about the sting operation and his resignation was taken," Kumaraswamy had alleged.

He had further claimed that pressure was mounted on Siddaramaiah to resign and that a systematic conspiracy had been hatched against the senior Congress leader. "The way his resignation was taken was not right. Congress did not treat such a senior leader properly. Who did all this? Who is behind it? Which media house is involved? Everyone knows," he had said.

Siddaramaiah Denies Allegations

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah has strongly denied allegations linking him to the circulating sting operation video. In a post on X, the former Chief Minister said the footage was being used in an attempt to damage his political reputation. "I have noticed that my name is being linked to a sting operation video circulating on various social media platforms over the past few days, with clear attempts at defamation. This appears to be an evident effort to malign my character with malicious political intent," Siddaramaiah wrote.

Calls for CBI or Judicial Probe

Kumaraswamy also raised questions over the government's response to the alleged involvement of Rakesh Shetty, accusing the authorities of providing him protection while detaining JD(S) workers. He demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or, alternatively, that an inquiry committee headed by a sitting High Court judge be constituted. "If the government is not ready to hand over the case to the CBI, at least constitute an inquiry committee headed by a sitting judge of the High Court," he demanded.

KPSC Controversy Raised

Turning to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) controversy, Kumaraswamy questioned why the state government had approached the Supreme Court against a High Court order appointing four officers to probe the alleged KPSC scam. He said he would hold a detailed discussion on Thursday at Bunt Kalyana Mantapa in Vijayanagar, focusing on the commission's origins and the people he believes were responsible for damaging its reputation.

'Control Your Tongue': Kumaraswamy's Warning to Kharge

The Union Minister also criticised Kharge's conduct since taking charge as Home Minister and urged him to exercise restraint in his public statements. "Priyank Kharge should control his tongue. He should mind his words. It is not necessary to advise me how to behave in public. For the last three to four months, I am watching how he is behaving after becoming Home Minister. Continuously, he is attacking. First he should control his tongue and his attitude; then he can advise anybody," he said.

'God Has Saved Me to Check Illegalities': Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy further said that he regretted any remarks made in the heat of the moment that might have hurt people, while maintaining that he would not remain silent over what he described as the government's arrogance and misuse of power. "Some words are used due to human nature in such moments. I openly apologise to the people of the state if it hurt them," he said.

However, he asserted that he would continue to challenge the Shivakumar government over alleged irregularities and misconduct. "But their behaviour, that arrogance, intoxication of power, we know how to bring it down. Even now, what is this loose talk? The Home Minister has already decided to take me to a fourth heart attack. Open-heart surgery once again. That is his wish. Even if I get a fourth one, there is God to save me, and there are lakhs of people in this state who have been benefited by me, their daily prayer to God. Already I have had three valve replacements; at 65 years I have survived two times. God has saved me to check the illegalities happening in this state and to bring a new change in the state through people's mandate. I don't need your certificate," he said.

Issuing a broader message to the state government, Kumaraswamy said Karnataka had earned a reputation for good governance after Independence but alleged that the present administration was allowing illegal activities and protecting those accused of wrongdoing. "After Independence, Karnataka got the name as a good governance state. But now what is going on here? If you want to change your attitude by supporting illegal activities, by supporting culprits and criminals, change yourself. Even now, there is time; I advise them," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)