GPCB's Swachh Paryavaran Yatra Collects 906 MT Of Pilgrimage Waste

Swachh Paryavaran Yatra Manages 906 Tonnes of Waste

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), under its Swachh Paryavaran Yatra initiative launched in 2024, has collected and scientifically managed approximately 906 metric tonnes (MT) of waste generated during various pilgrimages (Padyatra) across Gujarat, including the annual Ambaji Padyatra since 2024, according to the statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

The initiative has reached more than 1.43 crore devotees through extensive environmental awareness activities along pilgrimage routes, including the Uttarvahini Narmada Parikrama and the Fuldol Mahotsav in Dwarka. It combines sanitation measures, scientific waste management and alternatives to single-use plastics to promote environmentally responsible pilgrimage practices.

Focus on Ambaji Padyatra

During the recently concluded Ambaji Padyatra, the GPCB collected and scientifically managed 38.8 MT of waste. To support the campaign, 300 Seva Kendras were established, while 13 vehicles and 90 sanitation workers and field personnel were deployed for cleanliness and waste management activities.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus has been on promoting sustainable waste management practices to protect the environment. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, efforts are also being made to strengthen cleanliness and scientific waste management at major pilgrimage sites across Gujarat, the CMO statement said.

Promoting Alternatives and Awareness

“As part of the campaign, the Board distributed 31,000 compostable bags, 1,500 cloth bags and 4,850 steel bottles to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics. A dedicated bottle-exchange programme also facilitated the collection of 38,466 plastic bottles,'' said Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

Environmental awareness activities included 70 street plays, two Dayra programmes, four lakh awareness bands and more than 50,000 pamphlets.“Environmental awareness was promoted through various public outreach activities to encourage devotees to adopt responsible waste disposal practices and contribute to cleaner pilgrimage routes,” said Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali.

Quantifiable Environmental Benefits

According to officials, the Ambaji campaign also contributed to the estimated mitigation of 27.58 MT of carbon dioxide emissions and energy savings of 3.25 lakh kWh. (ANI)

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