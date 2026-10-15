MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HEALWELL AI Named to TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026 and Announces 12 Real-World Evidence and Clinical AI Presentations at International Conferences This Fall.

October 15, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL has been named to TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026, a ranking of 500 companies. HEALWELL and its collaborators are presenting 12 scientific abstracts and presentations at 8 international conferences this fall including 8 ethics-approved real-world evidence (" RWE ") studies with 7 life sciences partners and 4 HEALWELL-led presentations.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, today announced that it has been named to TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026, and that, together with its life sciences and clinical collaborators, it is presenting 12 scientific abstracts and presentations at 8 international conferences this fall, with 9 still to come through November. The research includes RWE studies generated from DARWENTM AI-enabled real-world data developed with life sciences partners across 5 therapeutic areas, as well as HEALWELL-led research on the design, implementation, evaluation and governance of clinical AI.

TIME World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026

The World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026 ranking was developed by TIME in partnership with Statista(1), an international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. Thousands of health technology companies were evaluated across three dimensions: financial performance (50% of the total score), reputation analysis (30%) and online engagement (20%), and the 500 highest-scoring companies were recognized across 6 different market segments. HEALWELL was included in the AI & Data Analytics category, which covers companies using artificial intelligence, automation and data-driven technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy, personalize treatment, streamline administrative processes and derive insights from health-related data.

Aaron Leibtag, Head of Global Health Systems AI Strategy at HEALWELL and Co-founder of Pentavere Research Group Inc. ("Pentavere") (now HEALWELL DARWEN Inc.) commented, "Being named to TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026 is a meaningful recognition for our team and for the work we are doing to bring clinically validated AI into everyday care. We are honored to receive such recognition as it reflects the external recognition HEALWELL and DARWENTM are earning. We believe that recognition is grounded in the scientific foundation behind our platform, which this fall's research program continues to build upon."

Real-World Evidence and Clinical AI Research Program

HEALWELL's DARWENTM AI-driven technology structures and abstracts information from complex, fragmented clinical data to generate high-quality fit-for-purpose real-world data and insights. Through its RWE offering, HEALWELL works with life sciences companies and healthcare institutions to generate evidence from structured and unstructured sources within electronic medical record and health information systems to support regulatory submissions, reimbursement and market access, health outcomes research, post-market surveillance and physician education.

"Much of the most clinically meaningful information about a patient sits in physician notes and other unstructured records that are difficult to analyze at scale. These presentations show how our DARWENTM AI platform can turn that information into real-world evidence across a wide range of conditions, from dermatology and gastroenterology to cardiology, oncology and women's health. Having this work accepted at leading scientific meetings, including an oral presentation at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress, reflects the rigour our clinical and data science teams bring to every study," said Dr. Christopher Pettengell, Chief Medical Officer of HEALWELL.

"TIME's recognition is a credit to our entire team. Scientific validation is central to how we build trust in our AI with life sciences companies, health systems and clinicians. With 57+ peer-reviewed publications behind DARWENTM, this fall's program adds to a scientific foundation that we believe is difficult to replicate. It also reflects the depth of our life sciences relationships, which include more than 30 master service agreements with pharmaceutical companies, among them 8 of the world's top 10. Every study accepted at a leading scientific meeting strengthens the evidence base our partners rely on and reinforces the credibility of the AI we are deploying across health systems through Orion Health's global network," said James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL.

Fall 2026 Conference Presentations

EADV Congress - Vienna, September 30 to October 3

Itch burden in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis Clinical characteristics of hidradenitis suppurativa

ACG Annual Scientific Meeting - Nashville, October 9 to 14

Real-world treatment persistence in inflammatory bowel disease

Canadian Cardiovascular Congress - Ottawa, October 15 to 17

AI-enabled identification of potential ATTR patients in cardiac clinics, AccelerATTR

The Menopause Society Annual Meeting - San Diego, October 20 to 24

Treatment patterns and healthcare use in menopause-related vasomotor symptoms

AI-MEDX - Marrakech, November 4

Clinical specificity of foundation language models

AMIA Annual Symposium - Dallas, November 7 to 11

Real-world implementation of an AI clinical summarization application AI-driven extraction of dermatology insights from clinical notes

ISPOR Europe - Vienna, November 8 to 11

Treatment patterns in psoriasis involving high-risk sites Testing patterns and treatment in dMMR and/or MSI-H solid tumours Healthcare resource utilization in hidradenitis suppurativa

HealthAI Global Governance Forum - London, November 18

Building trusted AI that scales across health systems and geographies

A Growing Body of Peer-Reviewed Evidence

Including these presentations, HEALWELL and Pentavere research has had 20 abstracts and manuscripts accepted or published in 2026 across 12 scientific congresses and 4 peer-reviewed journals, developed in collaboration with 9 life sciences partners and 2 healthcare institutions, alongside 4 HEALWELL-led studies.

The scientific validation of the DARWENTM platform now spans 57+ peer-reviewed publications. Manuscripts published or accepted for publication in 2026 include work in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, the Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology, Clinical and Translational Radiation Oncology and the Canadian Journal of Cardiology Open.

Footnote:

World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026 - TIME Magazine

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve health outcomes with better care and technology. HEALWELL is executing its strategy by developing and acquiring technology and clinical science capabilities that complement its business of preventative care, including data science, AI-powered patient identification, and clinical decision support. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the anticipated presentation of scientific abstracts and research at upcoming conferences, including the timing, format and presenters thereof; the anticipated publication of related abstracts and manuscripts; the potential applications of HEALWELL's and its subsidiaries' AI-enabled real-world evidence capabilities, including in support of regulatory, reimbursement, market access and health outcomes use cases; and the continued scientific validation of the DARWENTM platform and the ease with which it could be replicated. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "will", "upcoming", "believe", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: that the conferences referenced herein will proceed as scheduled; that accepted abstracts and presentations will be presented as planned; HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its life sciences and clinical collaborators; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings and HEALWELL's ability to continue to develop and commercialize them; technologies working as intended or at all; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 18, 2026, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.

Phone: 604-572-6392

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Source: HEALWELL AI