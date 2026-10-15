MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Herbal Dispatch Ships 3,000 Units of 2026 Happy Hour Holiday Cannabis Calendar to BCLDB Following Sold-Out 2025 Edition

October 15, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) (" Herbal Dispatch " or the " Company "), a cannabis commerce and international distribution platform, announced the sale and shipment of 500 cases (3,000 units) of its 2026 Happy Hour Holiday Cannabis Calendar 12 Days of Coast Mtn (the "Calendar") to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (the "BCLDB"). The Calendar will be sold through BC Cannabis Stores and private licensed retailers across British Columbia. This year's edition is produced in partnership with British Columbia craft cultivator Coast Mountain Cannabis ("Coast Mountain").

BUILDING ON A SOLD-OUT 2025

The Company's 2025 Holiday Calendar sold out its full run of 3,350 units. For 2026, the Company is keeping the same "12 Days of Christmas" format and raising production to 4,200 units, about 25% more than in 2025.

At the landed wholesale price of $34.99 per unit, the BCLDB shipment represents over $100,000 in wholesale sales, with an approximate gross margin of 42%, consistent with the Company's focus on higher-margin sales. The Company continues to prioritize products and channels that support stronger unit economics, including proprietary branded products and direct provincial wholesale relationships.

2026 EDITION

The 2026 edition features 12 pre-rolls (0.5 g each, 6 g total), three each of four indica cultivars, each behind a numbered door. The featured cultivars include Coast Mountain's Pure Cake Skunk, TKO Skunk, Bling Blaow and Lemon Cherry Pie. Coast Mountain cultivates in organic living soil using a no-till process and its flower is hand-trimmed and slow-cured at cool temperatures to preserve terpenes.

The pre-rolls are made with whole flower, using Rollpros Blackbird straight-cut rolling technology. Each pre-roll is individually sealed in a pop-top tube to retain moisture and terpenes. The suggested retail price of the Calendar is $49.99, plus applicable taxes.







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PROVINCIAL DISTRIBUTION

The BCLDB is British Columbia's sole wholesaler of non-medical cannabis, supplying both government-operated BC Cannabis Stores and the province's private licensed retailers. The shipment gives the Calendar province-wide retail reach through a single channel. The Calendar is now listed on BC Cannabis Stores as Holiday Calendar - 12 Days of Coast Mtn Pre-Rolls.

The Company is also advancing additional product opportunities for other provinces, including Ontario, and intends to expand the Calendar's distribution to other provinces for the 2027 holiday season, subject to provincial listing approvals.

DIRECT DELIVERY AND MEDICAL CHANNELS

After the BCLDB retail launch, the Company will sell the remaining 1,200 units through two additional channels:

Direct delivery: the Company's direct delivery platform, providing wholesale fulfillment to retailers across BC. Medical platforms: the Company's medical and insured Veteran platforms, which service thousands of clients across Canada.

Together, these channels extend Calendar sales to more BC retailers and to a national medical customer base.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Last year's Holiday Calendar sold out, so for 2026 we kept what worked and raised the bar on quality," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "Partnering with Coast Mountain puts premium BC craft flower in every Calendar, and the BCLDB order shows the retail demand behind these Happy Hour products."

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) is a Canadian cannabis commerce and international distribution company supported by proprietary brands, strategic partnerships, and digital infrastructure. It operates through three channels: provincial wholesale and retail distribution, direct-to-consumer and medical platforms (including the Hero Dispatch program for Canadian Veterans), and global medical cannabis exports.

For further information:

Philip Campbell, CEO and Director

Email: ...

Telephone: 1-833-432-2420



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.