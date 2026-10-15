Plein Air Painting Exhibition Opens At Khatai Arts Center

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition of plein air paintings has opened at the Khatai Arts Center.

The exposition aims to promote the study of nature through painting, attract public interest in the genre and encourage artistic approaches to observing subjects firsthand and capturing their true appearance as accurately as possible.

More than 400 studies by nearly 200 professional artists were submitted to the exhibition, which had no restrictions on subject matter or technique. The international scope of the event was highlighted by the participation of artists from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Finland, Algeria and India.

Studies hold a special place in the visual arts, allowing artists to explore their subjects in greater depth, capture the finest nuances of light and shadow, convey the changing character of the world around them and preserve fleeting impressions. These works reveal an artist's powers of observation, individual style and creative thinking. Working directly from nature also helps artists refine their professional skills and discover new artistic approaches.

At the opening ceremony, speakers discussed the importance of plein air painting and the development of this area of the visual arts. They included Aghali Ibrahimov, Vice Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and People's Artist; Ulviya Hamzayeva, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Honored Artist; Akbar Goshali, poet, publicist and expert at the Parliamentary Committee on Culture; Turan Karimzade, a representative of the Khatai District Executive Power; artists Ismayil Hajiyev and Bayram Gasimkhanli; and Zahid Avazov, director of the Khatai Arts Center.

The speakers expressed confidence that the exhibition would make a significant contribution to promoting and further developing the study genre in Azerbaijan. Such exhibitions not only raise the profile of this art form but also provide a platform for creative exchange, exposure to different artistic approaches and the professional development of artists.

Although many participants received high marks for two or more works, the organizers decided to apply a "one artist, one work" principle during the next stage of selection. This approach allowed them to present audiences with a wider range of individual styles and artistic expressions.

A total of 100 works were selected for the main exhibition. Guest artists are also taking part, with their works intended to complement the display and enrich its artistic atmosphere.

The exhibition's online catalogue is available here.

Following the exhibition, the artists behind ten works will be invited to participate in a plein air painting tour. Each artist whose work is featured in the exhibition has received a certificate.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.