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EU Faces 'Very, Very Difficult' Budget Negotiations: Merz

EU Faces 'Very, Very Difficult' Budget Negotiations: Merz


Date: 2026-10-15 06:03:21

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Thursday that EU leaders were still "very far apart" as they kicked off crunch summit talks on the bloc's next long-term budget.

"We are facing very, very difficult negotiations," Merz told journalists arriving at the EU talks in Brussels, voicing hope a deal could yet be sealed this year, but adding that leaders should prepare to "pack a few extra shirts" at a final summit set for Decemb

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Gulf Times

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