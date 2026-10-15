EU Faces 'Very, Very Difficult' Budget Negotiations: Merz

"We are facing very, very difficult negotiations," Merz told journalists arriving at the EU talks in Brussels, voicing hope a deal could yet be sealed this year, but adding that leaders should prepare to "pack a few extra shirts" at a final summit set for Decemb

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