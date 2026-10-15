ATI Pro Technologies Launches New KLM Live Mixers Series For Professional Audio Applications
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ATI Pro Technologies has announced the launch of its new KLM Live Mixers series, introducing three channel options designed for professional DJs, live performances, events, studios, and sound setups across India. The newly launched range includes the Live Mixer 16 Channel Model KLM-16, Live Mixer 24 Channel Model KLM-24, and Live Mixer 32 Channel Model KLM-32.
The new KLM Series has been developed to provide audio professionals with flexible mixer options for managing multiple audio sources in different professional sound environments. With three channel configurations available, users can select a model according to the requirements of their individual audio setup.
New KLM Live Mixers Range
The newly launched KLM Series consists of three models: KLM-16, KLM-24, and KLM-32. The range provides 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel configurations, respectively, giving DJs, sound professionals, event organizers, and audio operators multiple options for their sound mixing requirements.
The KLM-16 Live Mixer is the 16-channel model in the series, offering a practical option for audio setups that require multiple input channels. The KLM-24 Live Mixer provides 24 channels for applications requiring additional channel capacity, while the KLM-32 Live Mixer is designed for larger audio setups requiring 32 channels.
This range allows users to choose a suitable mixer configuration without having to compromise on their channel requirements.
Designed for Professional Sound Setups
Live sound environments often involve multiple audio sources that need to be managed efficiently. The KLM Series is designed to support professional audio applications where channel availability, control, and organized sound mixing are important.
The KLM Live Mixers can be used for a variety of applications, including DJ setups, live performances, events, studios, entertainment venues, and other professional sound environments. The different channel configurations make the series suitable for both smaller and larger audio setups.
With its dedicated range of 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel models, ATI Pro Technologies is offering audio professionals greater flexibility when selecting a live mixer for their specific requirements.
Expanding the Professional Audio Product Range
The launch of the KLM Series represents another addition to ATI Pro Technologies' professional audio product portfolio. By introducing multiple channel options under one series, the company aims to address different requirements within the professional audio and live sound market in India.
The availability of the KLM-16, KLM-24, and KLM-32 models provides dealers, sound professionals, DJs, event organizers, and audio system users with different options based on the scale and channel requirements of their setup.
The new KLM Live Mixers are positioned as part of ATI Pro Technologies' continued focus on providing audio equipment for professional and entertainment applications across the Indian market.
About ATI Pro Technologies
ATI Pro Technologies is an India-based professional audio and technology company offering a range of products for DJs, live sound, events, entertainment, and professional audio applications. The company continues to expand its product portfolio with solutions designed for different requirements across the Indian audio market.
The new KLM Live Mixers series is now part of the company's expanding range of professional audio products, offering 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel configurations.
The new KLM Series has been developed to provide audio professionals with flexible mixer options for managing multiple audio sources in different professional sound environments. With three channel configurations available, users can select a model according to the requirements of their individual audio setup.
New KLM Live Mixers Range
The newly launched KLM Series consists of three models: KLM-16, KLM-24, and KLM-32. The range provides 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel configurations, respectively, giving DJs, sound professionals, event organizers, and audio operators multiple options for their sound mixing requirements.
The KLM-16 Live Mixer is the 16-channel model in the series, offering a practical option for audio setups that require multiple input channels. The KLM-24 Live Mixer provides 24 channels for applications requiring additional channel capacity, while the KLM-32 Live Mixer is designed for larger audio setups requiring 32 channels.
This range allows users to choose a suitable mixer configuration without having to compromise on their channel requirements.
Designed for Professional Sound Setups
Live sound environments often involve multiple audio sources that need to be managed efficiently. The KLM Series is designed to support professional audio applications where channel availability, control, and organized sound mixing are important.
The KLM Live Mixers can be used for a variety of applications, including DJ setups, live performances, events, studios, entertainment venues, and other professional sound environments. The different channel configurations make the series suitable for both smaller and larger audio setups.
With its dedicated range of 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel models, ATI Pro Technologies is offering audio professionals greater flexibility when selecting a live mixer for their specific requirements.
Expanding the Professional Audio Product Range
The launch of the KLM Series represents another addition to ATI Pro Technologies' professional audio product portfolio. By introducing multiple channel options under one series, the company aims to address different requirements within the professional audio and live sound market in India.
The availability of the KLM-16, KLM-24, and KLM-32 models provides dealers, sound professionals, DJs, event organizers, and audio system users with different options based on the scale and channel requirements of their setup.
The new KLM Live Mixers are positioned as part of ATI Pro Technologies' continued focus on providing audio equipment for professional and entertainment applications across the Indian market.
About ATI Pro Technologies
ATI Pro Technologies is an India-based professional audio and technology company offering a range of products for DJs, live sound, events, entertainment, and professional audio applications. The company continues to expand its product portfolio with solutions designed for different requirements across the Indian audio market.
The new KLM Live Mixers series is now part of the company's expanding range of professional audio products, offering 16-channel, 24-channel, and 32-channel configurations.
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