Laos Views Azerbaijan As A Safe Transit Corridor President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Laos views Azerbaijan as a safe transit corridor, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He said Laos's admission to CICA marked a turning point for the country.

“Laos has now become a member of CICA. We are ready to contribute to global peace. We view CICA as a platform for cooperation. Membership in CICA brings great responsibility for us. We are ready to contribute to CICA's work and to efforts to maintain lasting peace around the world. We pledge to remain committed to the principles of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Our ties are important for the sustainable development of countries in the region and CICA member states,” he said.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme“Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.