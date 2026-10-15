Global Silicon Metal Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Competitive Landscape, 2021-2031 Solar, Semiconductor, And EV Demand Accelerates High-Purity Silicon Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target solar-grade and high-purity silicon, secure low-cost green power, pursue long-term offtake agreements, and capitalize on EV lightweighting and reshored supply chains.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Silicon Metal Market Size, Application Trends, and Competitive Landscape" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon metal market is gaining strategic importance as renewable energy, advanced computing and sustainable mobility reshape industrial supply chains. Also known as industrial silicon or crystalline silicon, silicon metal is an essential upstream material for silicone polymers, ultra-high-purity polysilicon and lightweight aluminum alloys used across the solar, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, construction and specialty chemical industries.

According to the report, the global silicon metal market is projected to reach approximately USD 12.5 billion to USD 15.5 billion by 2026. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% to 7.5% through 2031, supported by accelerating solar photovoltaic installations, semiconductor capacity expansion and growing demand for electric vehicle components. These trends are transforming silicon metal from a traditional industrial commodity into a strategic resource for green and digital economies.

Regional Silicon Metal Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific leads global silicon metal production and consumption, with an estimated CAGR of 6.5% to 8.5%. China controls a substantial share of global smelting capacity and generates significant domestic demand from its solar panel, electric vehicle, electronics and chemical manufacturing industries. India is expanding solar manufacturing and automotive production, while Japan and South Korea remain major consumers of premium silicon metal grades. Taiwan, China continues to support demand for ultra-high-purity electronic-grade silicon products through its advanced semiconductor foundry sector.

North America: The North American silicon metal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to 6.0%. Investments associated with the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are strengthening domestic semiconductor fabrication, solar manufacturing and critical material supply chains. Aerospace, automotive, aluminum alloying and industrial silicones also provide stable long-term demand for high-grade silicon metal in the United States.

Europe: Europe is projected to record a CAGR of 4.5% to 6.5%, driven by renewable energy mandates, electric vehicle adoption and automotive lightweighting. Strict Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards are supporting demand for low-carbon silicon metal. Producers in Norway and Iceland benefit from renewable hydropower and geothermal energy, enabling them to supply premium green silicon metal to European chemical, solar and automotive manufacturers.

South America: The regional market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to 5.5%. Brazil remains the leading producer, supported by high-quality quartz reserves, hydroelectric power and sustainably harvested eucalyptus charcoal. These advantages position South America as an important exporter of low-impurity, lower-carbon silicon metal to North American and European customers.

Middle East and Africa: The MEA silicon metal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to 7.0%. Economic diversification across the Gulf Cooperation Council is encouraging investment in renewable energy, aluminum production and advanced manufacturing. Existing aluminum smelting capacity and emerging solar manufacturing projects are expected to create additional regional demand for metallurgical-grade and higher-purity silicon metal.

Market Segmentation and Application Trends



High-purity Chemical Grade: Demand is increasing across silicone polymers, medical devices, construction materials, consumer products and specialty chemical applications. Strict controls on iron, calcium and aluminum content remain essential for downstream processing.

Metallurgical Grade: This segment accounts for a significant share of market volume and is closely linked to automotive production, aluminum casting, foundry activity and infrastructure investment. Solar Grade: Solar-grade silicon metal is expected to deliver the strongest growth as polysilicon manufacturers expand capacity to meet rising global photovoltaic demand and net-zero targets.

Key applications include photovoltaic wafers, semiconductor wafers, aluminum alloys and silicon compounds. Photovoltaic manufacturing is a primary growth driver as solar capacity expands worldwide. Semiconductor applications command high margins because artificial intelligence, data centers, 5G infrastructure, power electronics and vehicle electrification require increasingly advanced electronic-grade silicon materials.

Automotive lightweighting is also strengthening demand for aluminum-silicon alloys. Electric vehicle manufacturers are adopting larger die-cast aluminum components, including chassis structures, subframes and battery housings, to offset battery weight and improve range. In the chemical sector, silicon metal supports the production of silicone fluids, elastomers, resins and silanes used in electronics, construction, healthcare, aerospace and industrial applications.

Silicon Metal Industry and Value Chain

The upstream silicon metal supply chain depends on high-purity quartz, petroleum coke, low-ash coal, charcoal, wood chips and carbon or graphite electrodes. Midstream production uses energy-intensive submerged arc furnaces operating above 2000 degrees Celsius. Following smelting, molten silicon is refined to reduce calcium, aluminum and other impurities before being cast into ingots or processed into lumps and powders.

Access to affordable, reliable and increasingly renewable electricity is a decisive competitive factor. Downstream chemical companies, polysilicon producers, aluminum smelters and automotive foundries create substantial value through advanced refining, conversion and manufacturing. Suppliers capable of delivering consistent purity, traceability and lower embedded carbon are positioned to secure premium contracts.

Competitive Landscape

The global silicon metal market includes vertically integrated multinational companies and specialized regional producers competing on energy costs, product purity, sustainability and supply reliability.



Ferroglobe PLC operates smelting facilities across North America, Europe and South America. Its vertical integration - including access to quartz and carbon resources - supports supply security and expansion into high-purity grades for solar and chemical applications.

Elkem ASA maintains a strong position in advanced silicon-based materials and renewable-powered production. On 13 February 2026, the company announced an agreement to sell the majority of its Silicones division to Bluestar, supporting a greater strategic focus on metals, materials processing and high-purity silicon markets.

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd. is a major integrated producer serving China's industrial silicon, organosilicon and solar manufacturing value chains.

Wacker Chemie AG combines silicon metal capabilities with extensive organosilicon and polysilicon operations, serving semiconductor and high-efficiency solar wafer markets.

Dow Inc. supports substantial downstream demand for premium chemical-grade silicon metal through its global silicones and materials science operations.

Mississippi Silicon LLC supplies approximately 10% of the silicon metal consumed in the United States, strengthening domestic availability for aluminum and chemical manufacturers.

Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd produces premium silicon metal in Western Australia using high-quality quartz and advanced smelting technology.

LIASA (Ligas de Aluminio SA) and Rima Group use hydroelectricity and managed eucalyptus charcoal to produce lower-carbon silicon metal in Brazil. PCC BakkiSilicon hf and United Silicon hf benefit from Iceland's renewable geothermal and hydroelectric resources, supporting European demand for green silicon metal.

Other relevant participants include UC RUSAL, Silicon Metal of Abu Dhabi (SIMA), G.S. Energy Co. Ltd., RW silicium GmbH, Sica New Materials Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Zhongcheng Silicon Co. Ltd. and Wynca Group.

Market Opportunities

The solar energy transition represents the strongest long-term opportunity for silicon metal producers. Continued investment in utility-scale and residential photovoltaic systems will require significant additions to solar-grade polysilicon capacity. Producers that meet strict impurity requirements while lowering carbon intensity can secure long-term offtake agreements with global refiners.

Electric vehicle manufacturing offers another major opportunity. Increased use of aluminum-silicon megacastings and structural components is raising silicon metal consumption per vehicle. At the same time, government-backed reshoring of semiconductor and solar supply chains in North America and Europe is creating localized demand for secure, traceable and high-purity material.

Market Challenges

Electricity costs remain the most significant operational risk because silicon metal smelting requires continuous, high-volume power. Natural gas and coal price fluctuations, grid constraints and drought-related reductions in hydroelectric output can lead to margin pressure or production curtailments.

Geopolitical trade measures, including anti-dumping duties, tariffs, countervailing measures and export controls, can disrupt established supply routes and alter regional pricing. Environmental regulation is also increasing production costs. Carbon pricing and the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism are encouraging investment in renewable electricity, sustainable reducing agents, energy-efficient furnaces and carbon management technologies.

Despite these constraints, the report identifies a favorable long-term outlook for the global silicon metal market. Solar power expansion, semiconductor investment, electric vehicle production and demand for lower-carbon materials are expected to support sustained growth through 2031, while rewarding producers that combine high purity, energy security and credible decarbonization strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Silicon Metal Market Overview

2.1 Global Silicon Metal Market Size (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Silicon Metal Capacity, Production and Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

2.3 Global Silicon Metal Consumption and Demand Dynamics

2.4 Global Silicon Metal Market Price Trends

Chapter 3 Silicon Metal Market by Type

3.1 Global Silicon Metal Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

3.2 High-purity Chemical Grade Market Analysis

3.3 Metallurgical Grade Market Analysis

3.4 Solar Grade Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Silicon Metal Market by Application

4.1 Global Silicon Metal Market Size by Application (2021-2031)

4.2 Photovoltaic Wafer Market Analysis

4.3 Semiconductor Wafer Market Analysis

4.4 Aluminum Market Analysis

4.5 Silicon Compounds Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Silicon Metal Production Process and Technology Analysis

5.1 Main Production Processes and Cost Structures

5.2 Key Technology Innovations and Energy Efficiency

5.3 Silicon Metal Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Silicon Metal Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Silicon Metal Production and Consumption by Region

6.2 China Market Analysis

6.2.1 China Silicon Metal Capacity, Production and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.2.2 China Silicon Metal Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

6.3 North America Market Analysis

6.3.1 North America Silicon Metal Capacity, Production and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.3.2 North America Silicon Metal Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

6.4 Europe Market Analysis

6.4.1 Europe Silicon Metal Capacity, Production and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.4.2 Europe Silicon Metal Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

6.5 Asia Pacific (excluding China) Market Analysis

6.5.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Metal Capacity, Production and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.5.2 Asia Pacific Market Size including Taiwan (China) (2021-2031)

6.6 Latin America Market Analysis

6.6.1 Latin America Silicon Metal Capacity, Production and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.6.2 Latin America Silicon Metal Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

6.7 Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Silicon Metal Import and Export Analysis

7.1 Global Trade Dynamics and Policy Impacts

7.2 Major Silicon Metal Importing Regions

7.3 Major Silicon Metal Exporting Regions

Chapter 8 Silicon Metal Industry Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Upstream Raw Materials Supply (Quartz, Coal, Wood Chips)

8.2 Midstream Manufacturing and Cost Base

8.3 Downstream Distribution Channels and End-users

Chapter 9 Global Silicon Metal Market Competition Landscape

9.1 Global Key Players Silicon Metal Capacity and Production Analysis

9.2 Global Key Players Silicon Metal Market Share Analysis

9.3 Industry Concentration Ratio (CR5, CR10)

9.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansions

Chapter 10 Key Silicon Metal Companies Profiles

10.1 Ferroglobe PLC

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.1.4 Marketing Strategy

10.2 Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.2.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2.4 Marketing Strategy

10.3 Elkem ASA (China National Bluestar Group Co. Ltd.)

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.3.3 SWOT Analysis

10.3.4 Marketing Strategy

10.4 Dow Inc

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.4.3 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Wacker Chemie AG

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.5.3 SWOT Analysis

10.5.4 Marketing Strategy

10.6 Mississippi Silicon LLC

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.6.3 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.7.3 SWOT Analysis

10.8 G.S. Energy Co. Ltd.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.8.3 SWOT Analysis

10.9 LIASA (Ligas de Aluminio SA)

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.9.3 SWOT Analysis

10.9.4 Marketing Strategy

10.10 Rima Group

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.10.3 SWOT Analysis

10.11 UC RUSAL

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.11.3 SWOT Analysis

10.11.4 Marketing Strategy

10.12 United Silicon hf

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.12.3 SWOT Analysis

10.13 Silicor Materials Inc

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.13.3 SWOT Analysis

10.13.4 Marketing Strategy

10.14 PCC BakkiSilicon hf

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.14.3 SWOT Analysis

10.15 Silicon Metal of Abu Dhabi (SIMA)

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.15.3 SWOT Analysis

10.16 Sica New Materials Co. Ltd.

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.16.3 SWOT Analysis

10.16.4 Marketing Strategy

10.17 RW silicium GmbH

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.17.3 SWOT Analysis

10.18 Zhejiang Zhongcheng Silicon Co. Ltd.

10.18.1 Company Overview

10.18.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.18.3 SWOT Analysis

10.18.4 Marketing Strategy

10.19 Wynca Group

10.19.1 Company Overview

10.19.2 Silicon Metal Business Performance

10.19.3 SWOT Analysis

10.19.4 Marketing Strategy

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics and Opportunities

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints

11.3 Market Trends and Opportunities

Chapter 12 Research Conclusions

List of Figures [45]

List of Tables [33]

Companies Featured



Ferroglobe PLC

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.

Elkem ASA (China National Bluestar Group Co. Ltd.)

Dow Inc

Wacker Chemie AG

Mississippi Silicon LLC

Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd

G.S. Energy Co. Ltd.

LIASA (Ligas de Aluminio SA)

Rima Group

UC RUSAL

United Silicon hf

Silicor Materials Inc

PCC BakkiSilicon hf

Silicon Metal of Abu Dhabi (SIMA)

Sica New Materials Co. Ltd.

RW silicium GmbH

Zhejiang Zhongcheng Silicon Co. Ltd. Wynca Group

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