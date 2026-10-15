Global Diaphragm Hydrogen Compressor Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Green Hydrogen And Refueling Investment Drive Market To US$551.83 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target clean hydrogen hubs, oil and gas expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and fueling stations to capture rising compressor demand across North America.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Diaphragm Hydrogen Compressor Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diaphragm hydrogen compressor market was valued at US$363.53 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$551.83 million by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during 2026-2034, supported by expanding hydrogen infrastructure, rising oil and gas production, industrial modernization, and government investment in clean energy.

Global oil and gas activity continues to generate demand for hydrogen compression technologies. Producers in developed and emerging economies are investing in exploration, enhanced recovery, refining capacity, and research and development. In January 2023, the National Iranian Oil Company reported a US$1 billion investment in the joint Sohrab field and outlined plans to improve the performance of 600-700 underperforming wells. China National Offshore Oil Corporation has also advanced large-scale offshore super-heavy thermal oil recovery, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation secured approximately US$7 billion in April 2023 to support production over the following three to four years.

Indonesia is encouraging Enhanced Oil Recovery adoption through supportive policies and regulations. Its strategy to increase production includes optimizing existing reserves, accelerating technology deployment, expanding exploration, and developing unconventional resources. These initiatives are strengthening the use of hydrogen compressors across upstream, downstream, and refinery operations.

North America represents an important growth area for the diaphragm hydrogen compressor market. The United States and Canada have incorporated hydrogen into their long-term energy transition strategies, creating opportunities across hydrogen production, distribution, storage, fueling, and industrial end-use applications.

In June 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration introduced a national framework designed to accelerate clean hydrogen development while supporting a carbon-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The US government has committed approximately US$50 billion to developing a Clean Hydrogen Economy and plans to establish seven regional clean hydrogen hubs. The US Department of Energy also announced substantial funding for hydrogen production research and development, including an initial US$750 million commitment that was increased to US$1.5 billion in 2022.

The scale of US manufacturing further supports market expansion. In 2023, the country ranked as the world's second-largest manufacturing and industrial center, generating approximately US$2,900 billion and accounting for more than 12% of national GDP. Aging infrastructure in oil and gas, energy, refining, petrochemicals, aviation, and power generation requires modernization and capacity upgrades. These investments are expected to increase hydrogen use as a transition fuel and drive demand for diaphragm hydrogen compressors in industrial manufacturing, nuclear power facilities, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling stations.

Canada is also investing heavily in clean hydrogen and energy infrastructure. Its federal budget announced in April 2023 allocated approximately US$12.6 billion for clean hydrogen investments between 2023 and 2035. In August 2024, the Canadian government announced a further US$9.14 million for clean hydrogen innovation, including a University of British Columbia pilot project using pyrolysis technology and a hydrogen hybrid demonstration project led by Enbridge Gas Inc. in Ontario.

Canada's established oil and gas industry provides an additional foundation for diaphragm hydrogen compressor market growth. Upstream oil and gas investment reached US$29.4 billion in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The sector contributes approximately 8% of the country's GDP, while around 1,000 exploration and production companies operate nationwide. Capital investment in the Canadian power sector reached US$80 billion in 2022, including US$31.9 billion for oil and gas extraction. Continued spending across these industries is expected to expand hydrogen adoption and supporting infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Key diaphragm hydrogen compressor market players profiled in the report include Atlas Copco AB; Fluitron, Inc.; Gardner Denver Nash, LLC; Burckhardt Compression AG; HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG; Howden Group; NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP; Hydro-Pac, Inc.; Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH; PDC Machines Inc.; Sundyne; and Ariel Corporation. These companies are positioned to benefit from rising investment in clean hydrogen projects, industrial compression systems, refinery upgrades, and hydrogen fueling networks.

Research Methodology

The report's market estimates and forecasts were developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external secondary sources provided qualitative and quantitative market information, while interviews with industry participants validated the findings and supported analytical insights. Contributors included vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the diaphragm hydrogen compressor market.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Assess the diaphragm hydrogen compressor market size, growth outlook, leading companies, and key segments.

Identify strategic priorities and emerging industry trends across mature and developing markets.

Evaluate market drivers, barriers, commercial opportunities, and competitive strategies.

Support business expansion plans with analysis of hydrogen infrastructure, industrial demand, pricing, segmentation, and distribution. Improve decision-making through validated market intelligence and long-term growth forecasts.

Companies Profiled





Atlas Copco AB

Fluitron, Inc.

Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

Burckhardt Compression AG

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

Howden Group

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

Hydro-Pac, Inc.

Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH PDC Machines Inc.

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