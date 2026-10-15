Global Screw Jack Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast 2026-2031 Automation And Renewable Energy Unlock Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through R&D/custom engineering, system integration, predictive maintenance software and post-sales service, targeting automation, hydraulic replacement and renewable energy.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Screw Jack Market Comprehensive Analysis: Dynamics, Innovations, and Strategic Landscape" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects the global screw jack market to reach approximately USD 310 million to USD 330 million by 2026. From 2026 to 2031, the market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1% to 3%, supported by industrial facility modernization, infrastructure investment, renewable energy development and the transition toward electromechanical automation.

Screw jacks remain essential across automotive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, construction, energy, mining, railway maintenance, freight handling and other heavy-duty industrial applications. Demand is increasingly influenced by requirements for precision positioning, synchronized lifting, operational safety and integration with automated control systems.

Screw Jack Product Trends



Machine Screw Jacks: Machine screw jacks continue to hold a significant market position because of their rugged construction, high load-bearing capacity and self-locking performance. Product development is focused on advanced metallurgy, specialized anti-corrosion coatings and improved durability in outdoor, chemical and abrasive environments.

Ball Screw Jacks: Demand for ball screw jacks is rising in smart manufacturing and industrial automation. Their efficiency, speed and positioning accuracy support continuous-duty, high-speed and repetitive applications. External braking systems remain necessary where load holding is required. Bevel Gear Screw Jacks: Bevel gear configurations offer higher transmission efficiency and support mechanically synchronized multi-jack lifting systems. Adoption is increasing in intralogistics, packaging machinery, stage engineering and applications requiring coordinated multi-point movement.

Key Application Areas

Automotive manufacturers are integrating precision screw jacks into assembly lines for chassis positioning, electric vehicle battery installation, automated guided vehicles and robotic production cells. In mechanical engineering, screw jacks are used in metalworking, paper processing, packaging and production machinery, with smart sensors increasingly enabling real-time monitoring of load, wear and temperature.

Construction demand is supported by bridge lifting, structural leveling, trench shoring and the positioning of prefabricated components. Renewable energy is another important growth area, particularly for solar tracking systems. Traditional energy applications include hydroelectric sluice gate operation and specialized equipment positioning in nuclear facilities.

Mining operators require highly sealed, dust-proof and explosion-proof equipment for conveyor tensioning, crusher adjustment and subterranean structural support. These operating conditions are encouraging manufacturers to develop low-maintenance products with greater resistance to corrosion, contamination and extreme loads.

Regional Screw Jack Market Outlook



North America: The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% to 2.5%. Manufacturing modernization, automotive production, aerospace investment, infrastructure upgrades and automated warehousing are major demand drivers.

Europe: Growth is estimated at a CAGR of 0.5% to 2.0%. Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom remain important mechanical engineering markets. Electric vehicle production and environmental regulations are encouraging the replacement of hydraulic systems with cleaner electromechanical alternatives.

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to record the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 2.0% to 4.0%. China's manufacturing scale and automation investment are generating substantial demand, while semiconductor production in Taiwan, China requires precise, cleanroom-compatible lifting systems. Infrastructure expansion in India is supporting heavy-duty construction applications.

South America: A CAGR of 1.0% to 2.5% is anticipated, led by mining and agricultural activity in Brazil and Chile. Middle East & Africa: The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.5% to 3.0%, supported by Gulf Cooperation Council infrastructure projects and investment in solar energy systems.

Industry Chain and Competitive Landscape

The upstream screw jack supply chain includes high-grade carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, bronze, polymers, cast iron, aluminum alloys, bearings, seals and industrial lubricants. Raw material price volatility, particularly for steel and non-ferrous metals, can significantly affect manufacturing costs.

Midstream activities include precision machining, thread milling, grinding, rolling, heat treatment, assembly and quality control. Competitive value is increasingly concentrated in custom engineering, system integration, predictive maintenance software and post-sales support. Downstream demand is served through distributors and system integrators supplying complete lifting systems with motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers.

Prominent market participants include Changshu Tongrun Auto Accessory Co. Ltd, Joyce/Dayton Corp., Power Jacks Limited, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Zimm Maschinenelemente GmbH, Inkoma-Group, Lim-Tec Beijing Transmission Equipment Co. Ltd and Servomech SpA. Competition centers on product reliability, modularity, customization, manufacturing scale, precision engineering and global distribution.

Regal Rexnord strengthened its Automation & Motion Control capabilities through the 2023 acquisition of Nook Industries. Other suppliers are differentiating through modular product platforms, in-house manufacturing, synchronized low-backlash systems and application-specific engineering for aerospace, defense, subsea, packaging and heavy industry.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Major screw jack market opportunities include the replacement of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, expansion of solar tracking installations and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. Electromechanical screw jacks support precise control, repeatability and digital system integration while eliminating hydraulic fluid leakage risks in food processing, pharmaceutical and cleanroom environments.

IoT-enabled monitoring also presents growth potential by supporting predictive maintenance and reducing unplanned downtime. However, manufacturers face competition from advanced hydraulic systems and linear motors, fluctuating raw material prices and the higher initial cost of precision ball screw jacks and smart electromechanical systems. Continued investment in durable materials, sensor integration and cost-effective automation will be central to long-term market development.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Screw Jack Market Overview

2.1 Global Screw Jack Market Volume (2021-2026)

2.2 Global Screw Jack Market Size (2021-2026)

2.3 Geopolitical Impact on Screw Jack Industry

2.3.1 Impact on Macro Economy

2.3.2 Impact on Screw Jack Industry

Chapter 3 Global Screw Jack Market Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Screw Jack Market Volume by Type (2021-2026)

3.2 Global Screw Jack Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

3.3 Machine Screw Jacks Market Analysis

3.4 Ball Screw Jacks Market Analysis

3.5 Bevel Gear Screw Jacks Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Screw Jack Market Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Screw Jack Market Volume by Application (2021-2026)

4.2 Global Screw Jack Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

4.3 Automotive Sector Analysis

4.4 Mechanical Engineering Sector Analysis

4.5 Construction Industry Sector Analysis

4.6 Energy Sector Analysis

4.7 Mining Sector Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Screw Jack Market by Region

5.1 North America Screw Jack Market Analysis

5.1.1 United States

5.1.2 Canada

5.2 Europe Screw Jack Market Analysis

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3 France

5.2.4 Italy

5.3 Asia-Pacific Screw Jack Market Analysis

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 India

5.3.4 South Korea

5.3.5 Taiwan (China)

5.4 South America Screw Jack Market Analysis

5.4.1 Brazil

5.5 Middle East and Africa Screw Jack Market Analysis

5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

Chapter 6 Screw Jack Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Screw Jack Industry Chain Structure

6.2 Upstream Raw Material and Component Analysis

6.3 Midstream Manufacturing Process Analysis

6.4 Screw Jack Patent Analysis

6.5 Downstream Application Value Chain Integration

Chapter 7 Global Screw Jack Import and Export Analysis

7.1 Global Screw Jack Import Analysis (2021-2026)

7.2 Global Screw Jack Export Analysis (2021-2026)

7.3 Major Trade Policies and Regional Tariffs

Chapter 8 Global Screw Jack Market Competition Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration Rate

8.2 Global Screw Jack Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.3 Regional Competitive Dynamics

Chapter 9 Key Market Players Analysis

9.1 Changshu Tongrun Auto Accessory Co. Ltd

9.1.1 Company Introduction

9.1.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.1.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.1.5 Marketing Strategy

9.2 Joyce/Dayton Corp.

9.2.1 Company Introduction

9.2.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.2.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.2.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2.5 Marketing Strategy

9.3 Power Jacks Limited

9.3.1 Company Introduction

9.3.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.3.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.3.4 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Columbus McKinnon Corporation

9.4.1 Company Introduction

9.4.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.4.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.4.4 SWOT Analysis

9.4.5 Marketing Strategy

9.5 Regal Rexnord Corporation

9.5.1 Company Introduction

9.5.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.5.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.5.4 SWOT Analysis

9.5.5 Marketing Strategy

9.6 Zimm Maschinenelemente GmbH

9.6.1 Company Introduction

9.6.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.6.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.6.4 SWOT Analysis

9.6.5 Marketing Strategy

9.7 Inkoma-Group

9.7.1 Company Introduction

9.7.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.7.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.7.4 SWOT Analysis

9.7.5 Marketing Strategy

9.8 Lim-Tec Beijing Transmission Equipment Co. Ltd

9.8.1 Company Introduction

9.8.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.8.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.8.4 SWOT Analysis

9.8.5 Marketing Strategy

9.9 Servomech SpA

9.9.1 Company Introduction

9.9.2 Screw Jack Product Portfolio and R&D Investments

9.9.3 Screw Jack Business Data Analysis

9.9.4 SWOT Analysis

9.9.5 Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10 Global Screw Jack Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Global Screw Jack Market Volume Forecast (2027-2031)

10.2 Global Screw Jack Market Size Forecast (2027-2031)

10.3 Market Trends and Technological Advancements Forecast

Chapter 11 Research Findings and Conclusion

11.1 Key Takeaways

11.2 Concluding Remarks

List of Figures [38]

List of Tables [41]

Companies Featured



Changshu Tongrun Auto Accessory Co. Ltd

Joyce/Dayton Corp.

Power Jacks Limited

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Zimm Maschinenelemente GmbH

Inkoma-Group

Lim-Tec Beijing Transmission Equipment Co. Ltd Servomech SpA

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