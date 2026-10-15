Global Power Tool Brush Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Aftermarket Demand And Material Innovation Create High-Margin Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through aftermarket replacement sales, long-life carbon grades, emerging infrastructure demand, and high-margin aerospace applications.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Tool Brush Market: Strategic Analysis, Material Innovations, and Future Growth Trajectories (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power Tool Brush Market Positioned for Steady Growth Through 2031

The global power tool brush market remains an essential segment of the electrical components and industrial equipment industries. Demand continues across corded tools, entry-level cordless equipment and heavy-duty industrial machinery, where brushed DC and universal motors retain advantages in cost, simplicity and high torque performance.

According to the report, the global power tool brush market is estimated to reach between USD 0.9 billion and USD 1.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4% to 6% from 2026 to 2031, supported by construction activity, mechanical engineering output, infrastructure investment and the global installed base of brushed power tools. Continued growth in the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) segment is also strengthening demand for replacement components.

Product and Material Trends

Product performance depends heavily on carbon composition, conductivity, thermal resistance and durability under friction and electrical arcing. Electrographitic brushes are widely used in high-speed, heavy-duty industrial tools because of their low friction, commutation performance and resistance to electrical wear. These products are particularly relevant for professional equipment operating under sustained loads.

Soft graphite brushes, generally produced with natural or artificial graphite and resin binders, support low-friction operation and help limit commutator wear. They are used in precision equipment, electronic materials manufacturing and selected light-duty consumer tools.

Metal graphite brushes combine graphite with copper, silver or other metal powders to achieve higher conductivity and support elevated current densities at low voltages. Their performance characteristics make them suitable for battery-powered tools, high-torque machinery and applications requiring strong start-up performance.

Key Power Tool Brush Applications

Mechanical engineering represents the leading application segment. Large-angle grinders, rotary hammers, stationary saws and related equipment require brushes capable of resisting vibration, abrasive dust and prolonged operating cycles. Manufacturers are investing in materials that reduce arcing, improve motor efficiency and extend the service life of brushes and commutators.

Aerospace applications provide a smaller but high-value market. Specialized brushes are used in auxiliary systems, actuator mechanisms and ground support equipment. These products must meet strict performance and quality requirements, particularly in low-humidity and high-altitude operating environments.

Electronic materials and semiconductor manufacturing also generate demand for specialized brushes used in precision cutting, polishing and material-handling equipment. Low-dust formulations are important in controlled production environments where contamination can affect sensitive components.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global power tool brush market with an estimated share of 35% to 45%. China's large power tool manufacturing base, combined with construction growth in India and Southeast Asia, supports demand from original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. Regional growth is expected to remain near the upper end of the projected 4%-6% range.

North America accounts for an estimated 20% to 25% of the market. A substantial installed base of brushed tools, strong professional construction activity and an established DIY sector make replacement brushes a significant revenue source. Demand for premium electrographitic products is also supported by industrial users seeking longer equipment life.

Europe holds an estimated market share of 20% to 23%. Although brushless technology is gaining ground in professional tools, industrial engineering, aerospace and replacement applications continue to support stable demand for specialty brushes. European manufacturers also remain influential in advanced carbon materials, energy efficiency and high-performance component development.

South America and the Middle East & Africa benefit from mining, energy and large-scale infrastructure projects. High heat, dust and demanding site conditions can accelerate component wear, creating recurring demand for replacement brushes and regional distribution services.

Industry Value Chain and Competitive Landscape

The power tool brush value chain begins with high-purity carbon, natural graphite and metal powders, including copper and silver. Manufacturing involves proprietary material formulations, thermal processing, precision cutting and the assembly of copper shunt wires and springs. Accurate matching of carbon grades to motor specifications is critical to product reliability.

Distribution is divided between direct supply to power tool manufacturers and the aftermarket. Hardware retailers, tool service centers and e-commerce platforms play central roles in replacement sales. The aftermarket remains commercially attractive because brushes are routinely replaced to extend the operating life of professional tools.

Leading market participants include Mersen, Morgan Advanced Materials, Schunk, Helwig Carbon Products, The Gerken Group, Dremel, Toyo Tanso and Harbin Electric Carbon Factory. Fuji, Tris, Sunki and Morxin also support the Asian supply chain through specialized manufacturing and localized distribution.

Market Opportunities and Challenges



Aftermarket growth: Higher professional tool prices encourage repair and maintenance, sustaining demand for replacement power tool brushes.

Long-life product development: Advanced carbon grades can improve durability and narrow the performance gap between brushed and brushless systems.

Emerging market infrastructure: Construction projects in India, Vietnam and Indonesia are increasing demand for durable corded grinders, saws and other industrial tools. Specialized aerospace demand: Aviation growth creates opportunities for high-margin brushes designed for extreme operating conditions.

The primary market challenge is the expanding adoption of brushless motors, which offer higher efficiency, reduced heat and lower maintenance requirements. Falling controller costs are accelerating their use in mid-range and entry-level tools. Additional risks include counterfeit replacement parts, stricter environmental regulations, volatile copper prices and the high energy requirements associated with electrographitic brush production.

Despite these pressures, the report identifies a durable outlook for the power tool brush market. A large installed equipment base, recurring aftermarket demand and continued industrialization in emerging economies are expected to support steady global growth through 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Power Tool Brush Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market Size and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.1 Key Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Challenges and Constraints

2.2.3 Industry Opportunities and Emerging Trends

Chapter 3 Global Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Electrographitic Brushes

3.1.1 Market Volume and Size (2021-2026)

3.1.2 Forecast Data (2027-2031)

3.2 Soft Graphite Brushes

3.2.1 Market Volume and Size (2021-2026)

3.2.2 Forecast Data (2027-2031)

3.3 Metal Graphite Brushes

3.3.1 Market Volume and Size (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Forecast Data (2027-2031)

Chapter 4 Global Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Mechanical Engineering

4.1.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2031)

4.2 Aerospace

4.2.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2031)

4.3 Electronic Materials

4.3.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 Global Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America (USA, Canada)

5.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain)

5.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, SE Asia, Taiwan (China))

5.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina)

5.5 Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Chapter 6 Industry Chain and Production Process Analysis

6.1 Power Tool Brush Industry Chain Structure

6.2 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis (Carbon, Graphite, Copper Powder)

6.3 Manufacturing Process and Technical Patent Analysis

6.4 Downstream Distribution Channels and Logistics

Chapter 7 Global Import and Export Analysis

7.1 Global Export Volume and Value by Region (2021-2026)

7.2 Global Import Volume and Value by Region (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 Key Company Profiles

8.1 Mersen

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Mersen SWOT Analysis

8.1.3 Mersen Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.2 Morgan Advanced Materials

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Morgan Advanced Materials SWOT Analysis

8.2.3 Morgan Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.3 Schunk

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Schunk SWOT Analysis

8.3.3 Schunk Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.4 Helwig Carbon Products

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Helwig Carbon Products SWOT Analysis

8.4.3 Helwig Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.5 The Gerken Group

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 The Gerken Group SWOT Analysis

8.5.3 Gerken Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.6 Casram

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Casram SWOT Analysis

8.6.3 Casram Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.7 Fuji

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Fuji SWOT Analysis

8.7.3 Fuji Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.8 Tris

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Tris SWOT Analysis

8.8.3 Tris Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.9 Toyo Tanso

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Toyo Tanso SWOT Analysis

8.9.3 Toyo Tanso Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.10 Dremel

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Dremel SWOT Analysis

8.10.3 Dremel Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.11 Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Harbin Electric Carbon SWOT Analysis

8.11.3 Harbin Electric Carbon Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.12 Donon

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Donon SWOT Analysis

8.12.3 Donon Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.13 Sunki

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Sunki SWOT Analysis

8.13.3 Sunki Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.14 Nantong Kangda

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Nantong Kangda SWOT Analysis

8.14.3 Nantong Kangda Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.15 Morxin

8.15.1 Business Overview

8.15.2 Morxin SWOT Analysis

8.15.3 Morxin Power Tool Brush Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Market Concentration

9.1 Market Share Analysis by Key Players

9.2 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and CR10)

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



Mersen

Morgan Advanced Materials

Schunk

Helwig Carbon Products

The Gerken Group

Casram

Fuji

Tris

Toyo Tanso

Dremel

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Donon

Sunki

Nantong Kangda Morxin

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