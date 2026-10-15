Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Outlook, 2026-2031 Solar-Ready Roofs, Retrofit Demand And Infrastructure Investment Fuel 4.5%-5.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with highly reflective polymeric membranes that cut HVAC costs, while solar-ready and self-adhering systems unlock premium revenue and reduce installation labor.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Strategic Analysis and Competitive Dynamics (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies the global roofing waterproofing membrane market as a critical component of the building envelope industry, supported by rising demand for durable, energy-efficient and climate-resilient roofing systems. Market growth is being driven by stricter building performance requirements, severe weather events, commercial roof retrofits, infrastructure investment and increasing adoption of sustainable, low-carbon construction materials.

The global roofing waterproofing membrane market is projected to reach between $16 billion and $19 billion by 2026, followed by an annualized growth rate of approximately 4.5% to 5.5% through 2031. Roll-based membranes are expected to retain a dominant position in roofing applications because of their factory-calibrated thickness, elongation performance and installation efficiency across expansive flat roof structures.

Regional Market Outlook

North America: Commercial reroofing remains the primary demand driver, particularly across logistics centers, e-commerce fulfillment warehouses and hyperscale data centers. Single-ply polymeric membranes - especially TPO and EPDM - lead the low-slope and flat roofing market. Hurricanes, hail and other extreme weather events are also increasing demand for thicker, impact-resistant membrane assemblies.

Asia-Pacific: APAC represents the largest volume growth opportunity, supported by urbanization, infrastructure modernization and commercial development. China continues to shape regional supply and demand, while high-speed rail terminals, aviation hubs and advanced manufacturing facilities are accelerating requirements for high-performance waterproofing. India and Southeast Asia offer strong expansion potential, although bitumen systems remain widely used because of price sensitivity.

Europe: Energy efficiency and carbon reduction regulations are stimulating extensive roof renovation activity. Demand is especially strong for PVC, premium TPO, green roof systems, blue roof systems and solar-ready membranes. Western Europe leads advanced membrane adoption, while Eastern Europe continues to generate steady demand for modified bitumen products.

South America: Regional performance depends heavily on economic conditions in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Bitumen-based membranes dominate because of established supply chains and lower costs. Reflective roofing technologies are gradually gaining traction as metropolitan energy costs increase.

Middle East & Africa: Extreme ultraviolet exposure and major temperature fluctuations create demand for UV-stabilized polymeric membranes and premium APP-modified bitumen. Large-scale investments associated with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and other Gulf Cooperation Council initiatives are creating significant opportunities for global roofing membrane manufacturers.

Product and End-Use Segmentation

Bitumen membranes, including SBS, APP and self-adhesive products, retain a substantial global market position because of their puncture resistance and suitability for multi-ply roofing systems. Self-adhesive membranes are gaining adoption where safety regulations restrict open-flame installation.

Polymeric membranes represent the market's principal growth category. TPO benefits from competitive pricing, heat-welded seams and solar reflectance, while EPDM remains important for flexible, long-lasting and hail-resistant applications. PVC is widely specified for industrial facilities exposed to chemicals and environmental contaminants. Hybrid, fleece-backed and composite membranes address specialized installation and performance requirements.

Commercial buildings account for the largest market value, with retail centers, logistics facilities and corporate properties requiring efficient waterproofing across extensive roof areas. Residential demand includes membrane underlayments and flat-roofed multifamily buildings, with increasing preference for low-VOC, cold-applied and self-adhering products. Infrastructure projects prioritize long service life and frequently specify multi-ply modified bitumen or heavy-duty polymeric systems.

Roofing Membrane Supply Chain

Raw material volatility remains a major operational consideration. Bitumen production depends on asphalt flux and reinforcement materials, while polymeric membranes are exposed to fluctuations in ethylene, propylene and industrial chlorine pricing. Manufacturers with integrated sourcing, flexible formulations and long-term procurement strategies are better positioned to protect margins.

Production requires capital-intensive extrusion, calendering, saturating and coating processes. Distribution models differ by region, with specialized building material distributors playing a central role in North America and Europe, while direct-to-contractor and localized franchise networks are more common in APAC.

A persistent shortage of qualified roofing installers is influencing product development. Manufacturers are responding with self-adhering membranes, wider roll formats and systems that offer broader welding temperature windows, helping contractors reduce installation time and seam requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The roofing waterproofing membrane market features established Western manufacturers and rapidly expanding Asian companies. Competition is centered on M&A, vertical integration, manufacturing scale, contractor relationships and low-carbon product development.

Major Western participants include Holcim Elevate, Sika AG, Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, GAF Materials Corporation, BMI Group, Soprema Group, Saint-Gobain, Johns Manville Corporation and MAPEI S.p.A. These companies compete through broad product portfolios, technical expertise and strong commercial roofing networks.

In APAC, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co Ltd leads through extensive manufacturing capacity and growing exposure to commercial retrofits, infrastructure and photovoltaic roofing. Keshun Waterproof Technologies Co Ltd, Shenzhen Joaboa Technology Co Ltd, Hongyuan Waterproofing Materials Co Ltd and Weifang Yuhong Waterproofing Materials Co Ltd maintain strong regional positions. Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company and SKSHU Paint Co Ltd are also using established distribution channels to expand into integrated building envelope solutions.

Growth Opportunities and Market Challenges

Solar-ready roofing, reflective cool roofs, green roofs and water retention systems represent high-value growth opportunities. Rooftop solar installations require durable membranes capable of tolerating long-term thermal stress, mechanical loads and maintenance traffic. LEED, BREEAM and municipal energy standards are also accelerating demand for reflective TPO and PVC membranes.

Government-backed infrastructure programs, including the US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the EU's NextGenerationEU recovery instrument, are expected to sustain demand for heavy-duty waterproofing systems. However, petrochemical price volatility, skilled labor shortages, installation-related warranty exposure and fragmented fire resistance, wind-uplift and VOC regulations will continue to pressure manufacturers. Companies that combine resilient supply chains, installer-friendly products and sustainable roofing technologies are expected to secure the strongest competitive positions through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

2.1 Macroeconomic Impacts of Current Geopolitical Dynamics

2.2 Specific Impacts on the Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

Chapter 3 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

3.1 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size (2021-2031)

3.2 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Capacity and Production (2021-2031)

3.3 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Consumption (2021-2031)

Chapter 4 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market by Type

4.1 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

4.2 Bitumen Membrane Market Analysis

4.3 Polymeric Membrane (PVC, EPDM, TPO) Market Analysis

4.4 Others Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market by Application

5.1 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application (2021-2031)

5.2 Residential Sector Analysis

5.3 Commercial Sector Analysis

5.4 Infrastructure Sector Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Capacity and Production by Region (2021-2031)

6.2 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Region (2021-2031)

6.3 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Region (2021-2031)

Chapter 7 North America Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis

7.1 North America Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size and Consumption

7.2 North America Market by Type

7.3 North America Market by Application

7.4 United States Market Analysis

7.5 Canada Market Analysis

7.6 Mexico Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size and Consumption

8.2 Europe Market by Type

8.3 Europe Market by Application

8.4 Germany Market Analysis

8.5 United Kingdom Market Analysis

8.6 France Market Analysis

8.7 Italy Market Analysis

8.8 Spain Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis

9.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Size and Consumption

9.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

9.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

9.4 China Market Analysis

9.5 Japan Market Analysis

9.6 India Market Analysis

9.7 South Korea Market Analysis

9.8 Australia Market Analysis

9.9 Taiwan (China) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Rest of the World Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis

10.1 Latin America Market Overview

10.2 Brazil Market Analysis

10.3 Middle East & Africa Market Overview

10.4 Saudi Arabia Market Analysis

10.5 United Arab Emirates Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Import and Export Analysis

11.1 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Import Volume and Value

11.2 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Export Volume and Value

11.3 Key Trade Flow Analysis and Tariff Impacts

Chapter 12 Industry Value Chain and Manufacturing Process Analysis

12.1 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Key Raw Materials Procurement and Price Trends

12.3 Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

12.4 Patent Analysis and Technological Advancements

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Concentration Ratio

13.2 Global Top Players Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Revenue and Market Share

13.3 Global Top Players Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity

13.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansions

Chapter 14 Key Company Profiles

Each company profile covers the company overview, SWOT analysis, roofing waterproofing membrane capacity, production, price, cost and gross profit margin (2021-2026), Research & Development and technological capabilities, market strategy and recent developments.

14.1 GAF Materials Corporation

14.2 Soprema Group

14.3 Sika AG

14.4 Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

14.5 Holcim Elevate

14.6 BMI Group

14.7 Johns Manville Corporation

14.8 MAPEI S.p.A

14.9 Saint-Gobain

14.10 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co Ltd

14.11 Keshun Waterproof Technologies Co Ltd

14.12 Shenzhen Joaboa Technology Co Ltd

14.13 Hongyuan Waterproofing Materials Co Ltd

14.14 Weifang Yuhong Waterproofing Materials Co Ltd

14.15 Liaoning Dayu Waterproof Material Group Co Ltd

14.16 Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co Ltd

14.17 Guangdong Psylic Waterproof Materials Co Ltd

14.18 Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company (BNBM)

14.19 Yu Zhong Qing Waterproof Technology Group

14.20 Shandong Yinhe Waterproof Materials

14.21 SKSHU Paint Co Ltd (3Trees)

Chapter 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Industry Drivers

15.2 Industry Restraints

15.3 Market Opportunities

15.4 Emerging Trends in Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

Chapter 16 Research Conclusions

List of Figures [42]

List of Tables [38]

Companies Featured



GAF Materials Corporation

Soprema Group

Sika AG

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

Holcim Elevate

BMI Group

Johns Manville Corporation

MAPEI S.p.A

Saint-Gobain

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co Ltd

Keshun Waterproof Technologies Co Ltd

Shenzhen Joaboa Technology Co Ltd

Hongyuan Waterproofing Materials Co Ltd

Weifang Yuhong Waterproofing Materials Co Ltd

Liaoning Dayu Waterproof Material Group Co Ltd

Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co Ltd

Guangdong Psylic Waterproof Materials Co Ltd

Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company (BNBM)

Yu Zhong Qing Waterproof Technology Group

Shandong Yinhe Waterproof Materials SKSHU Paint Co Ltd (3Trees)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900