Beam Global's Pending Drone Company Acquisition Scoutdi Wins Milestone Order From Nuclear Sector Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of mobility, and smart city infrastructure, announces that ScoutDI, the industrial drone company with which Beam Global has recently signed a definitive acquisition agreement, has received an order for its Scout 137 drone inspection systems from a customer in the nuclear sector. The customer and order specifics cannot be identified for security reasons. The drones and software will be used to perform inspections and provide safety to personnel in nuclear facilities."The order book is filling for the very drone and software solutions that we are in the process of adding to Beam's technology platform," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "This order from the nuclear sector confirms that ScoutDI's product is a proven solution with real customers in the most demanding industries of today, and it strengthens our conviction that drones will be a major growth driver for Beam Global as we work toward closing the acquisition and manufacturing ScoutDI's products at our facilities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. We anticipate that this apex customer in a highly competitive and demanding industry will start to use ScoutDI's drones and AI-enhanced software in the fourth quarter of this year.""Our customers use the Scout 137 to inspect confined spaces where sending people in is dangerous, slow and expensive," said Nicolai Husteli, CEO of ScoutDI. "The order from the nuclear sector is an important milestone for us. The past few weeks have shown broad order intake across new segments, new geographies and our partner network. Combined with Beam Global's manufacturing capacity and global footprint, we see a strong opportunity to scale."According to a January 2026 report from Research and Markets, the global nuclear inspection services market is projected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2025 to $4.27 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%. The report identifies the expansion of robotic and drone-based inspections, advanced sensor technologies and remote visual inspection as key trends shaping the market. ScoutDI's nuclear-sector order reflects the application of its inspection technology in this evolving market.The Scout 137 is a tethered drone for confined-space inspection that captures 4K visual inspection, ultrasonic thickness measurements, and 3D LiDAR data in a single flight, with unlimited flight time. It is used in maritime and offshore, oil and gas, power generation, including nuclear, mining, and critical infrastructure, and has completed more than 7,000 recorded inspection flights.Every flight comes together in Scout Portal, ScoutDI's cloud platform. Each inspection leaves a 3D scan of the space, not just images and video. Inspectors can follow a flight live from anywhere, then walk through the structure in 3D, with every finding and thickness reading pinned to its exact location. Results and 3D scans can be shared securely with asset owners and contractors, and reports are generated directly from the data.On October 7, 2026, Beam Global announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ScoutDI. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place early in November and is subject to customary closing conditions. See Beam Global's press release and Form 8-K dated October 7, 2026, for further details.

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator that develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. The Company operates at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

About ScoutDI

ScoutDI AS, headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, develops and supplies drones and specialized planning, analysis and reporting solutions for industrial inspection. Its Scout 137 system enables safe, efficient inspection of confined spaces such as tanks, vessels and boilers, and is used by asset owners and inspection service providers in more than 25 countries. ScoutDI has developed and manufactured its drones in Norway since 2017, and its inspection output is built to standards trusted by DNV, Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register, ABS and API.

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