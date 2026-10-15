Outpoll Expands Beyond Prediction Markets With Crypto Futures Trading

Forecast an event, trade the asset it moves, and manage both from one app.

LARNACA, Cyprus, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outpoll today launched Trading, a perpetual futures exchange built directly into its prediction market platform. Events, futures and the Outpoll app now run as one service on one shared balance. A trader can form a view on what happens next, act on the price it moves, and keep both positions in the same place.

Think about how this usually goes. You expect the Fed to cut rates. You take a position on that outcome on one platform, then open an exchange in another tab, move funds over and short or long the index there. On Outpoll it is one flow. The same funds back a position on the Fed decision and a short on SPX500. The same balance covers a forecast on oil supply and a long on oil itself. Forecast and hedge sit side by side in one interface, on the web and in the app.

Why the combination matters

Prediction markets show what people expect. Futures let you act on what the price does. Most platforms give you one or the other: prediction markets rarely offer leveraged instruments, and derivatives venues do not offer event markets. Outpoll brings them together, with one account, one balance and one app for both.

What you can trade

Trading covers three asset groups, quoted against USDT and USDC:



Crypto: BTC, XMR, PUMPFUN and more, in total 80+ pairs

Stocks and indices: AAPL, MSFT, SPX500 etc., in total 20+ pairs Commodities - 4 pairs

Every contract is perpetual, so there is no expiry to roll. Go long or short with leverage of up to 100x.

The toolkit traders expect



Isolated and cross margin

One-way and Hedge mode, to hold a long and a short on one asset at the same time

Market, Limit and Stop Market orders, with Take Profit / Stop Loss and Reduce-Only

TradingView charts right in the order screen

A calculator that shows your liquidation price before you place the order A public API for algorithmic strategies

Availability

Trading is live now on the web at outpoll.com and in the Outpoll app (Google Play ). Active users will find the new section in their account, running on the balance they already have. First users to sign up get a bonus with“NEW100” promocode, which can be spent either on a discount on trading fees or on increasing the size of a position. Terms are on the platform.

About Outpoll

Outpoll is a single service for prediction markets and perpetual futures. Users trade the outcomes of real-world events in politics, economics, crypto, sports and culture, and trade perpetual futures on crypto, stocks, indices and commodities from the same balance, on the web and in the Outpoll app.

Website: Outpoll.com

App: Download

Risk disclaimer: Trading perpetual futures with leverage carries a high level of risk. See the Terms of Service: .

CONTACT: Media Contact Information Greg Rossi...