Beyond Meat® Launches Beyond Immersetm Protein + Energy, A Sparkling Protein Drink With Caffeine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company also adds three new flavors to Beyond Immerse lineup, expanding the range to six flavors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), also known as Beyond the Plant Protein CompanyTM, today announced its entry into the energy category with Beyond Immerse Protein + Energy, a sparkling protein drink that brings together plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, electrolytes, and caffeine from coffee beans and guarana extract. Available in Cherry Berry and Watermelon Strawberry, Beyond Immerse Protein + Energy is launching exclusively at .

The company is also adding three new flavors to its Beyond Immerse lineup: Watermelon Strawberry, available now, and Limoncello Ginger and Yuzu Grapefruit, coming soon. The new flavors join Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cherry Berry, expanding the Beyond Immerse range to six flavors. Together, the beverages bring the superpowers of plants to more moments in the day: Beyond Immerse for when consumers want plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes in one refreshing can, and Beyond Immerse Protein + Energy for that same nutrition with caffeine.

“We believe plants have superpowers, and few are as widely appreciated by consumers as caffeine,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.“As we add energy to the Beyond Immerse portfolio, we are staying true to our approach: great taste and carefully selected, limited ingredients that help consumers thrive.”

Beyond Immerse and Beyond Immerse Protein + Energy feature:



Excellent source of protein with 20g per serving, critical to support muscle health

Good source of fiber with 5g per serving, vital to support a healthy gut

Excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin A from Beta-Carotene, essential to support immune function

Made with electrolytes

No GMOs No dairy



Beyond Immerse Protein + Energy also delivers 160mg of caffeine per serving.

The expansion follows the retail introduction of Beyond Immerse in the New York metropolitan area through Big Geyser and its recent launch at Erewhon locations across Southern California.

For more information, visit .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein CompanyTM, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute“forward-looking statements.” Th statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Melanie Daifotis

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at