Zymeworks Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences And Date Of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zymeworks to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 9, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets while developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on November 9, 2026.

Consistent with its current practice, Zymeworks does not plan to host a conference call or webcast for its third quarter 2026 financial results. Management looks forward to engaging with the investment community at upcoming events.

Investor Conference Participation

Zymeworks also announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



8th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on November 10 in New York, NY.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on November 11 in New York, NY.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 12 in New York, NY. 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on November 17 in London, UK.



A live webcast of certain fireside chats will be available in the Investors section of the Zymeworks website at , and a replay will be available following the events.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company building a diversified portfolio of healthcare assets designed to generate durable cash flows while advancing innovative medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. The Company's asset and royalty aggregation strategy combines a growing portfolio of commercial and near-commercial assets, including YUPELRI® (revefenacin), with a differentiated internal research and development engine. Zymeworks' portfolio also includes Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody discovered and developed by Zymeworks and commercialized through global partnerships with Jazz Pharmaceuticals and BeOne Medicines, and pasritamig, a clinical-stage multispecific antibody developed by Johnson & Johnson using Zymeworks' proprietary antibody engineering technologies.

Zymeworks is advancing a diverse pipeline of novel biotherapeutics, leveraging its proprietary AzymetricTM platform and expertise in antibody-drug conjugates, multispecific antibodies and other next-generation antibody technologies. These capabilities, together with Zymeworks' integrated drug development expertise, enable the Company to develop differentiated therapeutics and create value through both internal innovation and strategic partnerships.

For more information about Zymeworks, its portfolio and pipeline, visit and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 678-1388

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Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(604) 678-1388

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