Harvia Plc Distributes A Dividend Of EUR 0.38 Per Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 15, 2026 at 1.00 PM EEST





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today on the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment for the financial year 2025, EUR 0,38 per share, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting held 15 April 2026.

Harvia Plc's Annual General Meeting, held on 15 April 2026, decided that EUR 0.77 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments for the financial year 2025. The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.39 per share, was paid 24 April 2026. The second dividend instalment, EUR 0.38 per share, was decided to be paid in October 2026.

According to decision of the Board of Directors today, the dividend, EUR 0.38 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 19 October 2026. The dividend will be paid on 26 October 2026.

Further information:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO

tel: +358 40 505 6080

...

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 505 0440

...





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 198.9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

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