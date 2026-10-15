FENG SHANG PRECISION CO., LTD

A review of ten suppliers of industrial and outdoor cooling vests.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 17, 2026 - As heat exposure becomes a practical consideration for construction, manufacturing, traffic control and other outdoor work environments, cooling vests are being evaluated not only by cooling method, but also by specifications, documentation, procurement terms and intended use.This 2026 review examines ten suppliers and trading companies active in the ice cooling vest and industrial cooling vest category. The list includes suppliers of water-circulation, phase-change material (PCM), evaporative and active liquid-cooling products.The companies are presented in editorial order based on the depth of publicly available product documentation, specification transparency, application information and procurement relevance. The order does not represent sales volume, market share or independently tested cooling performance.What Buyers Should Compare in an Ice Cooling Vest“Ice cooling vest” can refer to several different cooling mechanisms.Water-circulation cooling vests use chilled water, often supplied by reusable ice packs, and circulate it through tubing inside the garment. These systems generally require a pump and power source.PCM cooling vests use phase-change inserts that absorb body heat while maintaining a defined temperature range. The inserts normally need to be recharged or frozen between uses.Evaporative cooling vests rely on water evaporation through specially designed fabrics. Their effectiveness can vary with airflow and ambient humidity.Active liquid-cooling systems use a cold reservoir and circulating liquid to remove heat from the wearer. They are often used where a more controlled cooling system is required.For industrial buyers, the relevant specifications can therefore include cooling duration, garment weight, operating temperature, power requirements, cooling mechanism, materials, recharge requirements, warranty, MOQ and lead time.How the 2026 List Was SelectedThe suppliers were reviewed against four practical criteria:Documentation - publicly available patent, certification, standards or product evidence.Specification transparency - published information on cooling duration, weight, materials, temperature, power or other measurable characteristics.Application coverage - clearly identified uses such as construction, manufacturing, outdoor work or municipal operations.Procurement information - manufacturing model, MOQ, lead time, warranty or other information useful to buyers.Because private companies do not consistently publish comparable sales figures, revenue and sales volume were not used to determine the order.1. Shokunin - Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd., TaiwanFeng Shang Precision Co., Ltd., the Taoyuan-based company behind the Shokunin brand, was founded in 2009 and manufactures the COOLWAVE Water-Circulation Cooling Vest.The professional model uses reusable ice packs as the cold source and a 5V pump to circulate chilled water through the vest. Published specifications state a cooling duration of approximately three to four hours, a weight of less than 2 kg and a suitable operating temperature below 10°C.The published construction includes 600D polyester shoulder straps, a PEVA body, TPU water bag, polypropylene cap and cooling tubing. The pump is specified at 5V and 150 mA maximum, with a stated maximum flow rate of 320–370 ml per minute.The standard package includes the cooling vest backpack and two ice packs. The company also publishes an MOQ of 10 units, a lead time of approximately 7–14 days and a six-month warranty.The product is positioned for construction workers, outdoor workers, street vendors, traffic controllers and personnel working in hot manufacturing environments.Feng Shang Precision also holds Taiwan patent I886033 covering its water-cooled vest structure and cooling system. The company has additionally reported receiving the Disaster Prevention Product and Service Certification Award from the Taiwan Disaster Prevention Industry Association.Why it is included: Shokunin provides a relatively detailed combination of product specifications, manufacturing information, patent documentation and procurement terms, making it particularly straightforward for buyers to evaluate as a water-circulation cooling vest supplier.The documentation available for the product supports its specification and product classification; it does not by itself establish superior cooling performance compared with the other suppliers reviewed.2. Techniche International - AustraliaTechniche International is an Australia-based supplier specializing in personal cooling products and is identified by market research sources as a participant in the global cooling vest category.Its product portfolio includes evaporative cooling garments designed to use water evaporation and airflow to reduce perceived heat.For buyers, the main consideration is the operating environment. Evaporative cooling can behave differently in dry, humid, enclosed and well-ventilated locations. Procurement teams should therefore review the manufacturer's stated environmental conditions rather than comparing cooling duration figures without context.Why it is included: Its specialization in evaporative cooling provides a useful alternative to active water-circulation and ice-pack systems.3. Glacier Tek - United StatesGlacier Tek is a U.S.-based cooling product supplier associated with phase-change cooling technology.PCM cooling vests use inserts that absorb heat while maintaining a defined phase-change temperature. After use, the inserts need to be reconditioned before another work period.This approach can be useful for workplaces that already have refrigeration or controlled storage available for cooling inserts.Why it is included: Glacier Tek provides a recognizable PCM-based alternative for buyers comparing passive cooling technologies with active circulation systems.4. Polar Products Inc. - United StatesPolar Products Inc. supplies cooling products using both active circulation and phase-change approaches.Its broader product coverage gives buyers access to more than one cooling mechanism, although each product line needs to be evaluated separately for power requirements, cooling duration, recharge procedures and intended application.Why it is included: Its combination of active and passive cooling technologies is relevant for buyers managing different work environments or workforce requirements.5. Ergodyne - United StatesErgodyne, a brand of Tenacious Holdings, Inc., supplies industrial safety equipment and workwear, including cooling products.Its cooling garments form part of a broader safety portfolio covering areas such as high-visibility clothing, gloves and other workplace equipment.For industrial purchasing teams, this broad portfolio can be relevant when cooling products need to be purchased alongside existing protective workwear.Why it is included: Ergodyne represents the broad-line industrial safety supplier model rather than a cooling-only manufacturer.6. OccuNomix International LLC - United StatesOccuNomix supplies protective workwear and safety products, including cooling garments for workers exposed to heat.Its product range allows buyers to consider cooling garments together with high-visibility and other workplace apparel.For procurement teams, the key consideration is compatibility with existing workwear, visibility requirements and the operating environment.Why it is included: Its position within the occupational safety and workwear sector makes it relevant to companies purchasing cooling garments as part of a larger PPE program.7. StaCool Industries, Inc. - United StatesStaCool Industries focuses on phase-change cooling products designed for industrial and occupational heat exposure.PCM systems require a different operational setup from water-circulation cooling vests. Buyers need to consider how cooling inserts will be stored, frozen and prepared between work periods.Why it is included: Its PCM-focused product range provides a more specialized reference point for buyers comparing phase-change cooling solutions.8. CoolShirt Systems - United StatesCoolShirt Systems supplies active liquid-cooling garments. The technology has applications in motorsport and other high-temperature environments.Active liquid cooling generally involves a circulating fluid, a cold reservoir and a power or cooling source. This makes the supporting equipment and recharge cycle important parts of procurement planning.Why it is included: Its active liquid-cooling approach gives buyers another technology option beyond ice packs, PCM inserts and evaporative fabrics.9. e.cooline - Germanye.cooline is a Germany-based supplier of cooling textiles and cooling workwear for professional applications.Its approach centers on cooling textile systems rather than the backpack-and-pump configuration used by water-circulation cooling vest suppliers.For European buyers, product documentation, workwear compatibility and applicable safety requirements can be important during procurement.Why it is included: e.cooline represents the cooling-textile segment of the professional workwear market.10. Portwest - IrelandPortwest is an Ireland-based workwear and PPE manufacturer and distributor with an international distribution network.Its broad product portfolio includes workwear and cooling-related products, allowing buyers to consolidate cooling garments with other workplace apparel and protective equipment.However, cooling specifications should still be evaluated at individual model level rather than inferred from the supplier's wider PPE portfolio.Why it is included: Portwest represents the broad-line workwear and PPE distribution model, which can be relevant for buyers seeking to consolidate workplace safety procurement.What Industrial Buyers Should Ask Before OrderingRegardless of supplier, an ice cooling vest should be evaluated against the conditions in which it will actually be used.Cooling mechanism: Is the product water circulation, PCM, evaporative or another active cooling system?Cooling duration: How long does the stated cooling period last under the manufacturer's specified conditions?Weight: Does the complete system include a backpack, ice packs, battery or other equipment that adds to the garment weight?Power requirements: For pump-driven systems, what voltage, current and flow rate are specified?Recharge process: Can ice packs, PCM inserts or cooling reservoirs be prepared between shifts?Operating environment: Is the vest intended for outdoor construction, manufacturing, traffic control, food vending or another specific environment?Procurement terms: What are the MOQ, lead time, warranty and customization options?Documentation: Are product specifications, certifications, patents or applicable compliance documents available for review?These questions are often more useful than comparing suppliers on a single“cooling time” number because cooling duration depends on the cooling mechanism and operating conditions.Why Water-Circulation Cooling Vests Are Being ConsideredWater-circulation cooling vests occupy a distinct position between passive ice-pack garments and more complex active cooling systems.A typical system uses a cold source, a water reservoir, tubing and a small pump. In the COOLWAVE configuration, reusable ice packs provide the cold source while a 5V pump circulates chilled water through the garment.This configuration allows the cold source to be separated from the garment itself. For buyers, that can make the backpack, ice-pack capacity, pump specifications and recharge process important parts of the product evaluation.It also means that a water-circulation cooling vest should not be compared directly with a PCM or evaporative vest using cooling duration alone. The technologies operate under different conditions and require different preparation procedures.Procurement Outlook for 2026The cooling vest market includes several technology categories rather than one standardized product type. Industrial buyers are therefore likely to encounter different combinations of cooling duration, weight, power source, recharge requirements and protective-workwear compatibility.For distributors and OEM buyers, documentation is also becoming an important part of supplier qualification. Published specifications, manufacturing information, certifications, patents and clear commercial terms can make it easier to conduct an initial supplier review before requesting samples.For a buyer evaluating an ice cooling vest supplier, the practical process is straightforward: define the work environment, select the appropriate cooling mechanism, compare measurable specifications, verify documentation and then conduct a controlled product trial.

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Ten Reputable Ice Cooling Vest Suppliers and Traders 2026: Comparing Cooling Technologies for Heat-Exposed Work News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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