New ECOWAS Commission President General Birame Diop Confirmed To Join AFRIDEX 2026

- Abbie Butler, Content and Delegations Director at AFRIDEX

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- General Birame Diop, the new President of the ECOWAS Commission and former Senegalese Minister of the Armed Forces, has been confirmed to speak at the Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) 2026, taking place from 26 to 29 October at Eko Atlantic, Lagos, Nigeria.

General Diop brings more than three decades of military leadership and international security experience to AFRIDEX. A former Chief of General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces, he served as Military Adviser in the United Nations Department of Peace Operations from 2021 to 2024. Earlier in his career, he served as Deputy Chief and Chief of Air Operations with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, before later serving as Chief of Staff of the Senegalese Air Force.

His participation comes at a time when governments across Africa are addressing increasingly complex security challenges while strengthening sovereign defence capabilities, regional cooperation and long-term security resilience.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plays an important role in promoting regional integration, peace, security and stability across West Africa.

Abbie Butler, Content and Delegations Director at AFRIDEX, said:

“We are honoured to welcome General Birame Diop, his team and defence chiefs from across all ECOWAS Member States to AFRIDEX 2026. Their participation highlights the importance of regional leadership and cooperation in shaping Africa's future defence and security priorities.

AFRIDEX provides an important opportunity for African leaders, armed forces and the global defence and security community to come together, understand evolving requirements across the continent and develop the partnerships required to strengthen capability, readiness and resilience.”

AFRIDEX 2026 will bring together government officials, armed forces leadership, procurement stakeholders, capability planners and global industry leaders across the Land, Maritime, Air, Cyber and Space domains.

At the heart of AFRIDEX will be its Strategic Conference, taking place on 27 and 28 October 2026 under the theme: Advancing Africa's Sovereign Security Capability Through Innovation and Industrial Growth.

The conference will examine key priorities including capability development, resilience, readiness, regional security cooperation and long-term industrial growth.

Taking place in Lagos from 26 to 29 October, AFRIDEX will provide a platform for governments, armed forces and industry to engage directly on the defence and security priorities shaping the continent and the capabilities required to address them.

Visitor registration for AFRIDEX 2026 is open. Defence and security professionals, industry stakeholders and organisations looking to engage with African markets are invited to register to attend.

ECOWAS POLITICAL AFFAIRS, PEACE AND SECURITY LEADERSHIP

Francess Piagie Alghali, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS, assumed office on 1 September 2026. Her portfolio focuses on preventive diplomacy, conflict prevention, regional peace and security across West Africa.

*See images above for details of: ECOWAS CHIEFS OF DEFENCE STAFF AND EQUIVALENT ARMED FORCES CHIEFS ATTENDING AFRIDEX 2026

Abigail Singleton

Singleton PR

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