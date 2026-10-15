Brisbane Author P. J. Whitby Publishes Literary Novel Lindsay's Role On Masculinity, Family And Identity

Second book by the Queensland-based author follows a taxi driver as he questions the role a man is expected to play

AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brisbane author P. J. Whitby has published "Lindsay's Role," a character-driven literary novel about the roles men are expected to take on and what can happen when those roles do not fit. The paperback is the author's second book, following "Sister Hoods."The novel opens in Logan City, Queensland. Lindsay Sael, a taxi driver, learns from his brother that their father has died and that the funeral has already taken place. Lindsay returns home to his wife, Louise, who lives with early-onset multiple sclerosis, and to his two young sons, who have learned to judge their father's mood by the sound of his footsteps on the stairs.From there, the story follows Lindsay through court proceedings, a move to new surroundings, unexpected friendships and a period in prison, where he discovers a love of writing. The story is told by Lindsay himself, and readers are left to form their own judgment of him.Along the way, Lindsay revisits his boyhood, when he made up comic book adventures with heroes who saved the world, and his difficult relationship with his father. His older brother Henry, a successful sales executive, measures a man by money and status, and offers Lindsay little comfort. New friends at the Bay View Apartments, among them a woman named Cally and an ex-army captain named Jie, show Lindsay another way of caring for people. The novel runs across 60 chapters and is set in Logan City and Brisbane.The narrative explores family, identity, masculinity, personal failure and redemption. Lindsay Sael is presented as a deeply flawed yet compelling protagonist, and the themes invite readers to engage with his journey.At the centre of the book are the guidelines a man is given for being a husband, a father and a friend. For some men, those guidelines seem clear. For others, life feels like looking through a glass, darkly. The story also looks at how men relate to one another, to the women in their lives and to the children who watch them. The novel asks what a man does when he does not fit, and why some men react violently without thinking about the consequences for the people around them."The book looks at the roles and identities a man takes on to be called and thought of as a man," said P. J. Whitby. "It asks what happens if physical power is not enough to quieten the inner voices."Whitby says the book grew from two sources: the amount of male violence reported in the news and what he has seen in his own life. His questions about male roles developed over time alongside his literary journey."Lindsay's journey tests identity, masculinity and morality, and his personal role as a human being," Whitby said. "His role is told by the character himself and left for the reader to judge."Lindsay's choices carry consequences throughout the book, and the story follows them through to the final chapter.P. J. Whitby is a Brisbane author who lives by the sea. He completed his education later in life and then attended university. He is retired and single, and he enjoys many friendships through his interest in literature and music and his enthusiasm for life."Lindsay's Role" is written for literary readers and for people who like to discuss social questions in everyday conversation. It may also interest young adults who are curious about what being male involves in modern life. Its subject matter touches on topics often raised in public conversation, including family conflict and the long reach of a parent's example.Whitby says he would like the book to reach more readers and make them aware of his second title.

Bracken Joseph

Australian Book Publishers

+61 721160858

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Brisbane Author P. J. Whitby Publishes Literary Novel "Lindsay's Role" on Masculinity, Family and Identity News Provided By Bracken Joseph, Australian Book Publishers October 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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