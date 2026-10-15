Regional Strength, Global Impact: ADIPEC 2026 Brings The Energy World To Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. Strong international participation underscores UAE and ADIPEC's central role in shaping the future of the energy landscape. 239,000 attendees expected from more than 170 countries, to connect with 2,250+ organisations and +1,800 speakers. Strong demand for exhibition space prompts relocation of ADIPEC Opening Ceremony to a dedicated venue, creating additional capacity at ADNEC CentreThe Middle East's unparalleled influence on global energy security, investment and industrial development will take centre stage at ADIPEC 2026, as Abu Dhabi welcomes regional and international energy leaders from 2-5 November.Long established as a cornerstone of global energy supply, the region will help shape the next phase of energy development through major investments in infrastructure, technology and industrial capacity. Against a backdrop of rising energy demand and geopolitical uncertainty, ADIPEC will connect this regional strength with international expertise, capital and markets to advance the partnerships and decisions needed to secure energy today and power future growth.Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with an expected 239,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, over 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.Reflecting the continued growth of the event and strong demand for exhibition space, this year's Opening Ceremony will be held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, creating additional exhibition capacity at the ADNEC Centre while providing a dedicated forum for ADIPEC's opening leadership programme.Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Chair of ADIPEC, said: "This year's ADIPEC comes at a defining moment for the global energy industry. We face the challenge of a more disrupted and exposed system, meeting a more energy intensive economy. But, while shocks and conflicts disrupt the system, the world needs more energy, in more forms, delivered more reliably to meet rising demand. And we need the investment, advanced technology and partnerships to make that happen. That is the agenda for action at ADIPEC 2026.“The continued growth of ADIPEC also reflects confidence in Abu Dhabi as a trusted destination for business, investment and international engagement. At a time when uncertainty is creating challenges across markets, bringing people together to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships build partnerships and conduct business has never been more important.”Confirmed regional government and institutional speakers, at ADIPEC 2026, include H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; H.E. Saleh Kharabsheh, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources; H.E. Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Bahrain's Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs; H.E. Joseph Al-Saadi, Lebanon's Minister of Energy; H.E. Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas; and H.E. Jassim Alshirawi, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum. They join ministers from around the world, including HE Katharina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany; HE Dr Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Türkiye; and HE Takagi Kei, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.The region's energy and industrial leadership will also be represented by major companies including ADNOC, XRG, Masdar, TAQA, Mubadala Energy, AIQ, Borouge, Fertiglobe, and Bapco Energies. They will join international organisations including Shell, bp, TotalEnergies, Eni, Equinor, SLB, Baker Hughes, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Microsoft.Advancing investment and energy securityThe UAE's expanding international energy investments reflect the region's important role. Through companies such as ADNOC, XRG, Masdar and Mubadala Energy, the country is extending its global reach across natural gas, chemicals, renewable energy and energy infrastructure, strengthening international partnerships and developing projects that connect regional capabilities with global demand.As energy security becomes increasingly central to economic stability and industrial competitiveness, sustained investment will be essential to strengthen reliability, expand capacity and build the energy systems needed for future growth.Mohamed Al Aryani, President, International Gas at XRG, said: "Building secure, resilient energy systems takes more than capital. It requires partnerships that connect resources, infrastructure and customers across markets and geographies. At XRG, we bring financial discipline, long-term capital and deep energy expertise to investments across gas, chemicals and energy infrastructure, working alongside experienced local and international partners. That is why ADIPEC is more important than ever as a forum for the industry to unlock investment and forge the partnerships needed to strengthen energy security and support global growth."On the exhibition floor, ADIPEC's expanded AI Zone, co-hosted by AIQ, will showcase how artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technologies are moving from concept to commercial deployment across the energy sector.Bringing together technology innovators, energy operators and project owners, the Zone will feature real-world applications spanning reservoir modelling, autonomous upstream operations, infrastructure inspection, grid management and subsea robotics. Exhibitors including Honeywell, EY, Gecko Robotics, Stone Ridge Technology and Sinaha will demonstrate how intelligent technologies are helping improve operational performance, enhance reliability, optimise asset management and accelerate decision-making.Strong global participation ahead of ADIPEC 2026Thomas Löffler, Executive Vice President, dmg events, said: "ADIPEC brings together a unique combination of energy producers, investors, technology leaders and industrial companies at a scale few events globally can match. At a time of rising demand and significant investment requirements, those conversations and partnerships have never been more important.“The level of industry participation this year shows just how important ADIPEC has become as a global platform for energy. We're seeing strong commitment from across the Middle East and internationally, with leaders coming to Abu Dhabi to discuss shared priorities, explore new opportunities and build partnerships. That's what makes ADIPEC so valuable, particularly at a time when the industry needs to work more closely together."Across 13 conference programmes and more than 380 sessions, ADIPEC will address priorities including energy security and resilience, investment, infrastructure, natural gas and LNG, AI and advanced technologies, and industrial growth.The exhibition will span 16 halls and four specialised industry zones, providing a global marketplace for technology, projects and commercial partnerships.-ENDS-About ADIPECHeld under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi from 2–5 November.ADIPEC is where the global energy ecosystem comes together to secure today's energy, build tomorrow's capacity and strengthen the systems that power global growth. Bringing together governments, industry, investors and technology leaders, ADIPEC provides a global platform to strengthen supply, mobilise capital, advance technology and build the partnerships needed to support long-term growth.The event will welcome 239,000 attendees, 2,250+ exhibitors and 1,800+ speakers across its conferences and exhibition.For more information, visit or contact...For press registration, visit: press-media/press-registration/

Thomas Hagan

Panterra Global

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Regional strength, global impact: ADIPEC 2026 brings the energy world to Abu Dhabi News Provided By Panterra October 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Technology



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