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An Overview of the Stamping Robot Industry and Key Manufacturers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 15, 2026 - The global industrial robot market is projected to reach USD 24.43 billion in 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights. Meanwhile, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reported 295,045 industrial robot installations in China in 2024, representing 54% of global installations. These figures reflect the importance of industrial automation across manufacturing sectors, including automotive production, metal forming and material handling.Stamping operations require robots that can coordinate with presses, transfer workpieces at high speed and maintain consistent handling accuracy. A Stamping Industrial Robot may operate in a standalone press-tending cell or as part of a larger automated production line, with the complete installation incorporating grippers, material-feeding equipment, control systems and safety devices.This 2026 industry review profiles ten industrial robot manufacturers and automation companies with relevance to stamping, press tending or related material-handling applications. The list includes South China Robotics Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. alongside established international robot manufacturers and Chinese automation companies.How This List Was CompiledThe review considers publicly documented industrial robot portfolios, relevance to stamping or adjacent material-handling applications, and the availability of application engineering and integration capabilities. The order is editorial rather than a verified ranking by market share, and inclusion does not constitute an endorsement.The Ten Manufacturers1. South China Robotics Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. - Guangzhou, ChinaSouth China Robotics Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. is an industrial robotics and automation company founded in 2017 and based in Huadu District, Guangzhou. According to the company information supplied for this review, it operates a 40,000 m2 manufacturing site with 180 employees, including a 48-person research and development team, and reports annual output of 3,000 units. Approximately 40% of production is reported to be exported to Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America and North America. These company figures should be confirmed against current corporate records before publication.Its stated product portfolio covers robotic palletizing systems, automatic bag opening and feeding robots, material handling robots, collaborative palletizing robots, press-tending robots, CNC machine-tending robots, customized industrial automation systems and robot integration. These product categories are relevant to production lines that require coordinated handling before and after a stamping process. Depending on the verified configuration, a Stamping Loading & Unloading Industrial Robot can be integrated with feeding equipment, press interfaces, workpiece grippers and downstream handling systems.A representative model supplied for this review is the four-axis SCH100-1950-1800 Palletizing Industrial Robot. Its stated specifications include a 100 kg payload, 1,950 mm reach, ±0.5 mm repeatability, an 1,800 mm Z-axis vertical stroke, a body weight of 680 kg, a power capacity of 5.75 kVA and an operating temperature range of 0–45 °C. These parameters provide reference points for evaluating palletizing applications and should be confirmed against the current product datasheet. Gripper design and system configuration can be adapted to workpiece dimensions, weight, plant layout and production requirements.For applications involving packaged materials, the company's stated automatic bag opening and feeding portfolio is relevant to an Automatic Bag Breaking & Feeding Industrial Robot or a Depalletizing & Bag Breaking Industrial Robot configuration. Where supported by the actual product specification, a column-mounted arrangement may also be described as a Column-Type Depalletizing Industrial Robot or Column Bag Breaking & Feeding Industrial Robot. Vision-guided versions would require confirmation of the applicable camera, recognition and control configuration before being presented as available products.The company has reported recognition and project outcomes involving manufacturing and automotive customers, including Midea, Chery, BYD, Dongfeng Nissan and Dayun. The supplied project summaries describe applications in assembly, robotic welding, parts handling and production-line automation. These examples illustrate the range of industrial processes covered by the company's reported integration work; individual performance figures and customer references should be supported by project records or customer-approved documentation.For buyers evaluating a customized solution, the relevant assessment points include robot payload, reach, cycle time, end-effector design, press communication, safeguarding and acceptance-test results. The company's reported integration services may be relevant to projects requiring a Custom Non-Standard Industrial Robot configuration rather than a standard robot arm alone.2. FANUC Corporation - JapanFANUC is a Japanese factory-automation and industrial robot manufacturer with a broad portfolio of articulated robots and automation technologies. Its robots are used in material handling, machine tending, welding and automotive production. For stamping applications, FANUC robot arms can be incorporated into press-tending and workpiece-transfer cells, with the final configuration depending on payload, reach, cycle time and integration requirements.3. ABB Ltd - SwitzerlandABB supplies industrial robots, controllers and automation solutions for manufacturing applications. Its IRB 760 family includes robots designed for high-speed palletizing and press tending, while the IRB 760PT is specifically associated with automotive press automation. These products make ABB relevant to Stamping Industrial Robot and Palletizing Industrial Robot projects that require high-speed handling and integration with press-line equipment.4. KUKA - GermanyKUKA is a German industrial robot manufacturer with articulated robot models used in material handling, machine tending and automotive manufacturing. Its robot portfolio covers a broad range of payload requirements, and its systems can be incorporated into automated loading and unloading operations. In stamping projects, robot selection and cell design depend on the press layout, workpiece geometry and the required transfer sequence.5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation - JapanYaskawa Electric Corporation supplies industrial robots under the MOTOMAN brand, together with motion-control and drive technologies. The company publicly documents press-tending applications for sheet-metal stamping, including part infeed, transfer between presses and downstream pack-out. Its press-handling portfolio is therefore directly relevant to Stamping Loading & Unloading Industrial Robot systems and automated press lines.6. Comau S.p.A. - ItalyComau is an Italian automation and robotics company serving automotive and other manufacturing industries. Its activities include industrial robotics, production automation and integrated manufacturing systems. Comau is relevant to stamping-related projects in which robot handling must be coordinated with a broader production line, including material transfer and other automated manufacturing operations.7. Hyundai Robotics - South KoreaHyundai Robotics is associated with South Korea's industrial robotics sector and has supplied robot technologies for manufacturing applications. Its relevance to this review is industrial robot automation for production and material handling. Buyers should verify the exact contracting entity, current product portfolio and regional support arrangements when evaluating a specific project.8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. - JapanKawasaki Heavy Industries is an established Japanese industrial robot manufacturer with a portfolio covering handling, welding and assembly applications. Its robotics business also provides engineering and services through its domestic and international support network. Kawasaki robots may be evaluated for stamping-adjacent workpiece handling, with the required grippers, press interfaces and safety systems determined at cell-design stage.9. Estun Automation Co., Ltd. - ChinaEstun Automation, headquartered in Nanjing, China, supplies industrial robots, motion-control products and automation solutions. Its published industrial robot portfolio includes general-purpose, collaborative and specialized robots, with applications spanning automotive manufacturing and metal processing. Estun is relevant to Chinese manufacturers evaluating domestic industrial robot platforms for stamping, handling and other automated production tasks.10. SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd. - ChinaSIASUN is a Chinese robotics and automation company based in Shenyang. Its business covers industrial robots and automation solutions for manufacturing applications, including automotive and general industry. For stamping-related projects, its relevance lies in the broader integration of robots and production equipment; the suitability of a specific solution should be assessed against the required payload, cycle time, press interface and safety design.Company StatementSouth China Robotics Technology describes its business as covering industrial robot manufacturing, robotic palletizing, depalletizing, automatic bag opening and material feeding, press tending, material handling and customized automation systems. The company also reports providing production-line planning, robot integration, customized gripper design, installation, commissioning, technical support and maintenance. These services may be relevant to manufacturers evaluating a single robot, an automated handling cell or a broader production-line project.Market ContextChina's industrial robot market provides an important backdrop for stamping automation. According to IFR's World Robotics 2025, China recorded 295,045 industrial robot installations in 2024, equivalent to 54% of global installations. Guangdong's industrial robot production exceeded 240,000 units in the same year, accounting for approximately 44% of China's total, according to provincial government information.This manufacturing concentration supports a substantial ecosystem for robot components, integration engineering and industrial automation. However, regional production volume alone does not establish the performance of an individual supplier. Buyers should evaluate technical suitability, documented applications and the quality of the complete installation.Safety and Application RequirementsIndustrial robot selection should distinguish between the robot itself and the complete robot application. EN ISO 10218 addresses industrial robot safety, with Part 1 covering robots and Part 2 addressing robot applications and robot cells. For a stamping installation, the assessment should consider the press, grippers, feeding equipment, transfer mechanisms, guarding, control interfaces and operator access, as well as the robot's own specifications.Buyers should confirm the applicable edition of the standard and the relevant legal requirements in the destination market. They should also request a documented risk assessment, system acceptance criteria and evidence that the integrated cell meets the requirements applicable to the intended use.Closing OutlookThe manufacturers profiled here serve different parts of the industrial automation market, from robot platforms and motion-control technologies to integrated production systems. For stamping applications, the appropriate solution depends on workpiece characteristics, press layout, transfer distance, required cycle time and safety requirements.A structured evaluation should therefore consider the complete application rather than the robot arm alone. Reference installations, verified technical datasheets, cell-level acceptance tests and clearly defined integration responsibilities provide a practical basis for comparing suppliers in 2026.

Jianxu

South China Robotics Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

+86 132 6600 5525

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Top 10 Reputable Stamping Industrial Robot Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Industrial Automation News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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