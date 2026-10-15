Ken Tran And Poet Veterans Speak Truth To Power At The GRAMMY® Museum

Out of Camo, Spoken Word Poetry by Ken Tran and Military Veterans

Air Force Veteran Ken Tran performs at The GRAMMY® Museum to benefit Veterans for Peace

GRAMMY® nominee Sekou Andrews (center) joins producers Ken Tran, Samantha Dang and the Out of Camo Poets AJ Houston, Erica Renee Land, and Mac Woods

“Out of Camo” album and concert raised over $10,000 for Veterans for Peace, an International Non-Profit organization.

- Ken Tran, Veteran, Producer and Spoken Word Artist, Out of Camo LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 6, 2026, a milestone event took place at the GrammyMuseum as Air Force Veteran, Spoken Word artist, and Producer, Ken Tran joined four fellow Veterans and Spoken Word artists to reflect upon the post-combat experience on stage. The album showcase and fundraising event“Out of Camo,” raised $10,000 to support Veterans for Peace. Before a sold-out audience, each artist presented poignant narratives illustrating the complex transition of service members' experience upon returning to civilian life. Experience“Out of Camo” for yourself by streaming the album HERE.All proceeds from the album“Out of Camo” to benefit Veterans for Peace, a global organization of veterans and allies whose collective efforts are to build a culture of peace. For more information contact vetransforpeace“Standing on the stage of the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater was an incredible honor, but what meant the most to me was seeing veterans from different walks of life come together and share parts of themselves that often go unheard. Out of Camo has always had a mission beyond simply making an album. We wanted to give veterans a platform to express the experiences, emotions, and stories that are rarely shared.”- Ken Tran, U.S Air Force Veteran, Producer and Spoken Word Artist, Out of CamoThe intimate performance provided Tran and his fellow veterans - Mike Guinn, Erika Renee Land, AJ Houston, and MAC Woods - a dedicated forum to speak candidly regarding their military service and subsequent re-entry into civilian society. The transition from structured military discipline to autonomous decision-making presents both significant challenges and profound liberation. Drawing from their diverse backgrounds as African American and Asian American men and women, each poet contributed a distinct perspective. Their shared experiences with combat-related and post-service trauma established a deep resonance with the audience, bringing many to tears, serving as an impactful demonstration of artistic advocacy on behalf of underserved veterans.Audience Testimonials from“Out of Camo” at The GRAMMYMuseum.“It was absolutely INCREDIBLE”'“Such a great night with powerful performances”“What made the event so moving was its critical mission: giving military veterans a platform to share their lived experiences, bridging the heavy gap between military service, trauma, and healing through spoken word poetry and composition.”Produced by Samantha Dang and Final Bow Entertainment in collaboration with Tran, the performance was created as part of the "Out of Camo" initiative, which earned the #1 position on iTunes and Apple Music. The 13-track album also contains live recorded footage by Ken Tran in Washington D.C. at the April 20th protest, where 150 veterans and military family members gathered at the City's capitol to peacefully protest the U.S. war on Iran.Follow Out of CamoIG: @Samantha_d_d_tIG: @ dAbout Veterans for PeaceVeterans For Peace (VFP) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1985, dedicated to promoting alternatives to war and advocating for peace and justice. The organization includes U.S. military veterans from multiple conflicts, peacetime veterans and non-veterans, with chapters across the United States and internationally. VFP holds a permanent Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) seat at the United Nations and participates in global peace initiatives.

Samantha Dang, President

Final Bow Entertainment

+1 714-876-4726

Out of Camo - The Veteran (feat. Erika Renee Land)

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Ken Tran and Poet Veterans speak Truth to Power at the GRAMMY® Museum News Provided By The Ovation Agency October 15, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Music Industry



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