AI Helps Clinicians Cut Note-Writing Time By Up To 80% As Zanda Health Wins 2026 Healthtech Award

HealthTechNode Award Badge

HealthTechNode honors Zanda Health's BizzyAI for its innovative approach to reducing administrative burdens in mental healthcare.

- Fiona HarringtonSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zanda Health, the global healthcare practice management platform relied on by more than 40,000 users, has been named the winner of HealthTechNode's 2026 Mental & Behavioral HealthTech Award.The award honors BizzyAI, the AI-powered assistant from Zanda, which has helped psychologists, counselors, therapists and allied health professionals cut note-writing time by as much as 80% and win back an average of five hours every week.HealthTechNode's awards program celebrates innovations that advance mental and behavioral healthcare through practical technology and measurable outcomes in everyday practice. Zanda took the top spot for building AI directly into clinical and administrative workflows, helping practitioners cut documentation time while keeping professional oversight and control in their hands.For mental health professionals, clinical documentation remains a significant part of the working day. Session notes, reports, client communications and administrative tasks can extend well beyond appointments, adding pressure to already demanding schedules.Zanda developed BizzyAI to address that challenge within the practice management platform clinicians already use to manage their daily operations.BizzyAI works inside the same secure system that already holds practitioners' client records, appointments and billing. A practitioner can go from session transcript to finished, approved note in one place, with no copying between tabs and no client details pasted into a general-purpose chatbot.For the average BizzyAI user, those minutes saved on each note add up to more than 20 hours a month, and some practitioners have seen even bigger shifts in their workday. Among the practitioner results:- Psychologist Miki Skinner reduced documentation time from 15 minutes to five minutes per note, a 67% reduction.- Dr. Will Vaughn reduced note-writing time from 10 minutes to two minutes, an 80% reduction.- Kathryn Theodosis reported seeing 15 to 20% more clients on an average working day without a corresponding increase in administrative or cognitive burden.“One of the biggest challenges facing health professionals isn't the time they spend with clients. It's the work that follows them home,” said Damien Adler, Zanda co-founder, psychologist and best-selling author.“We built BizzyAI to help reduce that burden without taking away the professional judgment that's so important in healthcare. Seeing practitioners save hours each week and spend more time focused on their clients is exactly why we created it. This award is great recognition of the work our team is doing to make that possible.”AI built around the needs of healthcare professionalsThe award recognizes BizzyAI's approach to supporting clinical workflows within an all-in-one practice management platform. Its capabilities include:- BizzyAI Scribe: Supports live-session transcription and dictated notes, helping practitioners create structured clinical documentation using their preferred templates.- BizzyAI Write: Drafts and refines letters, emails, client responses and other practice communications.- BizzyAI Insights: Pulls the relevant details from a client's history and past notes in seconds, so practitioners can put together summaries, referrals and reports without scrolling through months of records.By integrating these capabilities into the same system used for appointments, client records, billing, reporting and communications, Zanda helps reduce repetitive administrative work without adding another disconnected tool to the practice.Zanda was also recognized for its focus on responsible AI use in healthcare. The platform is ISO 27001 certified, incorporates healthcare-focused privacy safeguards and never uses clinical data to train public AI models. Every AI-assisted clinical record goes through the practitioner for review and approval, keeping their clinical judgment at the center of the process.Recognizing practical innovation in mental healthcareHealthTechNode selected Zanda as the winner based on its innovation, evidence of real-world impact, usability and demonstrated value for healthcare professionals.“Zanda Health earned this recognition for addressing a substantial but sometimes overlooked challenge in mental and behavioral healthcare: the administrative burden placed on the professionals delivering care,” said Jordan Hayes, HealthTechNode Awards Coordinator.“BizzyAI stood out for combining practical AI capabilities with established clinical workflows, healthcare-grade security, and measurable time savings.”For Zanda, the award reflects what practitioners are already reporting in their day-to-day work.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it's backed by real experiences from practitioners,” said Fiona Harrington, VP of Marketing at Zanda.“We're seeing clinicians reduce documentation time significantly, with some gaining back hours every week. That's the impact we want BizzyAI to have.”Harrington added,“We're proud to see Zanda recognized for building AI that addresses the everyday challenges healthcare professionals face.”The award comes as healthcare professionals continue looking for ways to manage growing administrative responsibilities while protecting the time and attention needed for quality client care.Zanda remains committed to building technology that supports the day-to-day realities of private health practices. By bringing AI-assisted tools into existing clinical workflows, the platform helps practitioners reduce administrative demands and spend more of their working day focused on the people they care for.To learn more about Zanda and BizzyAI, visit zandahealth or explore BizzyAI.Read the official HealthTechNode award announcementAbout ZandaZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices, founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2. The company has operations in the US, UK and Australia, and has more than 40,000 users in over 23 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics.Zanda brings together scheduling, clinical documentation, billing, telehealth, client communications, reporting and AI-assisted workflows in one platform. The company is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.About HealthTechNodeHealthTechNode covers the people, companies and technologies shaping the future of healthcare. Through its awards program, HealthTechNode recognizes organizations advancing health technology through innovation, credible evidence, practical implementation and measurable real-world impact.

Jessica Gibson

Zanda Health

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AI Helps Clinicians Cut Note-Writing Time by up to 80% as Zanda Health Wins 2026 HealthTech Award News Provided By Zanda Health October 15, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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