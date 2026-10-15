95% Rethink Engineering And Sourcing As Memory Pressures Mount

The memory shortage has reached product design

New research reveals memory shortages are reshaping sourcing decisions, product design, and long-term planning across the electronics industry

- Nikolaos Florous, Global Head of Product Marketing at MEMPHIS ElectronicBAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Engineers are increasingly choosing memory components based on availability rather than technical performance or price, according to a new survey conducted by MEMPHIS Electronic, the memory competence center with over 35 years of market experience, in partnership with EETech. The study of more than 100 engineers across North America and Europe shows that ongoing supply constraints are no longer confined to procurement teams but are now influencing product architectures, sourcing strategies, and engineering decisions across the electronics industry.The findings paint a picture of a market that remains under significant pressure. With availability (69%), pricing (62%), and lead times (46%) as the top concerns, 95 percent of respondents reported changing either their sourcing strategy, their product designs, or both during the past year. Not surprisingly, 46% see increased engineering efforts, more than one-third (36%) have redesigned products around memory components they could reliably obtain, and nearly one-quarter (24%) delayed product launches as a direct result of market conditions. More than one in ten respondents reported product discontinuations (11%)."The findings suggest a fundamental shift in how memory decisions are being made," said Nikolaos Florous, Global Head of Product Marketing at MEMPHIS Electronic. "Historically, engineers selected memory based on performance, density, and cost. Today, availability and supply continuity have become equally important, and in many cases more important. The shortage has moved beyond purchasing departments and into engineering and product development.”Many organizations have responded by prioritizing flexibility over optimization. Nearly 42% increased inventory planning or safety stock, 39% qualified alternative memory suppliers, and equally 39% shifted to different memory manufacturers. 27% moved to older or more readily available memory technologies, reflecting a market where access to the latest technology is limited.The study also reveals growing uncertainty about future demand. While respondents expressed strong confidence in describing current market conditions, only 6% felt genuinely confident forecasting their memory requirements over the next twelve months. Nearly one-third reported little or no confidence in their forecasts.This uncertainty helps explain why traditional risk-mitigation measures have seen limited adoption. Only 13% of respondents reported entering long-term contracts or supply agreements, despite ongoing concerns regarding availability (58%) and price volatility (61%).Asked about the biggest memory-related challenge they expect to face during the coming year, respondents most frequently cited availability and supply concerns, followed by pricing, lead times and obsolescence. Legacy and mature memory products such as DDR3, DDR4 and low-density eMMC devices were mentioned significantly more often than leading-edge technologies."The data shows that this is not simply a pricing cycle waiting to be resolved," Nikolaos Florous added. "The impact of supply shortages has already been designed into products, qualification processes and sourcing strategies. Decisions made under today's conditions will influence product lifecycles for years to come."The full MEMPHIS Memory Market Study 2026 is available from MEMPHIS Electronic. At electronica 2026, from November 10 to 13 in Munich, MEMPHIS will discuss market trends impacting the memory market and provide advice to sourcing and design strategies at its booth C5-361.About MEMPHIS ElectronicMEMPHIS Electronic has been in the memory business for 35 years. Due to the company's focus on memory only, it has developed into a Memory Competence Center with an unmatched line card of over 18 different memory manufacturers and comprehensive supply chain solutions. Memory experts in 15 locations worldwide provide regional support and manufacturer recommendations to ensure customers find the most suitable technology solution for every project. For this reason, MEMPHIS also configures DRAM modules with components from all available manufacturers, specifically to customer needs, with a fixed bill of materials over the complete life cycle. For more information visit:

Ortrud Wenzel

MEMPHIS Electronic

+49 6172 903552

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95% Rethink Engineering and Sourcing as Memory Pressures Mount News Provided By Neumonda GmbH October 15, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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