Two Elephants Dead - Activists Demand An Independent Investigation At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida

We need to know why Rosie and Carina died at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida.

Rosie, the Asian Elephant, who died at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida. Photo Credit: Weeping Elephant Project

Carina, the second Asian Elephant, that died at Busch Garden Tampa Bay, Florida. Photo Credit: Weeping Elephant Project

Rosie, suffered a serious injury in her pen, were the noise of fireworks to blame? Photo Credit: Weeping Elephant Project

Why did Carina the Asian Elephant die at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida? Photo Credit: Weeping Elephant Project

TideBreakers and the Weeping Elephant Project Call for Independent Investigation Into Elephant Deaths at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TideBreakers and the Weeping Elephant Project are calling for an independent investigation into the deaths of Rosie and Carina, two 54-year-old Asian elephants who died at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida. Their deaths have prompted questions about elephant welfare at the park, including concerns about potential distress associated with fireworks displays near their enclosure and the circumstances surrounding their care.The organizations are asking Busch Gardens to suspend fireworks near the elephants pending an independent investigation, provide transparency about the circumstances of Rosie and Carina's deaths, and outline measures to protect the remaining elephants from excessive noise and disturbance. They are also seeking clarification on the decision to bring two additional elephants into the park's collection while existing welfare questions remain unanswered.TAKE ACTION FOR ROSIE AND CARINA & THE REMAINING ELEPHANYS AT BUSCH GARDEN TAMPA BAY, FLORDA:1. SIGN THE LETTER CALLING FOR ACTION2. READ THE WEEPING ELEPHANT PROJECT INVESTIGATION3. WATCH THE TIDEBREAKERS AWARENESS VIDEOAccording to accounts published by the Weeping Elephant Project (WEP), Rosie collapsed during a fireworks event in 2022 and was unable to stand for more than five hours. According to WEP, Rosie appeared to have suffered injuries and was later euthanized, in 2024. Did the injuries she sustained during the 2022 incident contribute to her subsequent decline and death?An elephant unable to stand for hours is in a potentially life-threatening situation. The priority must be the animal's welfare, access to appropriate veterinary treatment, and protection from avoidable environmental stressors. If fireworks were continuing around Rosie while she was injured, the circumstances deserve thorough independent scrutiny.Carina's condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly in 2026. According to the Weeping Elephant Project, Carina collapsed three times within a period of days. One recovery reportedly took almost three hours, and she was euthanized following the third emergency."Animal care staff at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have been pleading for a long time for the cessation of park fireworks to no avail and despite many animal welfare concerns, AZA has stayed silent. These animals deserve better and the public deserves to know what is truly happening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.”An independent investigation could help establish what happened to Rosie and Carina during each incident. It could also clarify what veterinary assessments were undertaken, how emergency responses were managed, and whether the relevant monitoring and staffing procedures were appropriate.It is still not known whether fireworks or other environmental disturbances directly caused or contributed to either elephant's death. However, the reported history of Rosie's collapse during a fireworks event, alongside concerns raised by former keepers, makes an independent assessment of environmental conditions and their potential effects on elephant welfare imperative.“Fireworks, roaring roller coasters, constant noise and vibrations have no place in an environment where elephants are expected to live and feel comfortable. You cannot claim to prioritize animal welfare while exposing these highly sensitive animals to the relentless stress of a noisy theme park. Entertainment and good animal welfare should never be in conflict. It seems they could be at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida,” said Marketa Schusterova of TideBreakers.Elephants are intelligent, socially complex animals with sensitive hearing and sophisticated responses to their surroundings. Loud or unfamiliar sounds and repeated disturbances may cause fear or stress, although individual responses vary.With Halloween celebrations approaching, concerns remain about the continued use of fireworks while these questions are unresolved. Visitors may enjoy spectacular displays, but elephants cannot remove themselves from the surrounding noise and vibration. If the displays are frightening them, they have no way to escape.The responsible course of action is to suspend fireworks displays at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as a precaution while an independent assessment determines whether they pose an unacceptable welfare risk to the remaining elephants.The Weeping Elephant Project has submitted complaints to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), supported by evidence concerning Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. We ask Dr Christopher Dold, who serves as Chair of the AZA Board of Directors, to investigate these concerns immediately. The AZA is responsible for accrediting zoological facilities, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc, where Dr Christopher Dold serves as Chief Zoological Officer.“Two elephants are dead, fireworks continue, and serious questions remain unanswered. We are not claiming that fireworks caused the deaths of Rosie and Carina, but the reported incidents and concerns raised by former keepers demand a rigorous independent investigation. It is unacceptable for these questions to remain unresolved while additional elephants are brought into the same environment. Animal welfare must come before entertainment,” said Marketa Schusterova of TideBreakers.About TideBreakers: TideBreakers is an animal and environmental advocacy group committed to raising awareness, encouraging public action and advocating for the protection and welfare of animals. Through campaigning and collaboration, TideBreakers seeks to amplify concerns that might otherwise go unheard and encourage institutions to take meaningful responsibility for the animals in their care. Contact:...About the Weeping Elephant Project: Weeping Elephant Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the use of elephants in entertainment and captivity through public education, documentation, and advocacy. WEP does not operate sanctuaries or conduct rescues. Its work focuses on transparency, awareness, and systemic reform. For more information go to weepingelephantTAKE ACTION FOR ROSIE AND CARINA & THE REMAINING ELEPHANYS AT BUSCH GARDEN TAMPA BAY, FLORDA:1. SIGN THE LETTER CALLING FOR ACTION2. READ THE WEEPING ELEPHANT PROJECT INVESTIGATION3. WATCH THE TIDEBREAKERS AWARENESS VIDEO:

Marketa Schusterova

TideBreakers

+1 416-827-8617

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